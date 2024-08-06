Submit Release
ARKO Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Key Highlights (vs. Year-Ago Quarter)1,2

  • Net income for the quarter was $14.1 million compared to $14.5 million, with recent acquisitions and higher fuel margin partially offsetting continued declines in gallon demand and lower same store merchandise contribution.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $83.8 million compared to $86.2 million, which was above the Company’s previously issued guidance of $70 million to $77 million, driven by higher retail fuel margin per gallon.
  • Merchandise revenue decreased by 2.1% to $474.2 million, with incremental merchandise sales from recent acquisitions offset by a mid-single digit decline in same store merchandise sales.
  • Merchandise margin expanded approximately 90 basis points to 32.8%, supported by key marketing and merchandising initiatives.
  • Merchandise contribution increased 0.7% to $155.8 million.
  • Retail fuel contribution increased 1.2% to $118.0 million, driven by the combined impact of margin increases and incremental gallons from recent acquisitions, which more than offset a decline in same store fuel gallons sold.
  • Retail fuel margin increased to 41.6 cents per gallon from 39.7, while same store fuel gallons sold declined 6.6% compared to a decrease in national OPIS average same-station fuel gallon volume of approximately 4.2%.

________________________
1 See Use of Non-GAAP Measures below.
2 All figures for fuel contribution and fuel margin per gallon exclude the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to the Company’s wholesale fuel distribution subsidiary, GPM Petroleum LP (“GPMP”) for the cost of fuel (intercompany charges by GPMP).


Other Key Highlights

  • As part of ARKO’s focus on accelerating organic growth, the Company continues to develop its multi-year transformation plan, which is expected to include the following elements:
    • Additional targeted capital allocation toward strategic sub-segments of its retail stores intended to drive traffic and improve profitability. The Company plans to allocate capital based in part on a pilot program, currently in development, designed to improve the customer experience and value proposition, potentially including an expanded and refined offering across a larger store network, with a focus on food and an enhanced in-store experience. Currently, the pilot will focus on seven stores within one region, with the goal of a region-wide roll out before, ultimately, the expansion of this program across the Company’s retail footprint. The Company expects to begin implementing the new design in our pilot stores in the fourth quarter of 2024.
    • Increased focus on both pricing and procurement strategies across the Company’s retail stores to support ongoing merchandise margin rate growth.
    • Leveraging the Company’s unique, multi-segment operating model through more active conversion of retail stores within the Company’s retail segment to dealer sites within its wholesale segment. Following the Company’s review of its retail store portfolio, a meaningful number of retail locations were identified for potential conversion, which are expected to yield greater profitability after conversion. The Company expects to have converted approximately 40 retail stores to dealer sites by the end of the third quarter of 2024, of which a small number had converted as of the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Additional details of the Company’s multi-year transformation plan will be provided at the Company’s investor day that is being scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024. Details will be shared at a later date.

  • The Company continued its enhanced food program rollout, including expansion of a re-launched hot dog and roller grill program anchored by Nathan’s Famous as its supplier of quality, 100% all beef hot dogs, to more than 460 of its retail stores.
  • The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock to be paid on August 30, 2024 to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2024.

“This quarter, we continued to navigate a challenging macroeconomic environment alongside our customers,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO. “We continued to see pressure on consumers as they struggle with inflation and elevated prices for everyday goods, especially in markets with a large percentage of lower income consumers. While this negatively impacted our retail sales, our team worked hard to control same store expenses and leverage our strong vendor partner relationships to deliver another quarter of merchandise margin growth, while providing much-needed value to our customers. When combined with higher fuel margins, we exceeded our Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the second quarter.”

Mr. Kotler continued: “Our commitment to strong execution, enhancing customer value, and improving store level economics remain a top priority. We are well positioned to navigate the near-term macro headwinds, and we continue to believe in the long-term opportunities for ARKO. We expect the ongoing enhancements to our operations will guide us through this environment, while also laying the foundation for our multi-year transformation plan.”

Second Quarter 2024 Segment Highlights

Retail

  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Fuel gallons sold   283,481       293,584       538,945       542,490  
Same store fuel gallons sold decrease (%) 1   (6.6 %)     (2.6 %)     (6.6 %)     (4.2 %)
Fuel contribution 2 $ 117,981     $ 116,624     $ 210,914     $ 204,720  
Fuel margin, cents per gallon 3   41.6       39.7       39.1       37.7  
Same store fuel contribution 1,2 $ 111,433     $ 114,746     $ 193,481     $ 199,578  
Same store merchandise sales (decrease)
increase (%) 1 		  (5.1 %)     0.7 %     (4.6 %)     2.1 %
Same store merchandise sales excluding
cigarettes (decrease) increase (%) 1 		  (4.0 %)     3.8 %     (3.5 %)     5.6 %
Merchandise revenue $ 474,248     $ 484,561     $ 888,903     $ 884,849  
Merchandise contribution 4 $ 155,759     $ 154,658     $ 290,677     $ 277,623  
Merchandise margin 5   32.8 %     31.9 %     32.7 %     31.4 %
Same store merchandise contribution 1,4 $ 148,093     $ 152,256     $ 266,769     $ 270,070  
Same store site operating expenses 1 $ 192,258     $ 193,185     $ 364,877     $ 360,297  
                       
1 Same store is a common metric used in the convenience store industry. We consider a store a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. Refer to Use of Non-GAAP Measures below for discussion of this measure.  
                       
2 Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
                       
3 Calculated as fuel contribution divided by fuel gallons sold.  
                       
4 Calculated as merchandise revenue less merchandise costs.  
                       
5 Calculated as merchandise contribution divided by merchandise revenue.  
   

Total merchandise contribution for the second quarter of 2024 increased $1.1 million, or 0.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, due to $5.6 million in incremental merchandise contribution from recent acquisitions, which was partially offset by a decrease in same store merchandise contribution. Same store merchandise contribution decreased primarily due to lower contribution from certain core destination categories, as well as cigarettes.

Merchandise margin increased 90 basis points to 32.8% for the second quarter of 2024, supported by key marketing and merchandising initiatives.

For the second quarter of 2024, retail fuel contribution increased $1.4 million to $118.0 million compared to the prior year period, with resilient fuel margin capture of 41.6 cents per gallon, an increase of 1.9 cents per gallon compared to the second quarter of 2023. Incremental fuel contribution from recent acquisitions of approximately $5.0 million was partially offset by same store fuel contribution, which decreased to $111.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $114.7 million for the prior year quarter.

Wholesale

  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Fuel gallons sold – fuel supply locations   203,561       213,136       390,292       395,563  
Fuel gallons sold – consignment agent locations   39,338       44,534       76,842       82,496  
Fuel contribution 1 – fuel supply locations $ 12,287     $ 12,518     $ 23,849     $ 23,674  
Fuel contribution 1 – consignment locations $ 11,699     $ 11,266     $ 20,867     $ 21,305  
Fuel margin, cents per gallon 2 – fuel supply locations   6.0       5.9       6.1       6.0  
Fuel margin, cents per gallon 2 – consignment agent locations   29.7       25.3       27.2       25.8  
                       
1 Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
                       
2 Calculated as fuel contribution divided by fuel gallons sold.  
   

In wholesale, total fuel contribution was approximately $24.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. Fuel contribution was similar for the second quarters of 2024 and 2023. Other revenues, net increased by approximately $0.7 million primarily due to vendor rebates. For the second quarter of 2024, site operating expenses decreased $0.6 million compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower credit card fees.

Fleet Fueling

  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Fuel gallons sold – proprietary cardlock locations   35,678       32,417       69,127       63,433  
Fuel gallons sold – third-party cardlock locations   3,271       2,036       6,470       3,646  
Fuel contribution 1 – proprietary cardlock locations $ 17,529     $ 14,229     $ 31,198     $ 28,042  
Fuel contribution 1 – third-party cardlock locations $ 331     $ 155     $ 578     $ 177  
Fuel margin, cents per gallon 2 – proprietary cardlock
locations		   49.1       43.9       45.1       44.2  
Fuel margin, cents per gallon 2 – third-party cardlock
locations		   10.1       7.7       8.9       4.9  
                       
1 Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
                       
2 Calculated as fuel contribution divided by fuel gallons sold.  
   

Fuel contribution increased 24.2% to approximately $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year period. At proprietary cardlocks, fuel margin increased by 5.2 cents per gallon compared to the second quarter of 2023. At third-party cardlock locations, fuel margin increased by 2.4 cents per gallon for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023. These changes were primarily due to higher volumes and the cardlocks acquired in the WTG Acquisition.

Site Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, convenience store operating expenses increased $4.8 million, or 2.4%, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to $7.4 million of incremental expenses related to recent acquisitions. Same store expenses were down $0.9 million from the prior year period, or 0.5%, primarily related to lower personnel costs and lower credit card fees. The increase in site operating expenses was partially offset by underperforming retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s total liquidity was approximately $806 million, consisting of approximately $232 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $574 million of availability under lines of credit. Outstanding debt was $890 million, resulting in net debt, excluding lease related financing liabilities, of approximately $658 million. Capital expenditures were approximately $19.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program

The Company’s ability to return cash to its stockholders through its cash dividend program and share repurchase program is consistent with its capital allocation framework and reflects the Company’s confidence in the strength of its cash generation ability and strong financial position.

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock to be paid on August 30, 2024 to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2024.

During the second quarter, the Board approved the expansion of the Company’s share repurchase program to $125 million, up from $100 million. There was approximately $25.7 million remaining under the share repurchase program as of June 30, 2024.

Company-Operated Retail Store Count and Segment Update

The following tables present certain information regarding changes in the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling segments for the periods presented:

  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
Retail Segment 2024     2023     2024     2023  
Number of sites at beginning of period   1,540       1,531       1,543       1,404  
Acquired sites   21       24       21       159  
Newly opened or reopened sites         2       1       3  
Company-controlled sites converted to                      
consignment or fuel supply locations, net   (2 )     (6 )     (2 )     (11 )
Closed, relocated or divested sites   (11 )     (4 )     (15 )     (8 )
Number of sites at end of period   1,548       1,547       1,548       1,547  


  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
Wholesale Segment 1 2024     2023     2024     2023  
Number of sites at beginning of period   1,816       1,841       1,825       1,674  
Acquired sites         9             190  
Newly opened or reopened sites 2   11       17       20       24  
Consignment or fuel supply locations converted                      
from Company-controlled or fleet fueling sites, net   2       6       2       11  
Closed, relocated or divested sites   (35 )     (49 )     (53 )     (75 )
Number of sites at end of period   1,794       1,824       1,794       1,824  
                       
1 Excludes bulk and spot purchasers.  
2 Includes all signed fuel supply agreements irrespective of fuel distribution commencement date.  


  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
Fleet Fueling Segment 2024     2023     2024     2023  
Number of sites at beginning of period   296       183       298       183  
Acquired sites         111       -       111  
Closed, relocated or divested sites   (2 )     (1 )     (4 )     (1 )
Number of sites at end of period   294       293       294       293  
                               

Changes in Non-GAAP Definitions; Third Quarter and Full Year 2024 Guidance

Beginning in the third quarter of 2024, the Company has made certain changes to its definitions for Adjusted EBITDA that impact the comparability of the metric to prior periods. Specifically, the Company will no longer include non-cash rent expense adjustments in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, the Company’s third quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA and full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance reflects the Company’s updated definition of Adjusted EBITDA. See “Supplemental Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for a reconciliation of the definitions prior to the third quarter of 2024 to allow for like-for-like comparisons to the new definitions for all periods presented.

The Company currently expects third quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA, using the revised methodology to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, to range between $70 million and $86 million, with an assumed range of average retail fuel margin from 38 to 44 cents per gallon, and which now includes approximately $3.5 million of non-cash rent expense.

The Company currently expects full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA, using the revised methodology to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, to range between $235 million and $275 million, which now includes approximately $15 million of non-cash rent expense. This guidance translates directly to the Company maintaining its full year Adjusted EBITDA range of $250 million to $290 million using the historical methodology. The Company’s full year Adjusted EBITDA range assumes a range of average retail fuel margin from 37 to 45 cents per gallon for the back half of the year.  

The Company is not providing guidance on net income at this time due to the volatility of certain required inputs that are not available without unreasonable efforts, including future fair value adjustments associated with its stock price, as well as depreciation and amortization related to its capital allocation as part of its focus on accelerating organic growth.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call today to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the live call can dial 800-245-3047 or 203-518-9765.

A simultaneous, live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.arkocorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, we operate A Family of Community Brands that offer delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the Company’s expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company discloses certain measures on a “same store basis,” which is a non-GAAP measure. Information disclosed on a “same store basis” excludes the results of any store that is not a “same store” for the applicable period. A store is considered a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. The Company believes that this information provides greater comparability regarding its ongoing operating performance. Neither this measure nor those described below should be considered an alternative to measurements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”).

The Company defines EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA by excluding the gain or loss on disposal of assets, impairment charges, acquisition costs, share-based compensation expense, other non-cash items, and other unusual or non-recurring charges. Each of Operating Income, as adjusted, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure.

At the segment level, the Company defines Operating Income, as adjusted, as operating income excluding the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.

The Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for operational and financial decision-making and believe these measures are useful in evaluating its performance because they eliminate certain items that it does not consider indicators of its operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes Operating Income, as adjusted provides greater comparability regarding its ongoing segment operating performance by eliminating intercompany charges at the segment level. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by many of its investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in evaluating its operational and financial performance across reporting periods. The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by allowing an understanding of key measures that it uses internally for operational decision-making, budgeting, evaluating acquisition targets, and assessing its operating performance.

Operating Income, as adjusted, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income or any other financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of its results as reported under GAAP. The Company strongly encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, same store measures, Operating Income, as adjusted, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare the Company’s use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.

Change in Non-GAAP Definitions

Beginning on July 1, 2024, the Company has made certain changes to its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA that impact the comparability of the metrics to prior periods. Specifically, the Company will no longer include non-cash rent expense adjustments in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, the Company’s third quarter of 2024 and full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance reflect the Company’s updated definition of Adjusted EBITDA. See “Supplemental Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for a reconciliation of the definitions prior to July 1, 2024 to allow for like-for-like comparisons to the new definitions for all periods presented.

    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations  
             
    For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
    (in thousands)  
Revenues:                        
Fuel revenue   $ 1,887,531     $ 1,957,100     $ 3,518,863     $ 3,618,764  
Merchandise revenue     474,248       484,561       888,903       884,849  
Other revenues, net     26,384       27,480       52,851       53,904  
Total revenues     2,388,163       2,469,141       4,460,617       4,557,517  
Operating expenses:                        
Fuel costs     1,726,761       1,801,103       3,229,063       3,338,985  
Merchandise costs     318,489       329,903       598,226       607,226  
Site operating expenses     223,691       218,002       442,622       410,685  
General and administrative expenses     42,436       42,660       84,594       83,076  
Depreciation and amortization     33,577       32,837       65,293       61,236  
Total operating expenses     2,344,954       2,424,505       4,419,798       4,501,208  
Other expenses, net     261       4,956       2,737       7,676  
Operating income     42,948       39,680       38,082       48,633  
Interest and other financial income     3,384       2,428       25,297       9,630  
Interest and other financial expenses     (24,751 )     (22,588 )     (49,121 )     (43,392 )
Income before income taxes     21,581       19,520       14,258       14,871  
Income tax expense     (7,546 )     (5,014 )     (839 )     (2,856 )
Income (loss) from equity investment     28       (27 )     50       (63 )
Net income   $ 14,063     $ 14,479     $ 13,469     $ 11,952  
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests           48             101  
Net income attributable to ARKO Corp.   $ 14,063     $ 14,431     $ 13,469     $ 11,851  
Series A redeemable preferred stock dividends     (1,445 )     (1,434 )     (2,859 )     (2,852 )
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 12,618     $ 12,997     $ 10,610     $ 8,999  
Net income per share attributable to common shareholders – basic   $ 0.11     $ 0.11     $ 0.09     $ 0.07  
Net income per share attributable to common shareholders – diluted   $ 0.11     $ 0.11     $ 0.09     $ 0.07  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Basic     115,758       119,893       116,512       120,073  
Diluted     116,880       121,280       117,073       120,767  


     
  Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
           
  June 30, 2024     December 31, 2023  
  (in thousands)  
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,647     $ 218,120  
Restricted cash   19,392       23,301  
Short-term investments   4,860       3,892  
Trade receivables, net   155,578       134,735  
Inventory   251,142       250,593  
Other current assets   107,145       118,472  
Total current assets   769,764       749,113  
Non-current assets:          
Property and equipment, net   740,004       742,610  
Right-of-use assets under operating leases   1,418,778       1,384,693  
Right-of-use assets under financing leases, net   160,280       162,668  
Goodwill   299,972       292,173  
Intangible assets, net   194,151       214,552  
Equity investment   2,935       2,885  
Deferred tax asset   60,822       52,293  
Other non-current assets   53,163       49,377  
Total assets $ 3,699,869     $ 3,650,364  
Liabilities          
Current liabilities:          
Long-term debt, current portion $ 18,184     $ 16,792  
Accounts payable   239,169       213,657  
Other current liabilities   151,434       179,536  
Operating leases, current portion   68,725       67,053  
Financing leases, current portion   10,856       9,186  
Total current liabilities   488,368       486,224  
Non-current liabilities:          
Long-term debt, net   871,678       828,647  
Asset retirement obligation   86,872       84,710  
Operating leases   1,434,238       1,395,032  
Financing leases   211,760       213,032  
Other non-current liabilities   233,852       266,602  
Total liabilities   3,326,768       3,274,247  
           
Series A redeemable preferred stock   100,000       100,000  
           
Shareholders' equity:          
Common stock   12       12  
Treasury stock   (106,123 )     (74,134 )
Additional paid-in capital   270,455       245,007  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   9,119       9,119  
Retained earnings   99,638       96,097  
Total shareholders' equity   273,101       276,101  
Non-controlling interest         16  
Total equity   273,101       276,117  
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 3,699,869     $ 3,650,364  


       
    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
                         
    For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
    (in thousands)  
Cash flows from operating activities:                        
Net income   $ 14,063     $ 14,479     $ 13,469     $ 11,952  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                        
Depreciation and amortization     33,577       32,837       65,293       61,236  
Deferred income taxes     4,146       (3,885 )     (5,929 )     (14,115 )
Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges     721       2,991       3,385       3,278  
Foreign currency loss     30       24       57       58  
Gain from issuance of shares as payment of deferred consideration related to business acquisition                 (2,681 )      
Gain from settlement related to business acquisition                 (6,356 )      
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount     668       621       1,332       1,213  
Amortization of deferred income     (4,423 )     (2,069 )     (6,369 )     (3,929 )
Accretion of asset retirement obligation     627       627       1,243       1,118  
Non-cash rent     3,687       3,760       7,171       6,558  
Charges to allowance for credit losses     314       290       641       573  
(Income) loss from equity investment     (28 )     27       (50 )     63  
Share-based compensation     2,784       4,555       6,113       8,624  
Fair value adjustment of financial assets and liabilities     (1,434 )     (1,020 )     (12,206 )     (5,248 )
Other operating activities, net     62       647       686       976  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                        
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables     2,820       (6,991 )     (21,484 )     (18,173 )
Decrease (increase) in inventory     2,584       (5,363 )     2,772       (8,208 )
Decrease (increase) in other assets     748       (14,510 )     5,843       (10,965 )
Increase in accounts payable     5,130       8,640       26,477       14,580  
Decrease in other current liabilities     (1,772 )     (7,524 )     (5,924 )     (7,651 )
(Decrease) increase in asset retirement obligation     (65 )     (21 )     (120 )     46  
Increase in non-current liabilities     12,980       1,988       16,611       4,000  
Net cash provided by operating activities     77,219       30,103       89,974       45,986  
Cash flows from investing activities:                        
Purchase of property and equipment     (19,284 )     (26,658 )     (48,512 )     (50,038 )
Purchase of intangible assets           (35 )           (35 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     48,256       88,049       50,295       296,485  
Business acquisitions, net of cash     (53,458 )     (143,294 )     (54,458 )     (481,636 )
Loans to equity investment, net     14             28        
Net cash used in investing activities     (24,472 )     (81,938 )     (52,647 )     (235,224 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                        
Receipt of long-term debt, net     5,968       19,233       47,556       74,233  
Repayment of debt     (7,214 )     (4,919 )     (13,849 )     (10,511 )
Principal payments on financing leases     (1,171 )     (1,494 )     (2,306 )     (2,912 )
Early settlement of deferred consideration related to business acquisition                 (17,155 )      
Proceeds from sale-leaseback           28,793             80,397  
Payment of Ares Put Option           (9,808 )           (9,808 )
Common stock repurchased     (68 )     (11,253 )     (31,989 )     (13,563 )
Dividends paid on common stock     (3,473 )     (3,607 )     (7,069 )     (7,216 )
Dividends paid on redeemable preferred stock     (1,445 )     (1,434 )     (2,859 )     (2,852 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (7,403 )     15,511       (27,671 )     107,768  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     45,344       (36,324 )     9,656       (81,470 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     (19 )           (38 )     (21 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period     205,714       271,602       241,421       316,769  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 251,039     $ 235,278     $ 251,039     $ 235,278  
                                 


Supplemental Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Information

    Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA  
                         
    For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
    (in thousands)  
Net income   $ 14,063     $ 14,479     $ 13,469     $ 11,952  
Interest and other financing expenses, net     21,367       20,160       23,824       33,762  
Income tax expense     7,546       5,014       839       2,856  
Depreciation and amortization     33,577       32,837       65,293       61,236  
EBITDA     76,553       72,490       103,425       109,806  
Non-cash rent expense (a)     3,687       3,760       7,171       6,558  
Acquisition costs (b)     1,510       3,277       2,190       6,853  
Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges (c)     721       2,991       3,385       3,278  
Share-based compensation expense (d)     2,784       4,555       6,113       8,624  
(Income) loss from equity investment (e)     (28 )     27       (50 )     63  
Fuel taxes received in arrears (f)                 (565 )      
Adjustment to contingent consideration (g)     (310 )     (922 )     (292 )     (1,624 )
Other (h)     (1,160 )     64       (971 )     168  
Adjusted EBITDA, as defined through June 30, 2024   $ 83,757     $ 86,242     $ 120,406     $ 133,726  
Non-cash rent expense (a)     (3,687 )     (3,760 )     (7,171 )     (6,558 )
Adjusted EBITDA, as defined beginning July 1, 2024   $ 80,070     $ 82,482     $ 113,235     $ 127,168  
                         
(a) Eliminates the non-cash portion of rent, which reflects the extent to which our GAAP rent expense recognized exceeded (or was less than) our cash rent payments. The GAAP rent expense adjustment varies depending on the terms of our lease portfolio. For newer leases, our rent expense recognized typically exceeds our cash rent payments, whereas, for more mature leases, rent expense recognized is typically less than our cash rent payments. Beginning July 1, 2024, such expenses will no longer be an adjustment in the definition of Adjusted EBITDA.  
                         
(b) Eliminates costs incurred that are directly attributable to business acquisitions and salaries of employees whose primary job function is to execute our acquisition strategy and facilitate integration of acquired operations.  
                         
(c) Eliminates the non-cash loss from the sale of property and equipment, the loss recognized upon the sale of related leased assets, and impairment charges on property and equipment and right-of-use assets related to closed and non-performing sites.  
                         
(d) Eliminates non-cash share-based compensation expense related to the equity incentive program in place to incentivize, retain, and motivate our employees, certain non-employees and members of the Board.  
                         
(e) Eliminates our share of (income) loss attributable to our unconsolidated equity investment.  
                         
(f) Eliminates the receipt of historical fuel tax amounts for multiple prior periods.  
                         
(g) Eliminates fair value adjustments to the contingent consideration owed to the seller for the 2020 Empire acquisition.  
                         
(h) Eliminates other unusual or non-recurring items that we do not consider to be meaningful in assessing operating performance.  
   


Supplemental Disclosures of Segment Information

Retail Segment

  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Revenues:                      
Fuel revenue $ 976,372     $ 1,015,365     $ 1,800,800     $ 1,858,838  
Merchandise revenue   474,248       484,561       888,903       884,849  
Other revenues, net   16,735       18,997       33,414       37,552  
Total revenues   1,467,355       1,518,923       2,723,117       2,781,239  
Operating expenses:                      
Fuel costs   872,493       913,437       1,616,734       1,681,245  
Merchandise costs   318,489       329,903       598,226       607,226  
Site operating expenses   202,550       197,726       400,567       373,280  
Total operating expenses   1,393,532       1,441,066       2,615,527       2,661,751  
Operating income   73,823       77,857       107,590       119,488  
Intercompany charges by GPMP 1   14,102       14,696       26,848       27,127  
Operating income, as adjusted $ 87,925     $ 92,553     $ 134,438     $ 146,615  
                       
1 Represents the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
   

The tables below show financial information and certain key metrics of recent acquisitions in the Retail Segment that do not have (or have only partial) comparable information for any of the prior periods.

  For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024  
  Uncle's
(WTG) 1 		    Speedy's 2     SpeedyQ 3     Total  
  (in thousands)  
Date of Acquisition: Jun 6, 2023     Aug 15, 2023     Apr 9, 2024        
Revenues:                      
Fuel revenue $ 20,928     $ 5,086     $ 13,356     $ 39,370  
Merchandise revenue   10,204       2,644       6,738       19,586  
Other revenues, net   263       54       227       544  
Total revenues   31,395       7,784       20,321       59,500  
Operating expenses:                      
Fuel costs   17,373       4,578       11,814       33,765  
Merchandise costs   6,505       1,651       4,873       13,029  
Site operating expenses   4,603       922       3,058       8,583  
Total operating expenses   28,481       7,151       19,745       55,377  
Operating income   2,914       633       576       4,123  
Intercompany charges by GPMP 4   294       79       193       566  
Operating income, as adjusted $ 3,208     $ 712     $ 769     $ 4,689  
Fuel gallons sold   5,872       1,587       3,857       11,316  
Fuel contribution 5 $ 3,849     $ 587     $ 1,735     $ 6,171  
Merchandise contribution 6 $ 3,699     $ 993     $ 1,865     $ 6,557  
Merchandise margin 7   36.3 %     37.6 %     27.7 %      


  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024  
  Uncle's
(WTG) 1 		    Speedy's 2     SpeedyQ 3     Total  
  (in thousands)  
Date of Acquisition: Jun 6, 2023     Aug 15, 2023     Apr 9, 2024        
Revenues:                      
Fuel revenue $ 40,697     $ 9,354     $ 13,356     $ 63,407  
Merchandise revenue   19,351       4,909       6,738       30,998  
Other revenues, net   491       106       227       824  
Total revenues   60,539       14,369       20,321       95,229  
Operating expenses:                      
Fuel costs   34,437       8,473       11,814       54,724  
Merchandise costs   12,378       3,093       4,873       20,344  
Store operating expenses   9,293       2,112       3,058       14,463  
Total operating expenses   56,108       13,678       19,745       89,531  
Operating income $ 4,431     $ 691     $ 576     $ 5,698  
Intercompany charges by GPMP 4   585       150       193       928  
Operating income, as adjusted $ 5,016     $ 841     $ 769     $ 6,626  
Fuel gallons sold   11,693       3,003       3,857       18,553  
Fuel contribution 5 $ 6,845     $ 1,031     $ 1,735     $ 9,611  
Merchandise contribution 6 $ 6,973     $ 1,816     $ 1,865     $ 10,654  
Merchandise margin 7   36.0 %     37.0 %     27.7 %      
                       
1 Acquisition from WTG Fuels Holdings, LLC ("WTG"); includes only the retail stores acquired in the WTG acquisition.  
                       
2 Acquisition of seven Speedy's retail stores.  
                       
3 Acquisition of 21 SpeedyQ retail stores.  
                       
4 Represents the estimated fixed margin paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
                       
5 Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed margin paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
                       
6 Calculated as merchandise revenue less merchandise costs.  
                       
7 Calculated as merchandise contribution divided by merchandise revenue.  
   


Wholesale Segment

  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Revenues:                      
Fuel revenue $ 762,693     $ 811,139     $ 1,427,207     $ 1,495,987  
Other revenues, net   6,850       6,110       13,708       12,601  
Total revenues   769,543       817,249       1,440,915       1,508,588  
Operating expenses:                      
Fuel costs   750,846       800,286       1,405,959       1,474,977  
Site operating expenses   9,566       10,196       18,865       19,294  
Total operating expenses   760,412       810,482       1,424,824       1,494,271  
Operating income   9,131     $ 6,767     $ 16,091     $ 14,317  
Intercompany charges by GPMP 1   12,139       12,931       23,468       23,969  
Operating income, as adjusted $ 21,270     $ 19,698     $ 39,559     $ 38,286  
                       
1 Represents the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
   

The table below shows financial information and certain key metrics of recent acquisitions in the Wholesale Segment that have only partial comparable information for prior periods.

  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 2024		     For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 2024		  
  WTG 1  
  (in thousands)  
Date of Acquisition: Jun 6, 2023  
Revenues:          
Fuel revenue $ 2,882     $ 5,966  
Other revenues, net   14       29  
Total revenues   2,896       5,995  
Operating expenses:          
Fuel costs   2,741       5,700  
Site operating expenses   68       136  
Total operating expenses   2,809       5,836  
Operating income   87       159  
Intercompany charges by GPMP 2   40       84  
Operating income, as adjusted $ 127     $ 243  
Fuel gallons sold   811       1,682  
           
1 Includes only the wholesale business acquired in the WTG acquisition.  
           
2 Represents the estimated fixed margin paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
   


Fleet Fueling Segment

  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Revenues:                      
Fuel revenue $ 140,140     $ 121,146     $ 272,333     $ 248,640  
Other revenues, net   2,284       1,676       4,669       2,627  
Total revenues   142,424       122,822       277,002       251,267  
Operating expenses:                      
Fuel costs   124,149       108,435       244,207       223,666  
Site operating expenses   6,442       5,043       12,985       9,833  
Total operating expenses   130,591       113,478       257,192       233,499  
Operating income   11,833       9,344       19,810       17,768  
Intercompany charges by GPMP 1   1,869       1,673       3,650       3,245  
Operating income, as adjusted $ 13,702     $ 11,017     $ 23,460     $ 21,013  
                       
1 Represents the estimated fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
   

The table below shows financial information and certain key metrics of recent acquisitions in the Fleet Fueling Segment that have only partial comparable information for the prior periods.

  For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 2024		     For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 2024		  
  WTG 1  
  (in thousands)  
Date of Acquisition: Jun 6, 2023  
Revenues:          
Fuel revenue $ 18,535     $ 34,770  
Other revenues, net   1,028       2,198  
Total revenues   19,563       36,968  
Operating expenses:          
Fuel costs   16,065       30,803  
Site operating expenses   1,152       2,263  
Total operating expenses   17,217       33,066  
Operating income   2,346       3,902  
Intercompany charges by GPMP 2   250       482  
Operating income, as adjusted $ 2,596     $ 4,384  
Fuel gallons sold   5,177       9,733  
           
1 Includes only the fleet fueling business acquired in the WTG acquisition.  
           
2 Represents the estimated fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  

