Vireo Growth Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

– Q2 2024 revenue of $22.5 million excluding discontinued operations and NY increased 42.5% year-over-year –



– Operating income of $5.8 million driven by consistent execution in core markets –

– Recently extended credit facility supports the continued execution of Vireo’s CREAM & Fire Strategy –

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. (formerly Goodness Growth Holdings) ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Key financial results are presented below in summary form with supporting commentary and discussion from management of certain key operating metrics which the Company uses to judge its performance. All currency figures referenced herein are denominated in U.S. dollars.

Summary of Key Financial Metrics Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, US $ in millions 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance GAAP Revenue $25.1 $20.2 24.3% $49.2 $39.3 25.2% Revenue (excluding discontinued operations & NY) $22.5 $15.8 42.5% $43.6 $30.4 43.3% GAAP Gross Profit $13.6 $9.3 45.2% $25.8 $18.9 36.8% Gross Profit Margin 54.0% 46.2% 780 bps 52.4% 48.0% 440 bps SG&A Expenses $7.6 $8.1 -6.1% $14.6 $15.2 -3.9% SG&A Expenses (% of Sales) 30.1% 39.9% 980 bps 29.7% 38.7% 900 bps Operating Income (Loss) $5.8 ($1.0) NM $10.6 ($0.7) NM Operating Income Margin 23.1% (5.2%) 2,820 bps 21.5% -1.7% 2,320 bps EBITDA* $8.1 $2.8 185.7% $14.9 $4.3 NM EBITDA Margin* 32.4% 14.1% 1,830 bps 30.3% 10.9% 1,940 bps * 2Q24 EBITDA includes a $1.6 million gain on Grown Rogue warrants which are marked to market at each period end NM Not Meaningful

Management Commentary



Chief Executive Officer Josh Rosen commented, “Our second quarter results reflect continued solid performance across our core markets and the ongoing commitment to executing our CREAM & Fire strategy. We were pleased to recently activate recreational wholesale sales in New York after receiving our ROND license in July and are continuing to work through our ongoing divestiture process. Our improved operating and financial performance enabled us to secure a 30-month extension of our credit agreement last week, although we still have significant room for improvement on credit metrics as we continue navigating through the challenging circumstances caused by what we believe was the wrongful termination of our merger agreement with Verano.”

Amber Shimpa, President and CEO of Vireo Health of Minnesota commented, “Our core market key performance indicators reflect more stable year-over-year comparisons as well as normal variances in harvest schedules and weather conditions, but we’ve been pleased with recent improvements in cultivation yields and quality. We are optimistic about improved year-over-year performance as we enter our more challenging summer conditions in our greenhouses based upon modest capital improvements and our augmented team. We’re continuing to support our recently launched hemp-derived beverages and have established distribution relationships with both local and national distributors of hemp and alcohol products. We also recently activated the wholesale sales channel in New York’s recreational use market with vape and edible products and look forward to launching sales of flower products near the end of the third quarter. Our teams remain focused on preparation for the launch of adult-use sales in Minnesota next spring, and we plan to share additional details on these initiatives later this year.”

Core Market KPIs1 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended US $ in millions June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance Total Flower Harvested (lbs) 3,502 3,088 13.4% 6,775 5,115 32.5% % "A" Flower2 49.0% 57.9% -890 bps 50.9% 54.5% -360 bps Total Retail Revenue $19.2 $14.0 37.7% $37.0 $27.0 37.0% Same Store Sales Growth - - 37.7% - - 37.0% Minnesota - - 6.6% - - 4.6% Maryland - - 182.2% - - 186.4% Total Wholesale Revenue $3.3 $1.8 79.1% $6.6 $3.4 95.0% 1Core Markets refer to the Company's operations in Maryland and Minnesota. 2"A Flower" refers to produced biomass that meet the Company's highest internal standards for flower quality, size, and appearance.

Other Events



On June 17, 2024, the Company announced that it completed a non-brokered private placement of its subordinate voting shares. In aggregate, the Company issued 1,300,078 subordinate voting shares at a 30-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of US $0.5384 as of May 17, 2024, representing gross proceeds of US $700,000. The private placement was funded by the Company’s senior secured lender, with proceeds from the transaction to be utilized in connection with a mortgage note to support the relocation of one of the Company’s retail dispensaries in Minnesota.

On July 1, 2024, the Company announced that it changed its name to Vireo Growth Inc. and on July 8, 2024, its subordinate voting shares began trading as "Vireo Growth Inc." under the ticker symbol “VREO” on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: VREO) and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under ticker symbol “VREOF” (OTCQX: VREOF).

On August 1, 2024, the Company announced that on July 31, 2024, it executed a ninth amendment to the Company’s Green Ivy credit agreement with Chicago Atlantic and affiliates. The ninth amendment extends the maturity date on the credit facility loans to January 29, 2027, adjusts and extends the designated event of default with respect to the Company’s ongoing disposition of its New York operations through July 31, 2025, and amends certain financial measure definitions and covenants within the agreement. The Company issued 12,500,000 Subordinate Voting Shares to the lenders in consideration for the credit facility amendment.

On August 1, 2024, the Company also announced that on July 31, 2024, Chicago Atlantic notified the Company of its intent to voluntarily convert all of the outstanding convertible notes issued in connection with its April 2023 convertible loan financing. The convertible loan had an outstanding balance of approximately $10.5 million, carried an interest rate of 12.0 percent, and was convertible into equity shares of the Company at a strike price of US $0.145. As a result of the conversion, Vireo will issue approximately 73.0 million Subordinate Voting Shares to Chicago Atlantic and its affiliates. The early, voluntary conversion of all outstanding convertible notes is expected to result in interest expense savings of approximately $1.2 million and PIK interest savings of approximately $1.1 million which would have resulted in the issuance of an additional approximately 7.7 million Subordinate Voting Shares if the debt had been converted at maturity.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, total current assets were $148.6 million, including cash on hand of $11.2 million. Excluding current debt that was extended as part of the ninth amendment to the credit facility, total current liabilities were $126.3 million, including $88.4 million in liabilities held for sale related to the Company’s businesses in the State of New York. As of July 31, 2024, the Company had a total of 251,179,987 shares outstanding on the treasury method basis.

About Vireo

Vireo was founded as a pioneer in medical cannabis in 2014 and sustained with an entrepreneurial drive that fuels our ongoing commitment to serve and delight our key stakeholders, most notably our customers, our employees, our shareholders, our industry collaborators, and the communities in which we live and operate. We work every day to get better and our team prioritizes 1) empowering and supporting strong local market leaders and 2) strategic, prudent capital and human resource allocation. For more information, please visit www.vireogrowth.com.

Additional Information

Additional information relating to the Company’s second quarter 2024 results will be available on EDGAR and SEDAR later today. Vireo refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in circumstances in which the Company believes that doing so provides additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see the Supplemental Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this news release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Supplemental Information

VIREO GROWTH INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023 (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 11,229,297 $ 15,964,665 Accounts receivable, net of credit losses of $230,623 and $254,961, respectively 2,260,137 3,086,640 Income tax receivable 12,261,964 12,278,119 Inventory 20,092,498 19,285,870 Prepayments and other current assets 771,186 1,336,234 Notes receivable, current 3,750,000 3,750,000 Warrants held 4,867,643 1,937,352 Assets Held for Sale 93,401,886 91,213,271 Total current assets 148,634,611 148,852,151 Property and equipment, net 26,261,755 23,291,183 Operating lease, right-of-use asset 10,941,864 2,018,163 Intangible assets, net 8,308,953 8,718,577 Deposits 533,745 383,645 Deferred tax assets — — Total assets $ 194,680,928 $ 183,263,719 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 9,176,236 $ 7,674,389 Long-Term debt, current portion 61,502,285 60,220,535 Right of use liability 953,389 890,013 Uncertain tax liability 26,726,000 22,356,000 Liabilities held for sale 88,414,795 88,326,323 Total current liabilities 186,772,705 179,467,260 Right-of-use liability 19,466,941 10,543,934 Other long-term liabilities 196,598 155,917 Convertible debt, net 9,682,176 9,140,257 Long-Term debt, net 1,121,306 — Total liabilities 217,239,726 199,307,368 Stockholders’ deficiency Subordinate Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 114,605,008 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 110,007,030 at December 31, 2023) — — Multiple Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 300,714 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 331,193 at December 31, 2023) — — Super Voting Shares ($- par value; unlimited shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) — — Additional Paid in Capital 188,249,124 187,384,403 Accumulated deficit (210,807,922) (203,428,052) Total stockholders' deficiency $ (22,558,798) $ (16,043,649) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficiency $ 194,680,928 $ 183,263,719





VIREO GROWTH INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023 (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 25,108,247 $ 20,196,556 $ 49,195,562 $ 39,284,980 Cost of sales Product costs 11,516,604 10,275,584 23,663,492 19,853,795 Inventory valuation adjustments 41,000 589,676 (263,000) 579,676 Gross profit 13,550,643 9,331,296 25,795,070 18,851,509 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 7,564,231 8,059,427 14,615,844 15,216,262 Stock-based compensation expenses (60,568) 2,037,204 119,221 3,712,798 Depreciation 72,925 117,681 146,471 277,191 Amortization 180,033 159,028 360,067 318,794 Total operating expenses 7,756,621 10,373,340 15,241,603 19,525,045 Gain (loss) from operations 5,794,022 (1,042,044) 10,553,467 (673,536) Other income (expense): Gain (loss) on disposal of assets (97,471) (2,747,881) (218,327) (2,747,881) Interest expenses, net (7,518,454) (7,744,794) (16,241,091) (14,879,584) Other income (expenses) 1,593,492 5,798,335 2,911,081 5,820,648 Other income (expenses), net (6,022,433) (4,694,340) (13,548,337) (11,806,817) Loss before income taxes (228,411) (5,736,384) (2,994,870) (12,480,353) Current income tax expenses (440,000) (1,652,871) (4,385,000) (3,377,871) Deferred income tax recoveries — 60,000 — 123,000 Net loss and comprehensive loss (668,411) (7,329,255) (7,379,870) (15,735,224) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.00) $ (0.06) $ (0.05) $ (0.12) Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share - basic & diluted 143,583,496 128,126,330 143,354,913 128,126,330





VIREO GROWTH INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023 (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed) June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (7,379,870) $ (15,735,224) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Inventory valuation adjustments (263,000) 579,676 Depreciation 146,471 277,191 Depreciation capitalized into inventory 1,121,141 1,294,065 Non-cash operating lease expense 211,319 327,692 Amortization of intangible assets 360,067 318,794 Amortization of intangible assets capitalized into inventory 49,557 — Stock-based payments 119,221 3,712,798 Warrants receivable — (1,248,224) Warrants held (2,930,291) — Interest Expense 2,916,255 3,223,635 Deferred income tax — (123,000) Accretion 108,902 593,063 Loss on disposal of Red Barn Growers — 2,909,757 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 120,856 (161,727) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts Receivable 842,353 (60,197) Prepaid expenses 565,048 608,486 Inventory (407,734) (1,737,376) Income taxes 16,154 592,427 Uncertain tax position liabilities 4,370,000 — Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,215,694 2,557,998 Changes in operating lease liabilities (281,874) — Change in assets and liabilities held for sale (2,100,143) (91,247) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,199,874) (2,161,413) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: PP&E Additions (4,088,734) (2,478,645) Proceeds from sale of Red Barn Growers net of cash — 439,186 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment — 125,000 Deposits (150,100) (260,545) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,238,834) (2,175,004) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs 1,131,400 — Proceeds from convertible debt, net of issuance costs — 3,497,462 Proceeds from issuance of shares 700,000 — Proceeds from warrant exercises 29,000 — Proceeds from option exercises 16,500 — Debt principal payments (1,062,000) (1,976,362) Lease principal payments (111,560) (987,953) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 703,340 533,147 Net change in cash (4,735,368) (3,803,270) Cash, beginning of period 15,964,665 15,149,333 Cash, end of period $ 11,229,297 $ 11,346,063

VIREO GROWTH INC.

STATE-BY-STATE REVENUE PERFORMANCE

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Retail: MN $ 12,238,957 $ 11,479,371 $ 759,586 7 % NY 1,604,327 2,279,635 (675,308) (30) % NM — 911,969 (911,969) (100) % MD 6,975,735 2,472,124 4,503,611 182 % Total Retail $ 20,819,019 $ 17,143,099 $ 3,675,920 21 % Wholesale: MD 3,283,635 1,837,145 1,446,490 79 % NY 998,724 1,176,585 (177,861) (15) % NM — 39,727 (39,727) (100) % MN 6,869 — 6,869 100 % Total Wholesale $ 4,289,228 $ 3,053,457 $ 1,235,771 40 % Total Revenue $ 25,108,247 $ 20,196,556 $ 4,911,691 24 % NY and NM Revenue $ (2,603,051) $ (4,407,916) $ 1,804,865 (41) % Total Revenue excluding NY and NM $ 22,505,196 $ 15,788,640 $ 6,716,556 43 % NM Not Meaningful

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Retail: MN $ 23,216,046 $ 22,198,288 $ 1,017,758 5 % NY 3,425,596 4,641,577 (1,215,981) (26) % NM — 1,964,285 (1,964,285) (100) % MD 13,776,817 4,810,749 8,966,068 186 % Total Retail $ 40,418,459 $ 33,614,899 $ 6,803,560 20 % Wholesale: MD 6,637,296 3,401,020 3,236,276 95 % NY 2,132,938 2,229,334 (96,396) (4) % NM — 39,727 (39,727) (100) % MN 6,869 — 6,869 100 % Total Wholesale $ 8,777,103 $ 5,670,081 $ 3,107,022 55 % Total Revenue $ 49,195,562 $ 39,284,980 $ 9,910,582 25 % NY and NM Revenue $ (5,558,534) $ (8,835,196) $ 3,276,662 (37) % Total Revenue excluding NY and NM $ 43,637,028 $ 30,449,784 $ 13,187,244 43 % NM Not Meaningful

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Vireo management occasionally elects to provide certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA). EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and does not have a standardized definition under GAAP. The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA1 (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ (668,411) $ (7,329,255) $ (7,379,870) $ (15,735,224) Interest expense, net 7,518,454 7,744,794 16,241,091 14,879,584 Income taxes 440,000 1,592,871 4,385,000 3,254,871 Depreciation & Amortization 252,958 276,709 506,538 595,985 Depreciation included in cost of goods sold 585,740 559,978 1,170,698 1,294,065 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 8,128,741 $ 2,845,097 $ 14,923,457 $ 4,289,281 12Q24 EBITDA includes a $1.6 million gain on Grown Rogue warrants which are marked to market at each period end



