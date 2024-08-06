Submit Release
Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

PEKIN, Ill., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a producer and distributor of renewable fuel, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols, reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Bryon McGregor, President and CEO of Alto Ingredients, said, “Our Pekin Campus has been producing alcohol and serving customers for over 150 years throughout many market cycles. We continue to strengthen our facilities by reinvesting our cash flow from operations and excess liquidity in capital upgrades as well as repairs and maintenance. Most notably, our recent biennial outage at our Pekin wet mill improved capacity utilization, while reducing our fixed costs per unit at the mill. Even with over $5 million of expenses related to these planned facility outages, our Pekin Campus delivered over $10 million of gross profit in the second quarter of 2024, up from over $4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

“Our Pekin Campus is fully operational and taking advantage of the favorable summer driving season economics. In July, average crush margins more than doubled compared to the second quarter. At Magic Valley, we resumed operations in early July and are encouraged by the initial results. We expect to increase production rates in the coming weeks as we complete the system upgrades.

“If current margins hold and we continue to hit our production targets, we expect to deliver positive Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter. We are excited to see our initiatives come to fruition, bolstering our ability to continue serving our customers for many years to come,” McGregor concluded.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Compared to 2023

  • Net sales were $236.5 million, compared to $317.3 million.
  • Cost of goods sold was $228.9 million, compared to $300.1 million.
  • Gross profit was $7.6 million, including $2.9 million in realized losses on derivatives and $5.4 million in costs related to the planned Pekin Campus outages, compared to a gross profit of $17.2 million, including $5.5 million in realized gains on derivatives.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $9.0 million, compared to $7.9 million.
  • Net loss available to common stockholders was $3.4 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to net income available to common stockholders $7.2 million, or $0.10 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $5.9 million, including $2.9 million in realized losses on derivatives and $5.4 million in costs related to planned Pekin Campus outages, compared to positive $14.0 million, including $5.5 million in realized gains on derivatives.

Cash and cash equivalents were $27.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $30.0 million at December 31, 2023. At June 30, 2024, the company’s borrowing availability was $95.0 million including $30.0 million under the company’s operating line of credit and $65.0 million under its term loan facility, subject to certain conditions.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Compared to 2023

  • Net sales were $477.1 million, compared to $631.2 million.
  • Net loss available to common stockholders was $15.5 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to $6.2 million, or $0.08 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $13.0 million, including $2.7 million in realized losses on derivatives and $5.4 million in costs related to the biennial outage, compared to positive $3.6 million, including $2.2 million in realized losses on derivatives.

Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.

The webcast for the conference call can be accessed from Alto Ingredients’ website at www.altoingredients.com. Alternatively, to receive a number and unique PIN by email, register here. To dial directly up to twenty minutes prior to the scheduled call time, please dial (833) 630-0017 domestically and (412) 317-1806 internationally. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Alto Ingredients website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay will be available at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. To access the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529. International callers should dial 00-1 412-317-0088. The pass code will be 3306041.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited consolidated net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, asset impairments, loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized derivative gains and losses, acquisition-related expense and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) produces and distributes renewable fuel, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients’ projected outlook, future performance, margin improvements and crush spreads; Alto Ingredients’ repair and maintenance programs, plant improvements and other capital projects, and their financing, costs, timing and effects; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business and plans. These factors include, among others adverse economic and market conditions, including for renewable fuels, specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; adverse impacts of inflation and supply chain constraints; and the cost, ability to fund, timing and effects of, including the financial and other results deriving from, Alto Ingredients’ repair and maintenance programs, plant improvements and other capital projects, including carbon capture and storage (CCS), and other business initiatives and strategies. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections and large-scale capital projects; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the alcohol production, marketing and distribution industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies, including with respect to the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax and other benefits Alto Ingredients expects to derive from CCS; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2024.

Company IR and Media Contact:
Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:
Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) 		 
   
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,		  
  2024   2023   2024   2023  
                                 
Net sales $ 236,468     $ 317,297     $ 477,097     $ 631,188    
Cost of goods sold   228,915       300,116       471,944       617,171    
Gross profit   7,553       17,181       5,153       14,017    
Selling, general and administrative expenses   8,961       7,911       16,893       15,793    
Asset impairments                     574    
Income (loss) from operations   (1,408 )     9,270       (11,740 )     (2,350 )  
Interest expense, net   (1,669 )     (1,734 )     (3,303 )     (3,299 )  
Other income (expense), net   (29 )     59       212       78    
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   (3,106 )     7,595       (14,831 )     (5,571 )  
Provision for income taxes                        
Net income (loss) $ (3,106 )   $ 7,595     $ (14,831 )   $ (5,571 )  
Preferred stock dividends $ (316 )   $ (315 )   $ (631 )   $ (627 )  
Net income allocated to participating securities         (96 )              
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (3,422 )   $ 7,184     $ (15,462 )   $ (6,198 )  
Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.05 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.21 )   $ (0.08 )  
Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.05 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.21 )   $ (0.08 )  
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic   73,486       73,394       73,126       73,603    
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted   73,486       74,103       73,126       73,603    
   


ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)		  
   
ASSETS
 June 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023		  
Current Assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,124   $ 30,014  
Restricted cash   1,287     15,466  
Accounts receivable, net   64,081     58,729  
Inventories   49,434     52,611  
Derivative instruments   5,606     2,412  
Other current assets   6,126     9,538  
Total current assets   153,658     168,770  
Property and equipment, net   244,893     248,748  
Other Assets:            
Right of use operating lease assets, net   20,404     22,597  
Intangible assets, net   8,204     8,498  
Other assets   5,339     5,628  
Total other assets   33,947     36,723  
Total Assets $ 432,498   $ 454,241  
   


ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value) 		 
   

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 		June 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023		  
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable $ 20,132     $ 20,752    
Accrued liabilities   16,504       20,205    
Current portion – operating leases   4,481       4,333    
Derivative instruments   2,764       13,849    
Other current liabilities   5,886       6,149    
Total current liabilities   49,767       65,288    
                 
Long-term debt, net   90,960       82,097    
Operating leases, net of current portion   16,828       19,029    
Other liabilities   9,120       8,270    
Total Liabilities   166,675       174,684    
                 
Stockholders’ Equity:                
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;
   Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of
   June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
   Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of
   June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023		   1       1    
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized;
   76,645 and 75,703 shares issued and outstanding as of June
   30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively		   77       76    
Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares
   authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of June 30,
   2024 and December 31, 2023		            
Additional paid-in capital   1,042,639       1,040,912    
Accumulated other comprehensive income   2,481       2,481    
Accumulated deficit   (779,375 )     (763,913 )  
Total Stockholders’ Equity   265,823       279,557    
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 432,498     $ 454,241    
   

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,		  
(in thousands) (unaudited) 2024   2023   2024   2023  
Net income (loss) $ (3,106 )   $ 7,595     $ (14,831 )   $ (5,571 )  
Adjustments:                                
Interest expense   1,669       1,734       3,303       3,299    
Interest income   (150 )     (190 )     (325 )     (411 )  
Unrealized derivative (gains) losses   (11,089 )     (1,474 )     (14,279 )     (7,400 )  
Acquisition-related expense   675       700       1,350       1,400    
Asset impairments                     574    
Depreciation and amortization expense   6,074       5,680       11,802       11,735    
Total adjustments   (2,821 )     6,450       1,851       9,197    
Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,927 )   $ 14,045     $ (12,980 )   $ 3,626    
   

Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,		  
  2024   2023   2024   2023  
Alcohol Sales (gallons in millions)                                
Pekin Campus renewable fuel gallons sold   30.7       34.7       62.5       70.0    
Western production renewable fuel gallons sold   9.0       16.5       20.2       24.4    
Third party renewable fuel gallons sold   34.4       26.6       64.1       60.5    
Total renewable fuel gallons sold   74.1       77.8       146.8       154.9    
Specialty alcohol gallons sold   21.0       16.6       47.3       38.0    
Total gallons sold   95.1       94.4       194.1       192.9    
                                 
Sales Price per Gallon                                
Pekin Campus $ 1.98     $ 2.54     $ 1.94     $ 2.46    
Western production $ 1.94     $ 2.69     $ 1.86     $ 2.67    
Marketing and distribution $ 2.04     $ 2.73     $ 1.94     $ 2.60    
Total $ 2.00     $ 2.63     $ 1.93     $ 2.52    
                                 
Alcohol Production (gallons in millions)                                
Pekin Campus   50.0       53.0       103.6       106.3    
Western production   8.6       17.5       18.3       24.8    
Total   58.6       70.5       121.9       131.1    
                                 
Corn Cost per Bushel                                
Pekin Campus $ 4.50     $ 7.06     $ 4.62     $ 6.83    
Western production $ 5.78     $ 8.14     $ 5.84     $ 8.42    
Total $ 4.68     $ 7.32     $ 4.81     $ 7.19    


Average Market Metrics                                
PLATTS Ethanol price per gallon $ 1.79     $ 2.45     $ 1.67     $ 2.33    
CME Corn cost per bushel $ 4.43     $ 6.25     $ 4.39     $ 6.42    
Board corn crush per gallons (1) $ 0.21     $ 0.22     $ 0.10     $ 0.03    
                                 
Essential Ingredients Sold (thousand tons)                                
Pekin Campus:                                
Distillers grains   79.7       76.4       167.4       167.2    
CO2   43.3       47.8       82.4       90.1    
Corn wet feed   24.8       15.0       50.4       41.7    
Corn dry feed   19.8       23.7       38.7       45.2    
Corn oil and germ   17.5       18.5       35.3       37.8    
Syrup and other   11.1       8.8       20.6       19.3    
Corn meal   8.0       10.2       16.3       19.6    
Yeast   5.8       6.9       11.5       13.3    
Total Pekin Campus essential ingredients sold   210.0       207.3       422.6       434.2    
                                 
Western production:                                
Distillers grains   61.8       109.1       133.6       163.1    
CO2   15.1       13.2       28.4       26.8    
Syrup and other   2.0       32.9       16.2       36.4    
Corn oil   0.9       1.6       2.4       2.9    
Total Western production essential ingredients sold   79.8       156.8       180.6       229.2    
                                 
Total Essential Ingredients Sold   289.8       364.1       603.2       663.4    
                                 
                                 
Essential ingredients return % (2)                                
Pekin Campus return   48.8 %     41.3 %     50.0 %     43.8 %  
Western production return   35.1 %     30.3 %     37.4 %     33.2 %  
Consolidated total return   45.6 %     38.3 %     47.8 %     41.7 %  
                                 
     
(1)   Assumes corn conversion of 2.80 gallons of alcohol per bushel of corn.  
(2)   Essential ingredients revenues as a percentage of total corn costs consumed.  
   

Segment Financials (unaudited, in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
 June 30,
   Six Months Ended
 June 30,		  
  2024   2023   2024   2023  
Net Sales                                
                                 
Pekin Campus, recorded as gross:                                
Alcohol sales $ 100,687     $ 127,694     $ 209,035     $ 260,075    
Essential ingredient sales   39,371       53,954       86,080       117,585    
Intersegment sales   286       444       606       757    
   Total Pekin Campus sales   140,344       182,092       295,721       378,417    
                                 
Marketing and distribution:                                
Alcohol sales, gross $ 70,157     $ 72,589     $ 124,587     $ 156,936    
Alcohol sales, net   64       104       98       218    
Intersegment sales   2,388       2,499       5,140       5,342    
   Total marketing and distribution sales   72,609       75,192       129,825       162,496    
                                 
Western production, recorded as gross:                                
Alcohol sales $ 17,456     $ 44,384     $ 37,690     $ 65,316    
Essential ingredient sales   5,950       14,421       13,776       22,773    
Intersegment sales         62       (130 )     62    
   Total Western production sales   23,406       58,867       51,336       88,151    
                                 
Corporate and other   2,783       4,151       5,831       8,285    
Intersegment eliminations   (2,674 )     (3,005 )     (5,616 )     (6,161 )  
Net sales as reported $ 236,468     $ 317,297     $ 477,097     $ 631,188    
                                 
Cost of goods sold:                                
Pekin Campus $ 130,200     $ 168,419     $ 281,311     $ 366,596    
Marketing and distribution   69,437       71,746       123,123       154,871    
Western production   27,167       57,834       63,683       91,815    
Corporate and other   2,943       3,414       5,738       5,786    
Intersegment eliminations   (832 )     (1,297 )     (1,911 )     (1,897 )  
Cost of goods sold as reported $ 228,915     $ 300,116     $ 471,944     $ 617,171    
                                 
Gross profit (loss):                                
Pekin Campus $ 10,144     $ 13,673     $ 14,410     $ 11,821    
Marketing and distribution   3,172       3,446       6,702       7,625    
Western production   (3,761 )     1,033       (12,347 )     (3,664 )  
Corporate and other   (160 )     737       93       2,499    
Intersegment eliminations   (1,842 )     (1,708 )     (3,705 )     (4,264 )  
Gross profit as reported $ 7,553     $ 17,181     $ 5,153     $ 14,017    

