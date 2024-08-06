Fulcrum GT Releases Latest Salvo™ E-billing Solution

Latest version of all-in-one legal e-billing tool is now available with native integration into nearly all major practice management systems and fast, easy deployment for immediate ROI

CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum GT, provider of the leading digital business platform for legal and professional services firms with solutions spanning new business intake, practice management, e-billing and more, announces the latest release of its e-billing tool Salvo with purpose-built APIs and integration capabilities agnostic to practice management or ERP systems, as well as a host of new capabilities. With its quick and easy deployment, Salvo delivers immediate benefits to law firms by producing fewer write-downs/write-offs and reduced manual hours invested in every phase of the billing process, whether it is their first use of an e-billing solution or replacement of another tool. The data captured throughout every matter helps provide greater intelligence to firms for making improved business decisions.



As a specialized legal e-billing tool, Salvo helps law firms of all sizes proactively manage the entire process from the initiation of a new matter to invoice submission and tracking to final payment. Salvo offers automatic conversion to LEDES, embedded dashboards for reporting, submission to and real-time status updates across multiple vendor sites. Salvo uses AI and verification engines to align with both the firm’s rules for billing as well as outside counsel guidelines.

Beyond the capabilities of an advanced e-billing solution, Salvo also natively supports the next generation of straight-through e-billing transactions via the RAPIDx digital legal business network, allowing firms and legal ops to seamlessly collaborate throughout the source-to-pay process with speed, ease and efficiency. Salvo is uniquely proactive among legal billing solutions, capturing pertinent data starting at the time a matter is opened to help firms better manage the entire billing process and improve reporting throughout, not just at the time of invoicing.

“CFOs of global corporations are seeking innovative ways to increase realization and decrease write-downs/write-offs. We frequently talk with them about improving their bottom line by decreasing slippage, manual errors and loss. Our law firm clients of all sizes are seeing the immediate impact of Salvo, which not only produces great outcomes financially for them but also improves their client relationships through better commercial discipline and cleaner billing practices,” says Fulcrum GT founder and CEO Ahmed Shaaban. “As a modular solution, Salvo is ideal for firms ready to adopt or upgrade their e-billing system, regardless of whether they are seeking a broader platform to manage their overall business today.”

The new stand-alone version of Salvo offers a quick and easy deployment process, integrating seamlessly with more than 100 different vendor platforms used by corporate legal departments globally. The latest release of Salvo is available as part of Fulcrum’s Snap platform which empowers clients in the cloud with smart solutions for new business intake, e-billing, matter pricing, management reporting, human capital management and more, as well as being an integral component of the company’s RAPIDx solution. RAPIDx facilitates direct collaboration, improves transparency and simplifies transactions between law firms and their clients.

Fulcrum will demonstrate the latest version of its Salvo e-billing solution at ILTACON 2024 August 11-15 in Nashville. Attendees wishing to pre-schedule a demo may do so here.

About Fulcrum GT

Fulcrum GT is the leading provider of secure, reliable business solutions designed for professional services firms, including legal, accounting and consulting firms. The Fulcrum Digital Business Platform simplifies and standardizes business operations to help firms run smoothly, efficiently and effectively. From first interaction through deployment of solutions and then through ongoing day-to-day operations after go-live, the company emphasizes a partnership approach to its client relationships, with solution experts remaining available long term to provide support, advice and assistance. With more than 30 patented products, business processes and qualified Partner Packaged Solutions, Fulcrum GT is SAP’s designated preferred partner for law firms and other professional services organizations. For more information visit fulcrumgt.com.

