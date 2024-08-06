Relay Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights

Announced 3 new programs, including genetic disease programs in vascular malformations, Fabry disease, as well as precision oncology program with NRAS-specific inhibitor



Initiated global clinical trial collaboration with Pfizer for combination development of RLY-2608 + fulvestrant + atirmociclib (CDK4i) in PI3Kα-mutated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, with clinical start planned by end of 2024

Approximately $688 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments at end of Q2 2024, expected to fund operations into second half of 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, today reported second quarter 2024 financial results and corporate highlights.

“In the second quarter, we made important progress continuing to advance our clinical programs, which we believe has positioned us well for multiple data readouts later this year. Additionally, we look forward to expanding the RLY-2608 development program, with the initiation of a new triplet combination with Pfizer's novel investigative selective-CDK4 inhibitor atirmociclib by the end of the year,” said Sanjiv Patel, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Relay Therapeutics. “Looking further ahead, we are very excited by the pre-clinical programs we unveiled in June, including our first two genetic disease programs, which will be important in driving our continued growth and diversification.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

RLY-2608 (ReDiscover study)

RLY-2608 doublet : continued to enroll patients with PI3Kα-mutant, HR+, HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in dose expansion cohorts of RLY-2608 400mg BID and 600mg BID in combination with fulvestrant The next data update is expected in the fourth quarter of 2024 and will include approximately 100 patients across doses in the safety database and approximately 60 patients at the 600mg BID dose, including about 40 who have had the opportunity to be on RLY-2608 for at least 6 months

: continued to enroll patients with PI3Kα-mutant, HR+, HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in dose expansion cohorts of RLY-2608 400mg BID and 600mg BID in combination with fulvestrant RLY-2608 triplet : CDK4/6: continued enrollment of RLY-2608 + fulvestrant + ribociclib triplet combination in patients with PI3Kα-mutant, HR+, HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer CDK4: announced a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate atirmociclib, Pfizer’s investigative selective-CDK4 inhibitor, in combination with RLY-2608 and fulvestrant in patients with PI3Kα-mutant, HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer. The RLY-2608 + atirmociclib + fulvestrant triplet combination is planned to begin by the end of 2024

: RLY-2608 monotherapy : continued to enroll patients with unresectable or metastatic solid tumors with a PI3Kα mutation in dose escalation portion of RLY-2608 monotherapy arm and reported partial responses in multiple tumor types

Migoprotafib (GDC-1971)​

As previously disclosed, Genentech has terminated the collaboration agreement for the development and commercialization of migoprotafib

The company will not continue development of migoprotafib

Pre-Clinical Programs

Disclosed three new pre-clinical programs: vascular malformations, Fabry disease and NRAS

three new pre-clinical programs: vascular malformations, Fabry disease and NRAS Vascular Malformations PI3Kα is the most common driver mutation among specific types of vascular malformations, which are a series of rare syndromes that occur due to atypical development of lymphatic and/or blood vessels and can become life-threatening, depending on what vessel(s) are involved In the U.S., an estimated 170,000 people have one of the sub-types driven by a PI3Kα mutation, which include PIK3CA-related overgrowth spectrum, lymphatic malformations, venous malformations and cerebral cavernous malformations A mutant selective PI3Kα inhibitor provides the opportunity for greater target coverage, leading to the potential for improved efficacy and better chronic tolerability Relay Therapeutics plans to initiate clinical development of RLY-2608 in vascular malformations in the first quarter of 2025

Fabry Disease In Fabry disease, harmful levels of Gb3 accumulate in blood cells and tissues throughout the body, due to insufficient αGal enzyme activity, which can lead to a range of symptoms, including potentially life-threatening ones such as kidney failure, heart failure and stroke. In the U.S., approximately 8,000 people have Fabry disease Relay Therapeutics has created the first investigational non-inhibitory chaperone for Fabry disease, which is designed to stabilize the αGal protein without inhibiting its activity, thus enabling greater Gb3 clearance across organs The company expects its non-inhibitory chaperone to enter the clinic in the second half of 2025

NRAS In the U.S., an estimated 28,000 people are diagnosed annually with mutated NRAS solid tumors, which are a known oncogene driver in the RAS family and can lead to a number of cancers, including melanoma, colorectal and non-small-cell lung Relay Therapeutics has created the first NRAS-selective inhibitor, which has been designed to address the liabilities of current pan-RAS inhibitors by only binding to NRAS, while sparing KRAS and HRAS The company expects to initiate clinical development of its NRAS-selective inhibitor in the second half of 2025



Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

Breast Cancer RLY-2608 + fulvestrant data update in the fourth quarter of 2024 RLY-2608 + fulvestrant + ribociclib initial safety data in the fourth quarter of 2024 RLY-2608 + fulvestrant + atirmociclib clinical trial initiation by the end of 2024 RLY-2608 + fulvestrant potential Phase 3 trial initiation in 2025

Lirafugratinib: tumor agnostic data and regulatory update in the second half of 2024

Pre-clinical Vascular malformations: RLY-2608 clinical trial initiation in the first quarter of 2025 Fabry disease: clinical start in the second half of 2025 NRAS: clinical start in the second half of 2025



Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments: As of June 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $688.4 million compared to $750.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The company expects its current cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund its current operating plan into the second half of 2026.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $92.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $88.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to additional external costs in connection with the ReDiscover trial for RLY-2608.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $20.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, as well as for the second quarter of 2023.

Net Loss: Net loss was $92.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, or a net loss per share of $0.69, as compared to a net loss of $98.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, or a net loss per share of $0.81.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: License and other revenue $ — $ 119 $ 10,007 $ 345 Total revenue — 119 10,007 345 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses $ 91,992 $ 88,201 $ 174,395 $ 171,028 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (11,374 ) (2,152 ) (13,206 ) (3,155 ) General and administrative expenses 20,139 20,120 39,938 39,699 Total operating expenses 100,757 106,169 201,127 207,572 Loss from operations (100,757 ) (106,050 ) (191,120 ) (207,227 ) Other income: Interest income 8,547 7,559 17,498 14,500 Other (expense) income (2 ) (14 ) 23 (17 ) Total other income, net 8,545 7,545 17,521 14,483 Net loss $ (92,212 ) $ (98,505 ) $ (173,599 ) $ (192,744 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.69 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (1.32 ) $ (1.59 ) Weighted average shares of common stock, basic and diluted 132,821,826 121,680,844 131,832,420 121,501,849 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Unrealized holding (loss) gain (182 ) (279 ) (1,144 ) 4,339 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (182 ) (279 ) (1,144 ) 4,339 Total comprehensive loss $ (92,394 ) $ (98,784 ) $ (174,743 ) $ (188,405 )





Relay Therapeutics, Inc.

Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 688,415 $ 750,086 Working capital (1) 659,227 739,834 Total assets 772,750 843,980 Total liabilities 90,806 91,977 Total stockholders’ equity 681,744 752,003 Restricted cash 2,707 2,707

(1) Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.