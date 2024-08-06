Vireo Growth Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results
– Q2 2024 revenue of $22.5 million excluding discontinued operations and NY increased 42.5% year-over-year –
– Operating income of $5.8 million driven by consistent execution in core markets –
– Recently extended credit facility supports the continued execution of Vireo’s CREAM & Fire Strategy –
MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. (formerly Goodness Growth Holdings) ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Key financial results are presented below in summary form with supporting commentary and discussion from management of certain key operating metrics which the Company uses to judge its performance. All currency figures referenced herein are denominated in U.S. dollars.
|Summary of Key Financial Metrics
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|US $ in millions
|2024
|2023
|Variance
|2024
|2023
|Variance
|GAAP Revenue
|$25.1
|$20.2
|24.3%
|$49.2
|$39.3
|25.2%
|Revenue (excluding discontinued operations & NY)
|$22.5
|$15.8
|42.5%
|$43.6
|$30.4
|43.3%
|GAAP Gross Profit
|$13.6
|$9.3
|45.2%
|$25.8
|$18.9
|36.8%
|Gross Profit Margin
|54.0%
|46.2%
|780 bps
|52.4%
|48.0%
|440 bps
|SG&A Expenses
|$7.6
|$8.1
|-6.1%
|$14.6
|$15.2
|-3.9%
|SG&A Expenses (% of Sales)
|30.1%
|39.9%
|980 bps
|29.7%
|38.7%
|900 bps
|Operating Income (Loss)
|$5.8
|($1.0)
|NM
|$10.6
|($0.7)
|NM
|Operating Income Margin
|23.1%
|(5.2%)
|2,820 bps
|21.5%
|-1.7%
|2,320 bps
|EBITDA*
|$8.1
|$2.8
|185.7%
|$14.9
|$4.3
|NM
|EBITDA Margin*
|32.4%
|14.1%
|1,830 bps
|30.3%
|10.9%
|1,940 bps
|* 2Q24 EBITDA includes a $1.6 million gain on Grown Rogue warrants which are marked to market at each period end
|NM Not Meaningful
Management Commentary
Chief Executive Officer Josh Rosen commented, “Our second quarter results reflect continued solid performance across our core markets and the ongoing commitment to executing our CREAM & Fire strategy. We were pleased to recently activate recreational wholesale sales in New York after receiving our ROND license in July and are continuing to work through our ongoing divestiture process. Our improved operating and financial performance enabled us to secure a 30-month extension of our credit agreement last week, although we still have significant room for improvement on credit metrics as we continue navigating through the challenging circumstances caused by what we believe was the wrongful termination of our merger agreement with Verano.”
Amber Shimpa, President and CEO of Vireo Health of Minnesota commented, “Our core market key performance indicators reflect more stable year-over-year comparisons as well as normal variances in harvest schedules and weather conditions, but we’ve been pleased with recent improvements in cultivation yields and quality. We are optimistic about improved year-over-year performance as we enter our more challenging summer conditions in our greenhouses based upon modest capital improvements and our augmented team. We’re continuing to support our recently launched hemp-derived beverages and have established distribution relationships with both local and national distributors of hemp and alcohol products. We also recently activated the wholesale sales channel in New York’s recreational use market with vape and edible products and look forward to launching sales of flower products near the end of the third quarter. Our teams remain focused on preparation for the launch of adult-use sales in Minnesota next spring, and we plan to share additional details on these initiatives later this year.”
|Core Market KPIs1
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|US $ in millions
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2023
|Variance
|2024
|2023
|Variance
|Total Flower Harvested (lbs)
|3,502
|3,088
|13.4%
|6,775
|5,115
|32.5%
|% "A" Flower2
|49.0%
|57.9%
|-890 bps
|50.9%
|54.5%
|-360 bps
|Total Retail Revenue
|$19.2
|$14.0
|37.7%
|$37.0
|$27.0
|37.0%
|Same Store Sales Growth
|-
|-
|37.7%
|-
|-
|37.0%
|Minnesota
|-
|-
|6.6%
|-
|-
|4.6%
|Maryland
|-
|-
|182.2%
|-
|-
|186.4%
|Total Wholesale Revenue
|$3.3
|$1.8
|79.1%
|$6.6
|$3.4
|95.0%
|1Core Markets refer to the Company's operations in Maryland and Minnesota.
|2"A Flower" refers to produced biomass that meet the Company's highest internal standards for flower quality, size, and appearance.
Other Events
On June 17, 2024, the Company announced that it completed a non-brokered private placement of its subordinate voting shares. In aggregate, the Company issued 1,300,078 subordinate voting shares at a 30-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of US $0.5384 as of May 17, 2024, representing gross proceeds of US $700,000. The private placement was funded by the Company’s senior secured lender, with proceeds from the transaction to be utilized in connection with a mortgage note to support the relocation of one of the Company’s retail dispensaries in Minnesota.
On July 1, 2024, the Company announced that it changed its name to Vireo Growth Inc. and on July 8, 2024, its subordinate voting shares began trading as "Vireo Growth Inc." under the ticker symbol “VREO” on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: VREO) and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under ticker symbol “VREOF” (OTCQX: VREOF).
On August 1, 2024, the Company announced that on July 31, 2024, it executed a ninth amendment to the Company’s Green Ivy credit agreement with Chicago Atlantic and affiliates. The ninth amendment extends the maturity date on the credit facility loans to January 29, 2027, adjusts and extends the designated event of default with respect to the Company’s ongoing disposition of its New York operations through July 31, 2025, and amends certain financial measure definitions and covenants within the agreement. The Company issued 12,500,000 Subordinate Voting Shares to the lenders in consideration for the credit facility amendment.
On August 1, 2024, the Company also announced that on July 31, 2024, Chicago Atlantic notified the Company of its intent to voluntarily convert all of the outstanding convertible notes issued in connection with its April 2023 convertible loan financing. The convertible loan had an outstanding balance of approximately $10.5 million, carried an interest rate of 12.0 percent, and was convertible into equity shares of the Company at a strike price of US $0.145. As a result of the conversion, Vireo will issue approximately 73.0 million Subordinate Voting Shares to Chicago Atlantic and its affiliates. The early, voluntary conversion of all outstanding convertible notes is expected to result in interest expense savings of approximately $1.2 million and PIK interest savings of approximately $1.1 million which would have resulted in the issuance of an additional approximately 7.7 million Subordinate Voting Shares if the debt had been converted at maturity.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of June 30, 2024, total current assets were $148.6 million, including cash on hand of $11.2 million. Excluding current debt that was extended as part of the ninth amendment to the credit facility, total current liabilities were $126.3 million, including $88.4 million in liabilities held for sale related to the Company’s businesses in the State of New York. As of July 31, 2024, the Company had a total of 251,179,987 shares outstanding on the treasury method basis.
About Vireo
Vireo was founded as a pioneer in medical cannabis in 2014 and sustained with an entrepreneurial drive that fuels our ongoing commitment to serve and delight our key stakeholders, most notably our customers, our employees, our shareholders, our industry collaborators, and the communities in which we live and operate. We work every day to get better and our team prioritizes 1) empowering and supporting strong local market leaders and 2) strategic, prudent capital and human resource allocation. For more information, please visit www.vireogrowth.com.
Additional Information
Additional information relating to the Company’s second quarter 2024 results will be available on EDGAR and SEDAR later today. Vireo refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in circumstances in which the Company believes that doing so provides additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see the Supplemental Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this news release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
|VIREO GROWTH INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023
|(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|11,229,297
|$
|15,964,665
|Accounts receivable, net of credit losses of $230,623 and $254,961, respectively
|2,260,137
|3,086,640
|Income tax receivable
|12,261,964
|12,278,119
|Inventory
|20,092,498
|19,285,870
|Prepayments and other current assets
|771,186
|1,336,234
|Notes receivable, current
|3,750,000
|3,750,000
|Warrants held
|4,867,643
|1,937,352
|Assets Held for Sale
|93,401,886
|91,213,271
|Total current assets
|148,634,611
|148,852,151
|Property and equipment, net
|26,261,755
|23,291,183
|Operating lease, right-of-use asset
|10,941,864
|2,018,163
|Intangible assets, net
|8,308,953
|8,718,577
|Deposits
|533,745
|383,645
|Deferred tax assets
|—
|—
|Total assets
|$
|194,680,928
|$
|183,263,719
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|9,176,236
|$
|7,674,389
|Long-Term debt, current portion
|61,502,285
|60,220,535
|Right of use liability
|953,389
|890,013
|Uncertain tax liability
|26,726,000
|22,356,000
|Liabilities held for sale
|88,414,795
|88,326,323
|Total current liabilities
|186,772,705
|179,467,260
|Right-of-use liability
|19,466,941
|10,543,934
|Other long-term liabilities
|196,598
|155,917
|Convertible debt, net
|9,682,176
|9,140,257
|Long-Term debt, net
|1,121,306
|—
|Total liabilities
|217,239,726
|199,307,368
|Stockholders’ deficiency
|Subordinate Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 114,605,008 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 110,007,030 at December 31, 2023)
|—
|—
|Multiple Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 300,714 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 331,193 at December 31, 2023)
|—
|—
|Super Voting Shares ($- par value; unlimited shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023)
|—
|—
|Additional Paid in Capital
|188,249,124
|187,384,403
|Accumulated deficit
|(210,807,922)
|(203,428,052)
|Total stockholders' deficiency
|$
|(22,558,798)
|$
|(16,043,649)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficiency
|$
|194,680,928
|$
|183,263,719
|VIREO GROWTH INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023
|(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Revenue
|$
|25,108,247
|$
|20,196,556
|$
|49,195,562
|$
|39,284,980
|Cost of sales
|Product costs
|11,516,604
|10,275,584
|23,663,492
|19,853,795
|Inventory valuation adjustments
|41,000
|589,676
|(263,000)
|579,676
|Gross profit
|13,550,643
|9,331,296
|25,795,070
|18,851,509
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|7,564,231
|8,059,427
|14,615,844
|15,216,262
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|(60,568)
|2,037,204
|119,221
|3,712,798
|Depreciation
|72,925
|117,681
|146,471
|277,191
|Amortization
|180,033
|159,028
|360,067
|318,794
|Total operating expenses
|7,756,621
|10,373,340
|15,241,603
|19,525,045
|Gain (loss) from operations
|5,794,022
|(1,042,044)
|10,553,467
|(673,536)
|Other income (expense):
|Gain (loss) on disposal of assets
|(97,471)
|(2,747,881)
|(218,327)
|(2,747,881)
|Interest expenses, net
|(7,518,454)
|(7,744,794)
|(16,241,091)
|(14,879,584)
|Other income (expenses)
|1,593,492
|5,798,335
|2,911,081
|5,820,648
|Other income (expenses), net
|(6,022,433)
|(4,694,340)
|(13,548,337)
|(11,806,817)
|Loss before income taxes
|(228,411)
|(5,736,384)
|(2,994,870)
|(12,480,353)
|Current income tax expenses
|(440,000)
|(1,652,871)
|(4,385,000)
|(3,377,871)
|Deferred income tax recoveries
|—
|60,000
|—
|123,000
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|(668,411)
|(7,329,255)
|(7,379,870)
|(15,735,224)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.00)
|$
|(0.06)
|$
|(0.05)
|$
|(0.12)
|Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share - basic & diluted
|143,583,496
|128,126,330
|143,354,913
|128,126,330
|VIREO GROWTH INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023
|(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)
|June 30,
|2024
|2023
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(7,379,870)
|$
|(15,735,224)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Inventory valuation adjustments
|(263,000)
|579,676
|Depreciation
|146,471
|277,191
|Depreciation capitalized into inventory
|1,121,141
|1,294,065
|Non-cash operating lease expense
|211,319
|327,692
|Amortization of intangible assets
|360,067
|318,794
|Amortization of intangible assets capitalized into inventory
|49,557
|—
|Stock-based payments
|119,221
|3,712,798
|Warrants receivable
|—
|(1,248,224)
|Warrants held
|(2,930,291)
|—
|Interest Expense
|2,916,255
|3,223,635
|Deferred income tax
|—
|(123,000)
|Accretion
|108,902
|593,063
|Loss on disposal of Red Barn Growers
|—
|2,909,757
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
|120,856
|(161,727)
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts Receivable
|842,353
|(60,197)
|Prepaid expenses
|565,048
|608,486
|Inventory
|(407,734)
|(1,737,376)
|Income taxes
|16,154
|592,427
|Uncertain tax position liabilities
|4,370,000
|—
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|1,215,694
|2,557,998
|Changes in operating lease liabilities
|(281,874)
|—
|Change in assets and liabilities held for sale
|(2,100,143)
|(91,247)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(1,199,874)
|(2,161,413)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|PP&E Additions
|(4,088,734)
|(2,478,645)
|Proceeds from sale of Red Barn Growers net of cash
|—
|439,186
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
|—
|125,000
|Deposits
|(150,100)
|(260,545)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(4,238,834)
|(2,175,004)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs
|1,131,400
|—
|Proceeds from convertible debt, net of issuance costs
|—
|3,497,462
|Proceeds from issuance of shares
|700,000
|—
|Proceeds from warrant exercises
|29,000
|—
|Proceeds from option exercises
|16,500
|—
|Debt principal payments
|(1,062,000)
|(1,976,362)
|Lease principal payments
|(111,560)
|(987,953)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|703,340
|533,147
|Net change in cash
|(4,735,368)
|(3,803,270)
|Cash, beginning of period
|15,964,665
|15,149,333
|Cash, end of period
|$
|11,229,297
|$
|11,346,063
VIREO GROWTH INC.
STATE-BY-STATE REVENUE PERFORMANCE
THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|2024
|2023
|$ Change
|% Change
|Retail:
|MN
|$
|12,238,957
|$
|11,479,371
|$
|759,586
|7
|%
|NY
|1,604,327
|2,279,635
|(675,308)
|(30)
|%
|NM
|—
|911,969
|(911,969)
|(100)
|%
|MD
|6,975,735
|2,472,124
|4,503,611
|182
|%
|Total Retail
|$
|20,819,019
|$
|17,143,099
|$
|3,675,920
|21
|%
|Wholesale:
|MD
|3,283,635
|1,837,145
|1,446,490
|79
|%
|NY
|998,724
|1,176,585
|(177,861)
|(15)
|%
|NM
|—
|39,727
|(39,727)
|(100)
|%
|MN
|6,869
|—
|6,869
|100
|%
|Total Wholesale
|$
|4,289,228
|$
|3,053,457
|$
|1,235,771
|40
|%
|Total Revenue
|$
|25,108,247
|$
|20,196,556
|$
|4,911,691
|24
|%
|NY and NM Revenue
|$
|(2,603,051)
|$
|(4,407,916)
|$
|1,804,865
|(41)
|%
|Total Revenue excluding NY and NM
|$
|22,505,196
|$
|15,788,640
|$
|6,716,556
|43
|%
|NM Not Meaningful
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|2024
|2023
|$ Change
|% Change
|Retail:
|MN
|$
|23,216,046
|$
|22,198,288
|$
|1,017,758
|5
|%
|NY
|3,425,596
|4,641,577
|(1,215,981)
|(26)
|%
|NM
|—
|1,964,285
|(1,964,285)
|(100)
|%
|MD
|13,776,817
|4,810,749
|8,966,068
|186
|%
|Total Retail
|$
|40,418,459
|$
|33,614,899
|$
|6,803,560
|20
|%
|Wholesale:
|MD
|6,637,296
|3,401,020
|3,236,276
|95
|%
|NY
|2,132,938
|2,229,334
|(96,396)
|(4)
|%
|NM
|—
|39,727
|(39,727)
|(100)
|%
|MN
|6,869
|—
|6,869
|100
|%
|Total Wholesale
|$
|8,777,103
|$
|5,670,081
|$
|3,107,022
|55
|%
|Total Revenue
|$
|49,195,562
|$
|39,284,980
|$
|9,910,582
|25
|%
|NY and NM Revenue
|$
|(5,558,534)
|$
|(8,835,196)
|$
|3,276,662
|(37)
|%
|Total Revenue excluding NY and NM
|$
|43,637,028
|$
|30,449,784
|$
|13,187,244
|43
|%
|NM Not Meaningful
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Vireo management occasionally elects to provide certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA). EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and does not have a standardized definition under GAAP. The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented.
|Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA1
|(Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(668,411)
|$
|(7,329,255)
|$
|(7,379,870)
|$
|(15,735,224)
|Interest expense, net
|7,518,454
|7,744,794
|16,241,091
|14,879,584
|Income taxes
|440,000
|1,592,871
|4,385,000
|3,254,871
|Depreciation & Amortization
|252,958
|276,709
|506,538
|595,985
|Depreciation included in cost of goods sold
|585,740
|559,978
|1,170,698
|1,294,065
|EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|8,128,741
|$
|2,845,097
|$
|14,923,457
|$
|4,289,281
|12Q24 EBITDA includes a $1.6 million gain on Grown Rogue warrants which are marked to market at each period end