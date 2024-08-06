Submit Release
Veeco Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $175.9 million, compared with $161.6 million in the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $14.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $85.3 million, or $1.61 loss per diluted share in the same period last year
  • Non-GAAP net income of $25.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared with $20.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the same period last year

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

 
U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data
               
GAAP Results   Q2 '24   Q2 '23
Revenue   $ 175.9     $ 161.6  
Net income (loss)   $ 14.9     $ (85.3 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.25     $ (1.61 )


Non-GAAP Results   Q2 '24   Q2 '23
Operating income   $ 28.3     $ 24.3  
Net income   $ 25.4     $ 20.6  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.42     $ 0.36  
                 

“We delivered solid second quarter results in line with our guidance, led by our Semiconductor business,” commented Bill Miller, Ph.D., Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “Demand for our Laser Annealing systems remains strong, highlighted by record revenue during the quarter. We’re also pleased to have received follow-on LSA orders for a leading logic customer’s gate-all-around process, as well as follow-on business from our Tier 1 DRAM customer to support their planned expansion.”
Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s third quarter 2024:

  • Revenue is expected in the range of $170 million to $190 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.21 to $0.31
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.39 to $0.49

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “scheduled,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; global trade issues, including the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; the effects of regional or global health epidemics; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of results among products and end-markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release or, in the case of any document referenced herein or incorporated by reference, the date of that document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

-financial tables attached-

       
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                         
  Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Net sales $ 175,879     $ 161,641     $ 350,363     $ 315,145  
Cost of sales   100,489       94,131       199,554       185,618  
Gross profit   75,390       67,510       150,809       129,527  
Operating expenses, net:                        
Research and development   31,696       27,384       61,338       54,945  
Selling, general, and administrative   24,595       23,822       49,295       46,449  
Amortization of intangible assets   1,825       2,123       3,716       4,235  
Other operating expense (income), net   552       493       (2,307 )     404  
Total operating expenses, net   58,668       53,822       112,042       106,033  
Operating income   16,722       13,688       38,767       23,494  
Interest income (expense), net   349       (632 )     1,054       (1,434 )
Other income (expense), net         (97,091 )           (97,091 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   17,071       (84,035 )     39,821       (75,031 )
Income tax expense   2,127       1,285       3,023       1,548  
Net income (loss) $ 14,944     $ (85,320 )   $ 36,798     $ (76,579 )
                         
Income (loss) per common share:                        
Basic $ 0.27     $ (1.61 )   $ 0.66     $ (1.48 )
Diluted $ 0.25     $ (1.61 )   $ 0.61     $ (1.48 )
                         
Weighted average number of shares:                        
Basic   56,277       52,861       56,160       51,764  
Diluted   62,535       52,861       61,733       51,764  
                               


Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
               
  June 30,   December 31,
  2024   2023
  (unaudited)        
Assets              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 174,164     $ 158,781  
Restricted cash   289       339  
Short-term investments   130,696       146,664  
Accounts receivable, net   92,397       103,018  
Contract assets   39,436       24,370  
Inventories   245,108       237,635  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   36,105       35,471  
Total current assets   718,195       706,278  
Property, plant and equipment, net   113,461       118,459  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   27,332       24,377  
Intangible assets, net   40,229       43,945  
Goodwill   214,964       214,964  
Deferred income taxes   117,901       117,901  
Other assets   3,033       3,117  
Total assets $ 1,235,115     $ 1,229,041  
               
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 46,850     $ 42,383  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   50,119       57,624  
Contract liabilities   80,556       118,026  
Current portion of long-term debt   26,448        
Total current liabilities   203,973       218,033  
Deferred income taxes   6,445       6,552  
Long-term debt   249,105       274,941  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   34,938       31,529  
Other liabilities   25,641       25,544  
Total liabilities   520,102       556,599  
               
Total stockholders’ equity   715,013       672,442  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,235,115     $ 1,229,041  
               

Note on Reconciliation Tables

The below tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

                           
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q2 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                           
          Non-GAAP Adjustments        
          Share-Based                
Three months ended June 30, 2024   GAAP   Compensation   Amortization   Other   Non-GAAP  
Net sales   $ 175,879               $ 175,879  
Gross profit     75,390   1,445               76,835  
Gross margin     42.9 %               43.7 %
Operating expenses     58,668   (7,788 )   (1,825 )   (494 )     48,561  
Operating income     16,722   9,233     1,825     494   ^   28,274  
Net income     14,944   9,233     1,825     (570 ) ^   25,432  

_______________________
^        - See table below for additional details.

 
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q2 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
     
Three months ended June 30, 2024    
Changes in contingent consideration $ 494  
Subtotal   494  
Non-cash interest expense   316  
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *   (1,380 )
Total Other $ (570 )

_______________________
*        - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

 
Net Income per Common Share (Q2 2024)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
               
  Three months ended June 30, 2024
  GAAP   Non-GAAP
Numerator:              
Net income $ 14,944     $ 25,432  
Interest expense associated with 2025 and 2027 Convertible Senior Notes   512       466  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 15,456     $ 25,898  
               
Denominator:              
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   56,277       56,277  
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards   1,316       1,316  
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes   1,104       1,104  
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1)   1,788       1,354  
Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes   2,050       2,050  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   62,535       62,101  
               
Net income per common share:              
Basic $ 0.27     $ 0.45  
Diluted $ 0.25     $ 0.42  

_______________________
(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q2 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                             
          Non-GAAP Adjustments          
          Share-based              
Three months ended June 30, 2023     GAAP   Compensation   Amortization   Other   Non-GAAP  
Net sales   $ 161,641                 $ 161,641    
Gross profit     67,510     1,572               69,082    
Gross margin     41.8   %               42.7   %
Operating expenses     53,822     (6,360 )   (2,123 )   (549 )     44,790    
Operating income     13,688     7,932     2,123     549   ^   24,292    
Net income (loss)     (85,320 )   7,932     2,123     95,868   ^   20,603    

_______________________
^        - See table below for additional details.

 
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q2 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
     
Three months ended June 30, 2023    
Changes in contingent consideration $ 350  
Acquisition related   199  
Subtotal   549  
Non-cash interest expense   288  
Other (income) expense, net   97,091  
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *   (2,060 )
Total Other $ 95,868  

_______________________
*        - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

 
Net Income per Common Share (Q2 2023)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
             
  Three months ended June 30, 2023
  GAAP   Non-GAAP
Numerator:            
Net income (loss) $ (85,320 )   $ 20,603  
Interest expense associated with 2025 and 2027 Convertible Senior Notes         1,482  
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (85,320 )   $ 22,085  
             
Denominator:            
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   52,861       52,861  
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards         838  
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes (1)         3,385  
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1)(2)         4,152  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   52,861       61,236  
             
Net income (loss) per common share:            
Basic $ (1.61 )   $ 0.39  
Diluted $ (1.61 )   $ 0.36  

_______________________

(1) - Weighted average based on number of days outstanding during the period, considering the debt refinancing transaction on May 19, 2023.
(2) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.
   


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q2 2024 and 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
           
  Three months ended   Three months ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
GAAP Net income (loss) $ 14,944     $ (85,320 )
Share-based compensation   9,233       7,932  
Amortization   1,825       2,123  
Changes in contingent consideration   494        
Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project         350  
Acquisition related         199  
Interest (income) expense, net   (349 )     632  
Other (income) expense, net         97,091  
Income tax expense   2,127       1,285  
Non-GAAP Operating income $ 28,274     $ 24,292  
               


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q3 2024)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                                     
                Non-GAAP Adjustments            
Guidance for the three months ending               Share-based                    
September 30, 2024   GAAP   Compensation   Amortization      Other       Non-GAAP
Net sales   $ 170   - $ 190                 $ 170   - $ 190  
Gross profit     72   -   82     2         74   -   84  
Gross margin     42%   -   43%                   43%   -   44%  
Operating expenses     57   -   59     (8)   (2)       48   -   50  
Operating income     15   -   23     10   2       26   -   34  
Net income   $ 13   - $ 19     10   2   (1)   $ 24   - $ 31  
                                     
Income per diluted common share   $ 0.21   - $ 0.31                 $ 0.39   - $ 0.49  
                                             


Income per Diluted Common Share (Q3 2024)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                                 
Guidance for the three months ending September 30, 2024   GAAP   Non-GAAP
Numerator:                                
Net income   $ 13   - $ 19     $ 24   - $ 31  
Interest expense associated with convertible notes           1              
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 13   - $ 20     $ 24   - $ 31  
                                 
Denominator:                                
Basic weighted average shares outstanding     56       56       56       56  
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards     2       2       2       2  
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes           1       1       1  
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes (1)     2       2       1       1  
Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes     3       3       3       3  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     62       63       63       63  
                                 
Net income per common share:                                
Income per diluted common share   $ 0.21   - $ 0.31     $ 0.39   - $ 0.49  

_______________________
(1)    - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q3 2024)
(in millions)
(unaudited)
             
Guidance for the three months ending September 30, 2024            
GAAP Net income   $ 13   - $ 19  
Share-based compensation     10   -   10  
Amortization     2   -   2  
Interest income, net     (1 ) -   (1 )
Income tax expense     2   -   4  
Non-GAAP Operating income   $ 26   - $ 34  

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.


