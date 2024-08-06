Biden-Harris Administration Leaders to Join Hawaii Officials and Survivors One Year Following the Devastating Wildfires on Maui

WASHINGTON -- One year after the devastating wildfires that impacted the people of Maui, White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood Randall -- representing President Biden -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore Merrell will join county and state officials in Maui to commemorate the anniversary in support of the community.

As President Biden made clear last year, the Biden-Harris Administration will continue to do everything in its power to help Maui recover and rebuild the way the people of Maui want, while respecting sacred lands, cultures and traditions, for as long as it takes.

“In the face of immense loss, the Maui community has shown tremendous resolve and resilience that has inspired the nation. Maui has taught us all what it means to come together to rebuild and heal as a community,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “On this road to recovery we've witnessed true compassion -- neighbors helping neighbors and a groundswell of support from not only across the island, but across the state and the nation. FEMA will continue to be here for as long as it takes to recover, rebuild and create the more resilient Maui that this community needs and deserves.”

“Often, as individuals and as communities, we learn and change after tragedy,” said U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell. “As firefighters and public servants, we vow 'Never Again' to help us personally recover and to prepare for the next emergency. Over the past year, the U.S. Fire Administration has been and remains closely connected with the Maui County Fire Department to help firefighters find personal resilience and prepare for the inevitable future events. Together we have deployed innovative technology to detect fires early while working to educate the community to become fire adapted so they know how to reduce fire risks where they live.”

“There is still much to do, learn and heal from. We will continue working with our state, federal partners, community leaders and faith-based organizations to navigate the needs ahead. The people of Maui continue to lead Lahaina’s recovery effort and we will support them for as long as it takes,” said Chief Federal Response Coordinator and FEMA Regional Administrator Bob Fenton. “Over the past year, FEMA has worked in partnership with the US Army Corps of Engineers to forge a path toward sustainable recovery while keeping Maui’s rich history and culture in mind. Thanks to the work of our partners, USACE has cleared over 1,300 residential and 60 commercial lots of debris and also constructed a temporary elementary school in record-time.”

FEMA has obligated over $489 million in Public Assistance funding to help rebuild Maui’s infrastructure, including investments in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in West Maui that have helped accelerate the recovery process.

FEMA continues to work alongside its local and state partners and across the federal family to identify and establish long-term housing solutions for the people of Maui. FEMA continues to keep all options on the table and pursue innovative and creative solutions for meeting the needs of survivors and the community.

As FEMA works with the state and local community to build a more resilient Maui, the agency recognizes it has more work to do and remains more committed than ever to make sure the people of Lahaina have a safe and secure place to live.