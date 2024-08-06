David G. Mills Announces the Release of his Memoir, 'Nature of the Beast'

Nature of the beast by David G. Mills David G. Mills

Behind the Bars: A Journey of Leadership, Change, and Personal Growth

UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David G. Mills, the former Tennessee Department of Corrections Deputy Commissioner, proudly presents his memoir “Nature of the Beast.” Mills, who worked in corrections for more than forty years spanning two states, brings the growing tradition of American incarceration to life.

Before becoming a correctional officer, Mills joined the organization in 1975 at the age of 19. He moved around into various positions until he attained the top post, where he managed thousands of workers and tens of thousands of prisoners. This memoir is about his career, a man, and his wife, Wanda, and their wins and woes.

In the book Nature of the Beast, Mills takes his readers through the prison structures and into the face of Tennessee’s prisons at a time of transformation, whether it is the early period when Mills faced confusion and jokes on his job or the period when he struggled with issues of desegregation and organizational change, the autobiography offers insight and emotion.

“It is a heartwarming book of hope, change, and perseverance behind bars as narrated by our protagonist,” Mills added. “It is a story of successes and failures, challenges faced, and the continuing quest for enhancing the well-being of all those under my care.”

Initial readers have commended Mills for telling his story in a raw manner and for his capacity to explain the multifaceted experiences of prison. Intended readers may include readers seeking to learn how correctional facilities function and readers who want to explore stories of tenacity and leadership.

"Nature of the Beast” is now available in printed versions and as an E-book on Amazon KDP and other top publishing platforms and online marketing systems.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please get in touch with David G. Mills.

Email: davidgmills56@yahoo.com

Phone: 423-215-8579