Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in Sidoti Micro Cap Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference.

On August 14-15, 2024, the Company will participate in the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference being held virtually. Management will hold a presentation on August 14 at 4:00pm ET and host investor meetings throughout both days.

A live webcast of the Sidoti Micro Cap presentation can be accessed at the “Events and Presentations” section of Brilliant Earth’s investor website at Events | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. An archived replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations Website and will remain available for one year following the live event.

About Brilliant Earth 

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. With 2023 full year Net Sales of $446 million and 11 consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA since its initial public offering in 2021, the Company’s mission since its 2005 founding has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has more than 35 showrooms across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
investorrelations@brilliantearth.com


