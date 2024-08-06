Submit Release
Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports Record 2024 Second Quarter Results

Double-Digit Sales Growth Leading to Margin Expansion; Positive Trajectory to Meet FY2024 Guidance

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today reported results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights:
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
 Three Months Ended
June 30, 		Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change
Net Sales $342 $309 11% $666 $621 7%
Gross Margin 64.5% 60.9% +360 bps 63.5% 63.0% +50 bps
Operating Income $65 $55 18% $133 $145 (9%)
Operating Margin 18.9% 17.8% +110 bps 19.9% 23.4% (350 bps)
Net Income attributable to IP $37 $35 +5% $78 $89 (13%)
Diluted EPS $1.14 $1.09 +5% $2.41 $2.77 (13%)
At comparable foreign currency exchange rates, net sales increased 11% from the second quarter of 2023. The average dollar/euro exchange rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 1.08 compared to 1.09 in the second quarter of 2023, while for both the first half of 2024 and 2023, the average dollar/euro exchange rate was 1.08, leading to a negative 0.4% foreign exchange impact for the second quarter and no impact for the first half.


Operational Commentary
Jean Madar, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Inter Parfums noted, “The robust fragrance environment, the strength of our legacy brands, rapid ramp-up of our new brands, effectiveness of our advertising and promotional activity, and our global distribution footprint resulted in record sales through the first half of the year despite a high base in the prior period.

“Our three largest markets, North America, Western Europe, and Asia/Pacific grew sales by 5%, 11% and 6%, respectively. Central and South America’s sales growth was exceptional at 26%, thanks in great part to Lacoste fragrance sales, while our sales in the Middle East and Africa rose by 8%. Sales in Eastern Europe declined in the first half of 2024 due to sourcing constraints associated with the ongoing conflict, but we are now seeing signs of improved sourcing in the region as the current second quarter is generally in-line with the prior year period.”

He continued, “Our newest brands, Roberto Cavalli and Lacoste, are acclimating well under our expertise and continue to perform above our expectations with sustained sell-in, similar to the first quarter.

“As mentioned in our sales release last month, we have a series of fragrance variations coming in the balance of 2024 for United States based operations, including GUESS Elements and Uomo Intenso, DKNY 24/7, and for Roberto Cavalli, a Just Cavalli brand extension, plus Sweet Ferocious, and the Wild Heart duo for men and women.

“For European based operations, we are debuting a new addition to the Moncler Les Sommets line called Ciel d’Hiver, a Lanvin Modern Princess extension, plus the international launch of Lacoste Original for men.

“As we announced last month, discussions have been underway since 2023 with a view to renewing the license agreement with Van Cleef & Arpels. The new agreement will strengthen the selective distribution of Van Cleef & Arpels fragrances worldwide. The license is to be renewed for an additional 9-year term, beginning January 1, 2025. We appreciate the continued partnership from the brand owner, Richemont, for entrusting us to continue to bring best-in-class Van Cleef & Arpels fragrances to consumers.

“We are proud of our half-year performance, particularly with consideration of the outstanding results in the prior year period. Our strategic approach to balancing launches and our advertising and promotional investments are paying off, and we anticipate further momentum in the back half of the year.”

“Looking further ahead into 2025, we are well into planning new scents for our Coach brand fragrances, GUESS Iconic for men, a new collection for MCM, new extensions of the legacy Lacoste scent, Montblanc Explorer, Jimmy Choo Man and I Want Choo lines, among many others.”

Financial Commentary
Michel Atwood, Chief Financial Officer of Inter Parfums pointed out, “Consolidated gross margin expanded 360 bps to 64.5% and 50 bps to 63.5% in the second quarter and first half of 2024, respectively. For European based operations, gross margin expanded by 570 bps in the second quarter, and 80 bps in the first half of 2024 driven by favorable segment, geographic and channel mix, as well as the one-time charge related to inventory reserves made in 2023. Excluding the inventory reserve, gross margins expanded by 250 bps in the second quarter, partially offsetting the unfavorable channel/mix observed in the first quarter.

“For United States based operations, gross margin declined modestly to 56.5% in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 57.2% in the second quarter of 2023 due to a slightly unfavorable brand mix. However, year-to-date gross margin increased slightly to 57.5% in 2024 from 57.4% in the first half of 2023.”

Mr. Atwood continued, “SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 45.6% and 43.6% for the second quarter and first half of 2024 as compared to 43.1% and 39.6% for the comparable periods in 2023. The increase was largely driven by higher levels of promotional and advertising expenditures in 2024, which represented 19.4% and 17.2% of net sales for the second quarter and first half of 2024, compared to 17.6% and 14.5% for the corresponding periods of the prior year.

“Once again, we are budgeting promotional and advertising expenditures to approximate 21% of net sales for the full year. Of note, in 2024, we began to amortize the cost of the Lacoste license which amounted to $3.2 million in SG&A expense during the first half of the year.

“In summary, these impacts resulted in operating margins aggregating 18.9% and 19.9% for the current three and six months periods, respectively, as compared to 17.8% and 23.4% for the corresponding periods of 2023.

“Below the operating line, first half net income was depressed by $1.5 million in other expenses versus a $2.8 million gain in other income in the last year’s first half. The main driver of this swing stems from the one-time realized gain of $3.1 million recognized in 2023 related to the sale of marketable securities compared to a $0.6 million unrealized loss in 2024. Despite this impact, we achieved record second quarter net income attributable to Inter Parfums of $37 million or $1.14 per diluted share.

“Working capital increased as a result of our efforts in building inventory and growth of our accounts receivables, largely explained by the launch of our two new licenses and the expansion of our business. We maintain a healthy financial position with $77 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, and working capital of $525 million.”

Reaffirms 2024 Guidance
Mr. Atwood concluded, “While the global fragrance market remains vibrant with positive trends leading to strong demand for our products, sell-in continues to grow more slowly than sell-out, and we are seeing continued challenges in Eastern Europe. Given this dynamic backdrop and despite our record second quarter sales and strong earnings, we are maintaining our 2024 guidance of net sales of $1.45 billion, resulting in earnings per diluted share of $5.15.”

Dividend
The Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share will be paid on September 30, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 13, 2024.

About Inter Parfums, Inc.
Operating in the global fragrance business since 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrance and fragrance-related products under license agreements with brand owners. The Company manages its business in two operating segments, European based operations, through its 72% owned subsidiary, Interparfums SA, and United States based operations, through wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and Italy.

The portfolio of prestige brands includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Donna Karan/DKNY, Emanuel Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Roberto Cavalli, and Van Cleef & Arpels, whose products are distributed in over 120 countries around the world through an extensive and diverse network of distributors. Inter Parfums, Inc. is also the registered owner of several trademarks including Lanvin and Rochas.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would," or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings “Forward Looking Statements” and "Risk Factors" in Inter Parfums' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and the reports Inter Parfums files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Inter Parfums does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.

See Accompanying Tables

INTER PARFUMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except share and per share data)
 (Unaudited)
 
ASSETS
    June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 38,973     $ 88,462  
Short-term investments     37,735       94,304  
Accounts receivable, net     299,375       247,240  
Inventories     433,716       371,859  
Receivables, other     5,050       7,012  
Other current assets     23,620       29,458  
Income taxes receivable     18,919       691  
Total current assets     857,388       839,026  
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net     161,064       169,222  
Right-of-use assets, net     25,858       28,613  
Trademarks, licenses and other intangible assets, net     282,379       296,356  
Deferred tax assets     16,849       14,545  
Other assets     20,454       21,567  
    Total assets   $ 1,363,992     $ 1,369,329  
             
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Loans payable – banks   $ 18,494     $ 4,420  
Current portion of long-term debt     28,743       29,587  
Current portion of lease liabilities     5,949       5,951  
Accounts payable – trade     108,509       97,409  
Accrued expenses     145,129       178,880  
Income taxes payable     25,612       8,498  
Total current liabilities     332,436       324,745  
Long-term debt, less current portion     108,482       127,897  
Lease liabilities, less current portion     21,868       24,517  
             
Equity:            
Inter Parfums, Inc. shareholders’ equity:            
Preferred stock, $.001 par; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued            
Common stock, $.001 par; authorized 100,000,000 shares; outstanding 32,024,280 and 32,004,660 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively     32       32  
Additional paid-in capital     100,505       98,565  
Retained earnings     724,268       693,848  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (54,864 )     (40,188 )
Treasury stock, at cost, 9,981,665 and 9,981,665 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively     (52,864 )     (52,864 )
Total Inter Parfums, Inc. shareholders’ equity     717,077       699,393  
Noncontrolling interest     184,129       192,777  
Total equity     901,206       892,170  
    Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,363,992     $ 1,369,329  


INTER PARFUMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
                         
Net sales   $ 342,229     $ 309,244     $ 666,192     $ 620,967  
                             
Cost of sales     121,472       120,840       243,050       229,606  
                             
Gross margin     220,757       188,404       423,142       391,361  
                             
Selling, general and administrative expenses     155,929       133,383       290,341       246,061  
                             
Income from operations     64,828       55,021       132,801       145,300  
                             
Other expenses (income):                            
Interest expense     1,941       2,276       3,748       4,633  
Loss (gain) on foreign currency     634       (746 )     (270 )     13  
Interest and investment loss (income)     1,076       (1,977 )     (1,944 )     (7,359 )
Other income     (74 )     (7 )     (37 )     (48 )
                             
      3,577       (454 )     1,497       (2,761 )
                             
Income before income taxes     61,251       55,475       131,304       148,061  
                             
Income taxes     14,653       12,957       31,403       34,635  
                             
Net income     46,598       42,518       99,901       113,426  
                             
Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest     9,775       7,566       22,030       24,406  
                             
Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc.   $ 36,823     $ 34,952     $ 77,871     $ 89,020  
                             
Earnings per share:                            
                             
Net income attributable to Inter Parfums, Inc. common shareholders:                            
Basic   $ 1.15     $ 1.09     $ 2.43     $ 2.78  
Diluted   $ 1.14     $ 1.09     $ 2.41     $ 2.77  
                             
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:                            
Basic     32,024       32,006       32,033       32,012  
Diluted     32,266       32,162       32,266       32,161  
                             
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.75     $ 0.625     $ 1.50     $ 1.30  

