Inaugural Sophia's Stroll Raises over $49,000 to Help Those with Type 1 Diabetes

Team Chiera supports those with Type 1 Diabetes during their Sophia’s Stroll on July 20 in Coral Springs, FL. Young Brevard, NC participants honor Sophia’s legacy by participating in Sophia’s Stroll. Sophia Ruggieri's family and friends gather in Brevard, NC for the first Sophia's Stroll to honor Sophia, who passed from Type 1 Diabetes, by raising money to help those with the disease. Team Diamantis enjoys a hike at Devil’s Tower in Wyoming for Sophia's Stroll. Team New Jersey gets ready for Sophia’s Stroll to support the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation.

The Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation held its inaugural Sophia's Stroll on July 20. The ongoing event raises funds to help those with Type 1 Diabetes.

DACULA, GA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation’s inaugural “Sophia’s Stroll” inspired participation from Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Wyoming, California, Canada, the UK and New Zealand. The event, which is year-round, kicked off on July 20 when the Ruggieri family and other teams strolled to raise money to assist those with Type 1 Diabetes in honor of 23-year-old Sophia Ruggieri who passed away from the disease in November. The initial stroll raised over $49,000.

With the money raised, the Foundation will donate to Camp Kudzu, a 25-year-old summer camp in Georgia where Sophia volunteered and enjoyed helping children who have Type 1 Diabetes. In addition, the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation will award college scholarships to students with Type 1 Diabetes and help provide medical equipment and supplies to those with the disease.

Frank Ruggieri, father of the 23-year-old University of Georgia graduate, presented an initial $11,000 check to Camp Kudzu in January. With the proceeds from the Stroll, the Foundation will be donating to help young campers attend Camp Kudzu who without the financial support would not have been able to. The camp provides not only fun, but important educational information on how to manage Type 1 Diabetes that can help save young lives.

“The outpouring of support through participation in Sophia’s Stroll was heartwarming,” said Ruggieri. “Sophia’s light shone on all of us before and after July 20. Friends, family and donors participating globally continue Sophia’s work of helping those in need.”

The inaugural Sophia’s Stroll has also inspired future Strolls. The University of Georgia group Dawgs for Diabetes will hold a Stroll on the UGA campus in August, and a Stroll in Orlando in Florida is planned for the fall.

Ongoing for the future, Sophia’s Stroll can take place anywhere in the world and can be any length, any day. Team or individual activities may include walking, running, biking, hiking, swimming or skating. Donations may also be contributed directly to the Foundation, no Stroll required. Team registration instructions and donation opportunities for the cause may be found at https://www.sophiaruggierifoundation.org/sophia-s-stroll.

ABOUT THE SOPHIA RUGGIERI MEMORIAL FOUNDATION

The Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation Serving Those With Type 1 Diabetes Inc., a 501(c)3 organization, was established to honor Sophia Ruggieri, a Dacula, Georgia resident, loving daughter, sister and friend, who passed away from Type 1 Diabetes. The organization’s inaugural and ongoing fundraising event, Sophia’s Stroll, is a testament to Sophia’s love for hiking the forests and trails of North Carolina, travel and exploration.

Each summer, the Foundation will help send children to Camp Kudzu, a Georgia-based camp that for 25 years has brightened the summer for children ages 8 to 18 who have Type 1 Diabetes, where Sophia enjoyed volunteering. In addition, the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation will award college scholarships to students with Type 1 Diabetes and help provide medical equipment and supplies to those with the disease.

For more information about the Sophia Ruggieri Memorial Foundation and to learn more about Sophia’s Story, please call 470-389-2931, email info@sophiaruggierifoundation.org, or visit www.sophiaruggierifoundation.org.

Inaugural Sophia's Stroll July 2024