Cricut, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Paid subscribers over 2.8 million, up 3% over Q2 2023



Connected machines revenue growth of 18% over Q2 2023

Q2 2024 revenue of $167.9 million, down 6% compared to Q2 2023

Delivered 22nd consecutive quarter of profitability with net income of $19.8 million, up 23% over Q2 2023

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"We are pleased with strong Q2 profitability and 18% growth in connected machines revenue YoY. Remember, our flywheel begins with the purchase of a connected machine, which then presents the opportunity to monetize our customers through subscriptions and accessories and materials. Operating margin dollars grew significantly, up 37% or $7 million year over year. Paid subscribers grew 3% to over 2.8 million. Our deeper promotional strategy is working and we saw growth in connected machines sell-in to retailers, as well as an increase in sell-out to end consumers," said Ashish Arora, Chief Executive Officer of Cricut. "We continued with our increased investment in marketing and initial results are promising, measured by driving traffic to Cricut.com, which plays a central role in pulling consumers through the funnel regardless of where they purchase their machine."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $167.9 million, down 6% from Q2 2023.

Platform revenue was $77.6 million, slightly up over Q2 2023.

Products revenue was $90.3 million, down 10% from Q2 2023.

International revenue increased by 3% over Q2 2023 and was 20% of total revenue, up from 18% of total revenue in Q2 2023.

Gross margin was 53.5%, up from 49.3% in Q2 2023.

Operating income was $26.4 million, or 15.7% of total revenue compared to $19.3 million, or 10.8% of revenue in Q2 2023.

Net income was $19.8 million, or 11.8% of revenue, and up 23% from Q2 2023. Net income in Q2 2023 was $16.0 million, or 9.0% of revenue.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.09, up from $0.07 per share in Q2 2023.

Generated $35 million in Cash from Operations in Q2. Used $9.3 million to repurchase 1.5 million shares of our common stock in Q2.

“We delivered our 22nd consecutive quarter of positive net income and continue to generate healthy cash flow. In Q2 2024, we generated $35 million in cash from operations, ended the quarter with $299 million in cash and cash equivalents, and we remain debt free. During Q2, we used $9.3 million of cash to repurchase 1.5 million shares of our stock, resulting in $41.2 million remaining on our $50 million authorized stock repurchase program. In July, we paid approximately $108 million in dividends for the special one-time dividend of $0.40 per share, plus our first recurring semi-annual dividend of $0.10 per share," said Kimball Shill, Chief Financial Officer of Cricut. "We remain committed to our long-term operating margin targets of 15-19%. Our proven model has demonstrated that when we operate at scale and drive top line growth, these margins are achievable.”

Recent Business Highlights

Paid Subscribers increased to over 2.8 million, up 3% year over year.

Platform ARPU increased to $52.61, up 5% year over year.

Active Users increased slightly year over year to over 5.9 million.

90-Day Engaged Users decreased 3% year over year to over 3.5 million.

Key Performance Metrics

In addition to the measures presented in our condensed consolidated financial statements, we use the following key business metrics to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they can help in monitoring the long-term health of our business. Our determination and presentation of these metrics may differ from that of other companies. The presentation of these metrics is meant to be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

As of June 30, 2024 2023 Active Users (in thousands) 5,918 5,912 90-Day Engaged Users (in thousands) 3,541 3,652 Paid Subscribers (in thousands) 2,813 2,722





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Platform ARPU $ 52.61 $ 50.13

Glossary of Terms

Active Users

We define Active Users as registered users of at least one registered connected machine who have utilized their connected machine to create a project in the last 365 days. One user may own multiple registered connected machines but is only counted once if that user registers those connected machines by using the same email address. If possession of a connected machine is transferred to a new owner and registered by that new owner, the new owner is added to the total Active Users and the prior owner is removed from the total Active Users if the prior owner does not own any other registered connected machines. Active Users is a key indicator of the health of our business, because changes in the number of Active Users excludes non-users to better represent opportunities for us to drive additional platform and accessories and materials revenue.

90-Day Engaged Users

We define 90-Day Engaged Users as registered users of at least one registered connected machine who have utilized their connected machine to create a project in the last 90 days. One user may own multiple registered connected machines but is only counted once if that user registers those connected machines by using the same email address. If possession of a connected machine is transferred to a new owner and registered by that new owner, the new owner is added to the total 90-Day Engaged Users and the prior owner is removed from the total 90-Day Engaged Users if the prior owner does not own any other registered connected machines. 90-Day Engaged Users excludes non-users to better represent opportunities for us to drive additional platform and accessories and materials revenue.

Paid Subscribers

We define Paid Subscribers as the number of users with a subscription to Cricut Access or Cricut Access Premium, excluding cancelled, unpaid or free trial subscriptions, as of the end of a period. Paid Subscribers is a key metric to track growth in our Platform revenue and potential leverage in our gross margin.

Platform ARPU

We define Platform ARPU as Platform in a 12-month period revenue divided by Active Users. Platform ARPU allows us to forecast Platform revenue over time and is an indicator of our ability to expand with users and of user engagement with our subscription offerings.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Cricut management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results today, Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Information about Cricut’s financial results, including a link to the live and archived webcast of the conference call, will be made available on Cricut’s investor relations website at https://investor.cricut.com/.

The live call may also be accessed via telephone. Please pre-register using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6d47744d9f23418aaa936b2b006064fd. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to receive your unique PIN code.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology company that helps people lead creative lives. Cricut hardware and design software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality DIY projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker® series, the Cricut Explore® series, Cricut Joy™ series, and Cricut Venture™ — accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Cricut has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog (https://cricut.com/blog/news/) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the “Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements include, but are not limited to, quotations from management, business outlook, strategies, capital allocation plans, market size and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “targets,” “potential,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “may,” “will” or similar terminology. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning future actions, conditions or events, future results of operations or the ability to generate revenues, income or cash flow are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections and our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections will prove to be correct or that any of our expectations, estimates or projections will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date indicated on the relevant materials and are based on our estimates and opinions at the time the statements are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or changes in opinion, except as required by law.

Numerous factors could cause our actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to attract and engage with our users; competitive risks; supply chain, manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment risks; international risks, including regulation and tariffs that have materially increased our costs and the potential for further trade barriers or disruptions; sales and marketing risks, including our dependence on sales to brick-and-mortar and online retail partners and our need to continue to grow online sales; risks relating to the complexity of our business, which includes connected machines, custom tools, hundreds of materials, design apps, e-commerce software, subscriptions, content, international production, direct sales and retail distribution; risks related to product quality, safety and warranty claims and returns; risks related to the fluctuation of our quarterly results of operations and other operating metrics; risks related to intellectual property, cybersecurity and potential data breaches; risks related to our dependence on our Chief Executive Officer; risks related to our status as a “controlled company”; and the impact of economic and geopolitical events, natural disasters and actual or threatened public health emergencies, current recessionary pressures and any resulting economic slowdown from any of these events, or other resulting interruption to our operations. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail, or are incorporated by reference, under the heading “Risk Factors” in the most recent form 10-Q that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Cricut, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Platform $ 77,649 $ 77,386 $ 155,935 $ 153,627 Products 90,298 100,379 179,404 205,365 Total revenue 167,947 177,765 335,339 358,992 Cost of revenue: Platform 8,888 8,008 17,647 15,769 Products 69,219 82,102 136,258 178,902 Total cost of revenue 78,107 90,110 153,905 194,671 Gross profit 89,840 87,655 181,434 164,321 Operating expenses: Research and development 14,315 16,346 29,168 34,147 Sales and marketing 33,354 29,407 66,384 59,023 General and administrative 15,739 22,652 34,245 41,372 Total operating expenses 63,408 68,405 129,797 134,542 Income from operations 26,432 19,250 51,637 29,779 Other income (expense): Interest income 3,053 3,118 5,471 4,871 Interest expense (80 ) (80 ) (161 ) (159 ) Other income 387 653 1,135 1,294 Total other income, net 3,360 3,691 6,445 6,006 Income before provision for income taxes 29,792 22,941 58,082 35,785 Provision for income taxes 10,023 6,917 18,666 10,662 Net income $ 19,769 $ 16,024 $ 39,416 $ 25,123 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net of tax $ 242 $ (318 ) $ (46 ) $ (130 ) Change in foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (1 ) (50 ) (89 ) (32 ) Comprehensive income $ 20,010 $ 15,656 $ 39,281 $ 24,961 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.18 $ 0.11 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 216,422,513 216,963,697 215,986,713 216,236,887 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 217,501,646 219,915,839 217,390,891 219,597,977





Cricut, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) As of June 30, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 195,552 $ 142,187 Marketable securities 103,907 102,952 Accounts receivable, net 83,752 111,247 Inventories 192,340 244,469 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,600 19,114 Total current assets 611,151 619,969 Property and equipment, net 42,074 47,614 Operating lease right-of-use asset 10,286 12,353 Deferred tax assets 44,322 34,823 Other assets 34,278 35,363 Total assets $ 742,111 $ 750,122 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 33,974 $ 76,860 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 70,492 71,933 Deferred revenue, current portion 44,530 40,304 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 4,964 5,230 Dividends payable, current portion 122,302 2,137 Total current liabilities 276,262 196,464 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 6,862 8,938 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,595 2,931 Other non-current liabilities 7,848 6,916 Total liabilities 293,567 215,249 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. — — Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,250,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024, 216,086,013 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024; 1,250,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023, 217,915,713 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023. 216 218 Additional paid-in capital 448,186 505,864 Retained earnings — 28,514 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 142 277 Total stockholders’ equity 448,544 534,873 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 742,111 $ 750,122



