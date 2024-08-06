MN Grown Retailer of the Year Contest Opens for Entries

Minnesota retail grocery and liquor stores that offer Minnesota-grown and -raised products to their customers are encouraged to enter the 2024-2025 Minnesota Grown Retailer of the Year contest, which is now open for entries through October 11, 2024.

Organized by Minnesota Grown and the Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA), the contest awards stores across the state for their creative displays that celebrate and encourage sampling of products from Minnesota Grown farmers and producers, including fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, cheese and dairy, packaged goods, wine, cider, beer, and spirits.

Entrants will stage a one-week showcase from now through September 30, 2024, hosting a focused promotional effort in their store and other related marketing activities highlighting Minnesota Grown products. Winners will be selected from six regions in the state, and a single statewide winner is selected for beer, wine, and spirits promotion. A highly competitive People’s Choice Award is also decided in part through public voting on the Minnesota Grown Facebook page.

Winners in each category will receive exclusive rights to a “Minnesota Grown Retailer of the Year” logo for all of 2025, inclusion in contest promotional materials, and a commemorative plaque presented at an MGA Awards Luncheon in spring 2025.

“The Minnesota Grown Retailer of the Year Contest provides the chance for businesses to shine a light on locally grown and raised products right as farmers in their communities enter the peak of harvest season,” said Rachel Wandrei, marketing manager for Minnesota Grown. “We look forward to seeing the innovative displays and promotions from this year’s entries, and celebrating the employees, farmers, and consumers who contribute to their success.”

“Grocers are the foundation of the communities they serve and are incredibly proud of our innovative local partnerships from farm to fork,” said MGA President Patrick Garofalo. “The Minnesota Grown program is driven by the exceptional efforts of all in the food industry. We are proud to play a role in this collective effort that showcases and celebrates innovative partnerships and brings wonderful local products to our customers.”

For full contest and entry details, visit the Retailer of the Year contest webpage. Retailer entries must be received by 4 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2024, through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s online grants portal. Winners will be announced in early 2025.

Contact Jennifer Alexander at jennifer.j.alexander@state.mn.us with any questions about the contest or submission process.

Minnesota Grown is a program of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to promote products grown and raised in Minnesota. The program has connected consumers with local farmers, farmers’ markets, and other producers of agricultural products near them for over 35 years. The Minnesota Grown Directory at minnesotagrown.com is a searchable map of over 1,000 local farms, markets, and producers across the state. The program also licenses the use of the Minnesota Grown label to Minnesota producers and retailers. Anywhere you see the Minnesota Grown logo, you can have confidence that product was grown or raised within the state. Find local near you in our directory of over 1,000 farms and markets at minnesotagrown.com.

The Minnesota Grocers Association is the only state trade association that represents the food industry of Minnesota from farm to fork. It has served the industry for over 125 years, with over 300 retail, manufacturer, and wholesale members supporting nearly 1,300 locations statewide. MGA member companies employ over 150,000 union and non-union Minnesotans. It actively advances the common interest of all those engaged in any aspect of the food industry as a leader and advocate in government affairs.

