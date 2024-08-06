CEO Dr. Deisell Donahoe of DIOSS Receives Headline in CEOWORLD Magazine for AI-Powered Future of Food Service

Long-time educator and tech-savvy executive Dr. Deisell Martinez Donahoe explores a new future for food service spanning from schools to hospitals in a recent CEOWORLD Magazine story.

Artificial intelligence is fueling advancements on a global scale with impacts in every industry, including a critical component of global infrastructure—food service. In a recent article in CEOWORLD Magazine, CEO Dr. Deisell Martinez Donahoe shared valuable insights into the current pain points impacting worldwide food service groups and how the DIOSS Qi Suite uses AI to help optimize and improve operations in a wide range of environments.



While food service is heavily associated with restaurants and fast food chains, the reality of the industry is much broader. Foodservice groups are hard at work in K-12 schools, college campuses, hospitals, correctional facilities, business complexes, and countless other environments. In the CEOWORLD Magazine spotlight, Dr. Donahoe lends an inside look into many of the problems the food service industry is facing today, including a limited leadership pool, high turnover rates, changing regulations, and a need for more nutritionists and dietitians. Using artificial intelligence, this CEO believes that these critical teams can gain education, boost performance, and improve the client experience regardless of who their target audience is.



“Every company can benefit from a solution that provides easy access to policies and procedures, specialized menus, and recipes that offer regulatory-compliant nutritional analysis,” shared Dr. Donahoe in her CEOWORLD Magazine interview.



DIOSS is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company bringing its best to process improvement and quality enhancement by partnering directly with key leaders of business groups, government organizations, and non-profits. To support food service operations, DIOSS has revealed the Qi Suite, an AI platform with human support that helps companies achieve what the company refers to as “operational excellence” at every turn. According to Dr. Donahoe, the Qi Suite can help improve daily operations starting on day one. Building upon this, the system will gather data and provide valuable insights into how groups can make significant improvements over time through monthly and quarterly assessments.



Regardless of where a food service group is operating or who it is serving, there is a constant focus on evolving regulations and policy considerations. Failing to adhere to these requirements can be costly at best and a public health hazard at worst, which is why maintaining employee training to stay current is so important. In the one-on-one interview, the leader behind DIOSS made it clear that a system that offers information the moment a team needs it can be the difference between meeting key standards and making devastating mistakes.



Although the DIOSS Qi Suite has the power to help food service leaders and their teams meet regulatory standards, it is also designed to drastically improve the team workflow, as well as the customer experience. Offering everything from in-depth and regulatory-compliant nutritional analysis to helping groups track and manage every detail of an order, the Qi Suite is a partner to food service workers on every level, allowing them to safely navigate customer health risks and provide satisfactory nutritional meals to support any goals that are in place.



Given the broad spread of teams in food service, Dr. Deisell Martinez Donahoe highlights DIOSS’s commitment to accessibility. She explains how the DIOSS business model is built around supporting as many groups as possible, citing a focus on aiding groups of all sizes while maintaining a focus on high-quality resources with a low industry cost. To make this possible, DIOSS absorbs some of the cost through its available resources, prioritizing giving clients the best possible experience rather than asking them to foot the bill completely.



The DIOSS Qi Suite is priced at $99.99 per month and is available without a long-term contract, allowing companies to try the suite for themselves and determine whether or not it is the right fit. While today’s platform offers key insights and information, spanning from nutritional analysis and meal planning to training and onboarding for staff, DIOSS plans to bring its tools to the physical world using on-site robots that monitor operational compliance and send alerts when key standards are not being met.



“We are aiming to make it affordable in alignment with our value proposition because we know food service impacts everyone,” the DIOSS CEO shared in the CEOWORLD Magazine article, explaining how the company is working to keep future plans affordable, too.



CEO Dr. Deisell Martinez Donahoe believes in a better, safer future for food service and believes DIOSS can help companies make it happen.







