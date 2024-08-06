Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,777 in the last 365 days.

Superior Group of Companies Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

– Total net sales of $131.7 million up from $129.2 million in prior year second quarter –
– Net income of $0.6 million compared to $1.2 million in prior year second quarter –
– EBITDA of $5.6 million compared to $7.4 million in prior year second quarter –
– Board of Directors approves $0.14 per share quarterly dividend –
– Maintains full-year outlook –

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”), today announced its second quarter 2024 results.

“We delivered a second consecutive quarter of revenue growth along with robust free cash flow, continuing our commitment to maintaining a strong financial position,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. “While second quarter results were below our expectations, we are poised to generate stronger performance in the second half of the year and are maintaining our full-year outlook.  In addition, the steps we’re taking now will clearly benefit our growth and profitability over the long-term. I’m pleased that our Board has again approved our quarterly dividend, reflecting our shared confidence in the compelling opportunities ahead to further penetrate all three of the large and growing end markets we serve, which will ultimately benefit our efforts to further enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, net sales increased 2.0% to $131.7 million, compared to second quarter 2023 net sales of $129.2 million. Pretax income was $0.7 million compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net income was $0.6 million or $0.04 per diluted share compared to $1.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2024 Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable August 30, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August 17, 2024.

2024 Full-Year Outlook

The Company is maintaining its full year 2024 sales outlook range of $563 million to $570 million, versus 2023 sales of $543 million, and maintaining its full-year earnings per diluted share forecast of $0.73 to $0.79 versus $0.54 in 2023.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time today. The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations. Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll-Free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to be joined to the Superior Group of Companies call. A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through August 20, 2024. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at 855-669-9658. Please reference conference number 9654569 for replay access.

Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “potential, or plan or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation: (1) projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, including short term and long term plans for cash, (2) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (3) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations and (4) statements of expected industry and general economic trends.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; uncertainties related to supply disruptions, inflationary environment (including with respect to the cost of finished goods and raw materials and shipping costs), employment levels (including labor shortages), and general economic and political conditions in the areas of the world in which the Company operates or from which it sources its supplies or the areas of the United States of America (U.S. or United States) in which the Companys customers are located; changes in the healthcare, retail chain, food service, transportation and other industries where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, or successfully manage our expanding operations; the price and availability of raw materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel; the effect of the Companys previously disclosed material weakness in internal control over financial reporting; the Companys ability to successfully remediate its material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other factors described in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):
Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Investors@Superiorgroupofcompanies.com

Comparative figures are as follows:  

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,  
    2024     2023  
Net sales   $ 131,736     $ 129,162  
                 
Costs and expenses:                
Cost of goods sold     80,981       81,566  
Selling and administrative expenses     48,375       43,382  
Other periodic pension costs     189       214  
Interest expense     1,541       2,624  
      131,086       127,786  
Income before income tax expense     650       1,376  
Income tax expense     50       163  
Net income   $ 600     $ 1,213  
                 
Net income per share:                
Basic   $ 0.04     $ 0.08  
Diluted   $ 0.04     $ 0.08  
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:                
Basic     16,221,073       15,987,007  
Diluted     16,769,297       16,124,816  
                 
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.14     $ 0.14  
                 


SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
 
    Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2024     2023  
Net sales   $ 270,578     $ 259,935  
                 
Costs and expenses:                
Cost of goods sold     164,506       165,231  
Selling and administrative expenses     97,124       86,761  
Other periodic pension costs     378       428  
Interest expense     3,328       5,194  
      265,336       257,614  
Income before income tax expense     5,242       2,321  
Income tax expense     730       220  
Net income   $ 4,512     $ 2,101  
                 
Net income per share:                
Basic   $ 0.28     $ 0.13  
Diluted   $ 0.27     $ 0.13  
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:                
Basic     16,124,553       15,935,001  
Diluted     16,611,375       16,121,573  
                 
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.28     $ 0.28  
                 


SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except shares and par value data)
 
    June 30,     December 31,  
    2024     2023  
    (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 13,374     $ 19,896  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,591 and $4,237, respectively     92,628       103,494  
Inventories     93,031       98,067  
Contract assets     53,027       48,715  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     10,197       9,188  
Total current assets     262,257       279,360  
Property, plant and equipment, net     44,267       46,890  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     16,774       17,909  
Deferred tax asset     12,341       12,356  
Intangible assets, net     49,125       51,160  
Other assets     15,558       14,775  
Total assets   $ 400,322     $ 422,450  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 46,949     $ 50,520  
Other current liabilities     39,336       43,978  
Current portion of long-term debt     5,625       4,688  
Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities     1,026       1,403  
Total current liabilities     92,936       100,589  
Long-term debt     72,100       88,789  
Long-term pension liability     13,439       13,284  
Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities     673       557  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     11,655       12,809  
Other long-term liabilities     8,609       8,784  
Total liabilities     199,412       224,812  
Shareholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued)     -       -  
Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 16,792,577 and 16,564,712 shares, respectively     16       16  
Additional paid-in capital     82,759       77,443  
Retained earnings     122,106       122,464  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:                
Pensions     (1,077 )     (1,122 )
Foreign currency translation adjustment     (2,894 )     (1,163 )
Total shareholders’ equity     200,910       197,638  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 400,322     $ 422,450  
                 


SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
    Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2024     2023  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                
Net income   $ 4,512     $ 2,101  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     6,620       6,816  
Inventory write-downs     888       144  
Provision for bad debts - accounts receivable     (383 )     (628 )
Share-based compensation expense     1,620       2,420  
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities     296       (733 )
Change in fair value of written put options     653       (145 )
Changes in assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     10,578       8,854  
Contract assets     (4,526 )     5,447  
Inventories     3,936       10,555  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (1,309 )     2,747  
Other assets     (639 )     (1,468 )
Accounts payable and other current liabilities     (6,424 )     1,280  
Long-term pension liability     217       379  
Other long-term liabilities     261       326  
Net cash provided by operating activities     16,300       38,095  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
Additions to property, plant and equipment     (1,974 )     (3,643 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (1,974 )     (3,643 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Proceeds from borrowings of debt     10,000       1,000  
Repayment of debt     (25,875 )     (29,875 )
Debt issuance costs     -       (300 )
Payment of cash dividends     (4,657 )     (4,590 )
Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities     (557 )     -  
Proceeds received on exercise of stock options     1,076       43  
Net cash used in financing activities     (20,013 )     (33,722 )
                 
Effect of currency exchange rates on cash     (835 )     297  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     (6,522 )     1,027  
Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period     19,896       17,722  
Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period   $ 13,374     $ 18,749  
                 


SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Net income   $ 600     $ 1,213     $ 4,512     $ 2,101  
Interest expense     1,541       2,624       3,328       5,194  
Income tax expense     50       163       730       220  
Depreciation and amortization     3,368       3,428       6,620       6,816  
EBITDA(1)   $ 5,559     $ 7,428     $ 15,190     $ 14,331  
EBITDA margin(1)     4.2 %     5.8 %     5.6 %     5.5 %
                                 

(1) EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company believes EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences and (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization). The Company uses EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The presentation of the Company’s EBITDA may change from time to time, including as a result of changed business conditions, new accounting pronouncements or otherwise. If the presentation changes, the Company undertakes to disclose any change between periods and the reasons underlying that change. The Company’s EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner.

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
    Branded Products     Healthcare Apparel     Contact Centers     Intersegment Eliminations     Other     Total  
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024:                                                
Net sales   $ 81,296     $ 26,592     $ 24,832     $ (984 )   $ -     $ 131,736  
Cost of goods sold     53,170       16,392       11,871       (452 )     -       80,981  
Gross margin     28,126       10,200       12,961       (532 )     -       50,755  
Selling and administrative expenses     22,969       9,879       10,533       (532 )     5,526       48,375  
Other periodic pension cost     -       -       -       -       189       189  
Add: Depreciation and amortization     1,567       956       753       -       92       3,368  
Segment EBITDA(1)   $ 6,724     $ 1,277     $ 3,181     $ -     $ (5,623 )   $ 5,559  
                                                 
    Branded Products     Healthcare Apparel     Contact Centers     Intersegment Eliminations     Other     Total  
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023:                                                
Net sales   $ 79,592     $ 28,072     $ 22,758     $ (1,260 )   $ -     $ 129,162  
Cost of goods sold     53,952       17,653       10,554       (593 )     -       81,566  
Gross margin     25,640       10,419       12,204       (667 )     -       47,596  
Selling and administrative expenses     20,362       9,466       9,614       (667 )     4,607       43,382  
Other periodic pension cost     -       -       -       -       214       214  
Add: Depreciation and amortization     1,710       976       662       -       80       3,428  
Segment EBITDA(1)   $ 6,988     $ 1,929     $ 3,252     $ -     $ (4,741 )   $ 7,428  
                                                 
    Branded Products     Healthcare Apparel     Contact Centers     Intersegment Eliminations     Other     Total  
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024:                                                
Net sales   $ 168,364     $ 55,829     $ 48,384     $ (1,999 )   $ -     $ 270,578  
Cost of goods sold     108,497       34,119       22,779       (889 )     -       164,506  
Gross margin     59,867       21,710       25,605       (1,110 )     -       106,072  
Selling and administrative expenses     46,263       19,691       20,954       (1,110 )     11,326       97,124  
Other periodic pension cost     -       -       -       -       378       378  
Add: Depreciation and amortization     3,067       1,893       1,476       -       184       6,620  
Segment EBITDA(1)   $ 16,671     $ 3,912     $ 6,127     $ -     $ (11,520 )   $ 15,190  
                                                 
    Branded Products     Healthcare Apparel     Contact Centers     Intersegment Eliminations     Other     Total  
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023:                                                
Net sales   $ 161,443     $ 56,226     $ 44,814     $ (2,548 )   $ -     $ 259,935  
Cost of goods sold     109,904       35,707       20,821       (1,201 )     -       165,231  
Gross margin     51,539       20,519       23,993       (1,347 )     -       94,704  
Selling and administrative expenses     40,415       18,968       19,278       (1,347 )     9,447       86,761  
Other periodic pension cost     -       -       -       -       428       428  
Add: Depreciation and amortization     3,374       1,950       1,330       -       162       6,816  
Segment EBITDA(1)   $ 14,498     $ 3,501     $ 6,045     $ -     $ (9,713 )   $ 14,331  
                                                 

(1) Segment EBITDA is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280 “Segment Reporting”. Amounts included in income before income tax expense and excluded from Segment EBITDA include: interest expense and depreciation and amortization expense. Total Segment EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see reconciliation of EBITDA included in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table above.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Superior Group of Companies Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more