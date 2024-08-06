Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TSLA). Investors who purchased Tesla securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/TSLA.



After the market closed on July 23, 2024, Tesla announced its Q2 2024 results, reporting lower earnings-per-share (“EPS”) and operating income than anticipated. Specifically, EPS came in at $0.52 vs. $0.62 consensus and $0.91 a year ago and, while operating margin was reported at 6.3% of sales to improve from last quarter's mark of 5.5%, this figure landed below last year's mark of 9.6%. In addition, although Tesla promised a “fleet” of robotaxis and was optimistic regarding the Company’s autonomous driving system, market analysts reported that investors focused more on the Company's Q2 EPS miss, disappointing operating margins and free cash flow lines, and slower 2024 growth forecast. On this news, Tesla’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 24, 2024.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Tesla securities, you can assist this investigation.

