Freshworks to Participate in the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today announced that Tyler Sloat, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 12, 2024 at 9:25 a.m. Pacific Time (12:25 p.m. Eastern Time).

An audio webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com.

About Freshworks Inc.
Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes it easy for companies to delight their customers and their employees. Our AI-powered customer and employee-service solutions increase efficiency and improve engagement for companies of all sizes. The result is happier customers and more productive employees. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 68,000 customers, including American Express, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, Nucor and Sony. For the latest company news, visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

