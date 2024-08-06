GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Financial Results

-- Total Revenues More Than Doubled, Reaching a Record High



Significant Growth in Adjusted EBITDA Reflects Enhanced Operational Efficiency and Profitability --

EL MONTE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, including continued robust growth in revenues, gross profit, and net income over the comparable period last year.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenues of $310.9 million grew 103.1% from $153.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.

of $310.9 million grew 103.1% from $153.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. Gross profit of $76.4 million increased 89.1% from $40.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross margin was 24.6% compared to 26.4% in the second quarter of 2023, primarily relating to the ongoing optimization of newly added warehouses and higher delivery costs in the 2024 period compared with last year.

of $76.4 million increased 89.1% from $40.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. was 24.6% compared to 26.4% in the second quarter of 2023, primarily relating to the ongoing optimization of newly added warehouses and higher delivery costs in the 2024 period compared with last year. Net income of $27.0 million, grew 46.7% from $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income margin was 8.7%, compared with 12.0% in the second quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the concentrated granting and vesting of share-based awards during the second quarter of 2024. Share-based compensation expense was $13.9 million compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Diluted EPS increased 44.4% to $0.65 from $0.45 in the second quarter of 2023.

of $27.0 million, grew 46.7% from $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. was 8.7%, compared with 12.0% in the second quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the concentrated granting and vesting of share-based awards during the second quarter of 2024. Share-based compensation expense was $13.9 million compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. increased 44.4% to $0.65 from $0.45 in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 71.5% to $42.7 million from $24.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EPS – diluted 2 increased 68.9% to $1.03, from $0.61 in the second quarter of 2023.

increased 71.5% to $42.7 million from $24.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. increased 68.9% to $1.03, from $0.61 in the second quarter of 2023. Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash, and Investments totaled $208.7 million as of June 30, 2024, increasing 13.3% from $184.2 million as of December 31, 2023.



Year to Date 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenues of $561.9 million, grew 100.0% from $280.9 million in the same period of 2023.

of $561.9 million, grew 100.0% from $280.9 million in the same period of 2023. Gross profit of $143.0 million, increased 104.6% from $69.9 million in the same period of 2023.

Gross margin was 25.4%, compared to 24.9% for the same period of 2023.

of $143.0 million, increased 104.6% from $69.9 million in the same period of 2023. was 25.4%, compared to 24.9% for the same period of 2023. Net income of $54.2 million, grew 58.0% from $34.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income margin was 9.6%, compared with 12.2% in the same period of 2023, primarily driven by the concentrated granting and vesting of share-based awards during the second quarter of 2024.

Diluted EPS increased 57.1% to $1.32 from $0.84 in the same period of 2023.

of $54.2 million, grew 58.0% from $34.3 million in the same period of 2023. was 9.6%, compared with 12.2% in the same period of 2023, primarily driven by the concentrated granting and vesting of share-based awards during the second quarter of 2024. increased 57.1% to $1.32 from $0.84 in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA3 increased 72.7% to $77.2 million from $44.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted EPS – diluted4 increased 72.5% to $1.88 from $1.09 in the same period of 2023.

Operational Highlights

GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 5 increased 80.7% to $1,097.8 million in the 12 months ended June 30, 2024 from $607.5 million in the same period of 2023.

increased 80.7% to $1,097.8 million in the 12 months ended June 30, 2024 from $607.5 million in the same period of 2023. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 6 grew 76.1% to $571.9 million in the 12 months ended June 30, 2024 from $324.7 million in the same period of 2023. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV represented 52.1% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV in the 12 months ended June 30, 2024, compared with 53.4% in the same period of 2023.

grew 76.1% to $571.9 million in the 12 months ended June 30, 2024 from $324.7 million in the same period of 2023. represented 52.1% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV in the 12 months ended June 30, 2024, compared with 53.4% in the same period of 2023. Active 3P sellers 7 increased 39.8% to 930 in the 12 months ended June 30, 2024 from 665 in the same period of 2023.

increased 39.8% to 930 in the 12 months ended June 30, 2024 from 665 in the same period of 2023. Active buyers 8 increased 66.8% to 7,257 in the 12 months ended June 30, 2024 from 4,351 in the same period of 2023.

increased 66.8% to 7,257 in the 12 months ended June 30, 2024 from 4,351 in the same period of 2023. Spend per active buyer9 increased 8.3% to $151,276 in the 12 months ended June 30, 2024 from $139,629 in the same period of 2023.



“We are pleased to report continued remarkable revenue growth through the second quarter of 2024, a reflection of our persistent efforts in expanding Marketplace product and service offerings, including the successful integration of the Noble House acquisition,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud. “These achievements demonstrate the surging demand for our Marketplace and the efficiency it brings for buyers and sellers of big and bulky, non-standard items.

“Our strong adjusted EBITDA results, despite industry-wide headwinds and soaring ocean freight costs during this period, serve as a testament to the resilience of our Supplier Fulfilled Retailing, SFR, business model,” said Wu, “In recognition of the GigaCloud team's accomplishments and dedication, the Company issued our annual employee stock-based compensation awards during the second quarter. In accordance with Company tradition, the majority concentration of grants are vested and expensed within the same quarter.

“In addition to our strong financial performance, we are thrilled to announce that our industry-first Branding-as-a-Service, or BaaS, has entered its pilot phase and is already experiencing growing interest among both existing and new Marketplace sellers, who want to stand out and amplify their product awareness among buyers. By providing a comprehensive service toolbox, we are committed to driving sustainable, profitable growth and fostering stronger loyalty and engagement within our Marketplace community,” said Wu.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total revenues to be between $266 million and $282 million in the third quarter of 2024. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 pm Hong Kong Time) on August 7, 2024. Participants who wish to join the call should pre-register here at https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10040859-gqrny5.html. Upon registration, participants will receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN, which can be used to join the conference call. If participants register and forget their PIN or lose their registration confirmation email, they may re-register to receive a new PIN. All participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EPS – diluted is a financial measure defined as our Adjusted EBITDA divided by our diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, respectively. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted as measures of operating performance, for planning purposes, to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and in communications with our Board of Directors and investors concerning our financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GigaCloud Technology Inc

Investor Relations

Email: ir@gigacloudtech.com

PondelWilkinson, Inc.

Laurie Berman (Investors) – lberman@pondel.com

George Medici (Media) – gmedici@pondel.com

GigaCloud Technology Inc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

(unaudited) December 31, 2023 June 30, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 183,283 $ 185,623 Restricted cash 885 905 Investments — 22,197 Accounts receivable, net 58,876 69,615 Inventories 132,247 197,554 Prepayments and other current assets 17,516 17,476 Total current assets 392,807 493,370 Non-current assets Operating lease right-of-use assets 398,922 495,435 Property and equipment, net 24,614 22,721 Intangible assets, net 8,367 7,279 Goodwill 12,586 12,586 Deferred tax assets 1,440 7,854 Other non-current assets 8,173 15,778 Total non-current assets 454,102 561,653 Total assets $ 846,909 $ 1,055,023 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable (including accounts payable of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $11,563 and nil as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively) $ 69,757 $ 79,855 Contract liabilities (including contract liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $736 and nil as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively) 5,537 6,497 Current operating lease liabilities (including current operating lease liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $1,305 and nil as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively) 57,949 76,404 Income tax payable (including income tax payable of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $3,644 and nil as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively) 15,212 14,498 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued expenses and other current liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $2,774 and nil as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively) 57,319 71,754 Total current liabilities 205,774 249,008 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current (including operating lease liabilities, non-current of VIEs without recourse to the Company of $553 and nil as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively) 343,511 440,595 Deferred tax liabilities 3,795 3,335 Finance lease obligations, non-current 111 196 Non-current income tax payable 3,302 3,470 Total non-current liabilities 350,719 447,596 Total liabilities $ 556,493 $ 696,604 Commitments and contingencies $ — $ — Shareholders’ equity Treasury shares, at cost (294,029 and 272,728 shares held as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively) $ (1,594 ) $ (1,594 ) Class A ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 50,673,268 shares authorized, 31,738,632 and 33,557,419 shares issued as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively, 31,455,148 and 33,286,162 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively) 1,584 1,676 Class B ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 9,326,732 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively, $9,326,732 and $8,076,732 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, respectively) 466 403 Additional paid-in capital 111,736 125,922 Accumulated other comprehensive income 526 150 Retained earnings 177,698 231,862 Total shareholders’ equity 290,416 358,419 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 846,909 $ 1,055,023





GigaCloud Technology Inc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenues Service revenues $ 43,278 $ 85,378 $ 78,374 $ 152,793 Product revenues 109,852 225,489 202,553 409,151 Total revenues 153,130 310,867 280,927 561,944 Cost of revenues Services 34,782 74,040 63,549 128,471 Product sales 77,984 160,380 147,440 290,478 Total cost of revenues 112,766 234,420 210,989 418,949 Gross profit 40,364 76,447 69,938 142,995 Operating expenses Selling and marketing expenses 9,535 19,460 16,431 34,040 General and administrative expenses 6,897 26,280 11,047 41,669 Research and development expenses 532 3,097 1,204 4,853 Losses on disposal of property and equipment — 162 — 168 Total operating expenses 16,964 48,999 28,682 80,730 Operating income 23,400 27,448 41,256 62,265 Interest expense (804 ) (59 ) (917 ) (140 ) Interest income 484 2,244 1,074 3,853 Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net (815 ) (1,107 ) 570 (3,816 ) Government grants 395 2 395 8 Others, net (1 ) 506 (22 ) 184 Income before income taxes 22,659 29,034 42,356 62,354 Income tax expense (4,269 ) (2,065 ) (8,025 ) (8,190 ) Net income $ 18,390 $ 26,969 $ 34,331 $ 54,164 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 18,390 26,969 34,331 54,164 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes (307 ) (266 ) (501 ) (378 ) Net unrealized gains on available-for-sale investments — 2 — 2 Total other comprehensive loss (307 ) (264 ) (501 ) (376 ) Comprehensive Income $ 18,083 $ 26,705 $ 33,830 $ 53,788 Net income per ordinary share —Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.65 $ 0.84 $ 1.32 —Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.65 $ 0.84 $ 1.32 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net income per ordinary share —Basic 40,896,423 41,295,216 40,806,959 41,041,937 —Diluted 40,941,904 41,407,207 40,852,439 41,150,585





GigaCloud Technology Inc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 34,331 $ 54,164 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Allowance for doubtful accounts 3 307 Inventory write-down 1,305 791 Loss on other assets — 327 Deferred tax (43 ) (6,877 ) Share-based compensation 1,757 14,147 Depreciation and amortization 760 4,145 Loss from disposal of property and equipment — 168 Operating lease 880 19,019 Unrealized foreign currency exchange gains (307 ) (642 ) Others — 1,896 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,300 ) (11,081 ) Inventories (7,753 ) (67,994 ) Prepayments and other assets (2,226 ) (1,376 ) Accounts payable 2,915 9,916 Contract liabilities 92 997 Income tax payable 344 (261 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,883 16,771 Net cash provided by operating activities 38,641 34,417 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for purchase of property and equipment (158 ) (10,196 ) Cash received from disposal of property and equipment — 1,636 Purchases of investments — (21,843 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (158 ) $ (30,403 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of finance lease obligations $ (909 ) $ (1,149 ) Repayment of bank loans (145 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (1,054 ) (1,149 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (101 ) (505 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 37,328 2,360 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 145,076 184,168 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 182,404 $ 186,528 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest expense 917 $ 140 Cash paid for income taxes 7,724 $ 16,562





GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 (In thousands) Net income $ 18,390 $ 26,969 $ 34,331 $ 54,164 Add: Income tax expense 4,269 2,065 8,025 8,190 Add: Interest expense 804 59 917 140 Less: Interest income (484 ) (2,244 ) (1,074 ) (3,853 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 380 2,064 760 4,145 Add: Share-based compensation expense 1,510 13,872 1,757 14,147 Add: Non-recurring items(1) — (41 ) — 308 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,869 $ 42,744 $ 44,716 $ 77,241

_____________________

(1) One of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire in March 2024. We recognized losses as a result of the fire. Based on the provisions of our insurance policy, the gross losses have been reduced by the estimated insurance proceeds expected to be received from our insurance carrier. We have determined that partial recovery of the incurred losses is probable and therefore recorded gains of $41 thousand in the three months ended June 30, 2024 and net losses of $308 thousands in the six months ended June 30, 2024. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.





UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS – DILUTED Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Net income per ordinary share– diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.65 $ 0.84 $ 1.32 Adjustments, per ordinary share: Add: Income tax expense 0.10 0.05 0.20 0.20 Add: Interest expense 0.02 — 0.02 — Less: Interest income (0.01 ) (0.05 ) (0.03 ) (0.09 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 0.01 0.05 0.02 0.10 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 0.04 0.33 0.04 0.34 Add: Non-recurring items(1) — — — 0.01 Adjusted EPS – diluted $ 0.61 $ 1.03 $ 1.09 $ 1.88 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - diluted 40,941,904 41,407,207 40,852,439 41,150,585

_____________________

(1) One of our fulfillment centers in Japan experienced a fire in March 2024. We recognized losses as a result of the fire. Based on the provisions of our insurance policy, the gross losses have been reduced by the estimated insurance proceeds expected to be received from our insurance carrier. We have determined that partial recovery of the incurred losses is probable and therefore recorded gains of $41 thousand in the three months ended June 30, 2024 and net losses of $308 thousands in the six months ended June 30, 2024. We do not believe such losses to be recurring or frequent in nature.

_____________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.

2 Adjusted EPS – diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.

3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.

4 Adjusted EPS – diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.

5 GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions ordered through our GigaCloud Marketplace including GigaCloud 3P and GigaCloud 1P, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.

6 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions sold through our GigaCloud Marketplace by 3P sellers, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.

7 Active 3P sellers means sellers who have sold a product in GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

8 Active buyers means buyers who have purchased a product in the GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

9 Spend per active buyer is calculated by dividing the total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date.