Nasdaq Chair and Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman to Present at the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conference with a webcast available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.

Who:   Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq
   
What: Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
   
When:  Tuesday, August 13, 2024
  12:25 PM ET
   
Where: Ms. Friedman’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.
   

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Nicholas Jannuzzi
+1.973.760.1741
Nicholas.Jannuzzi@Nasdaq.com

Nick Eghtessad
+1.929.996.8894
Nick.Eghtessad@Nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett
+1.212.401.8737
Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-


Primary Logo

