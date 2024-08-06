Submit Release
Travere Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that company management will present in the following upcoming investor conferences in August:

2024 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference
Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference presentation will be accessible on the Investor page of Travere’s website at ir.travere.com/events-presentations, and a replay will be available for up to 30 days following the event.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families, and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

Contact:

Investors:
888-969-7879                                        
IR@travere.com
 Media:
888-969-7879                                        
mediarelations@travere.com

