Joe Offers An Exclusive Flyaway Package to Santa Barbara Benefitting the Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation

Package includes Hotel Stay, Meet & Greet, Premium Concert Tickets, Signed Guitar and more

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation is offering fans an incredible opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience with blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa. From now to September 13th, 2024, fans can enter to win an exciting prize package for Joe’s upcoming show at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara on October 28th, 2024 - a historic venue that is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.This exclusive package includes:● Two premium tickets to Bonamassa’s highly anticipated concert at The Granada Theatre.● A two-night stay at the Courtyard Marriott Santa Barbara Downtown.● A $1,000 travel stipend to help cover travel expenses.● An intimate Meet and Greet with Joe Bonamassa.● A signed guitar, a unique piece of memorabilia for any fan.● Two Fall 2024 Tour T-shirts to remember this special occasion.Fans can enter this contest by making a donation to the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation HERE . Every donation helps further the foundation’s mission of supporting music education and providing vital resources to emerging artists, while also increasing the donor’s chances of winning this unforgettable experience. The lucky winner will be announced on September 19th, 2024.This announcement follows the success of Bonamassa’s recent projects, including his record-setting live concert film and album, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. The album not only debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart, adding to Joe’s record of most #1 albums in the genre’s history at 28, but also topped the Billboard Classical Album and Classical Crossover Album charts. This achievement is a testament to Joe’s versatility and his dedication to pushing the boundaries of blues-rock. Fans can ORDER the new album/film now.Bonamassa’s upcoming tours, including the Blues Deluxe Tour and his Fall 2024 Tour, continue to demonstrate his commitment to delivering powerful live performances. With a career spanning over three decades, Joe remains a leading figure in the blues world, captivating audiences with his extraordinary guitar skills and soulful vocals.Beyond his musical career, Bonamassa is devoted to philanthropy through the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation. The foundation has raised over $2.7 million to date, impacting over 100,000 students and providing essential support to hundreds of musicians. By entering this contest, fans not only get a chance to win an amazing experience but also contribute to the continuation of blues music and education.For more information, visit www.keepingthebluesalive.org U.S. SUMMER 2024 - BLUES DELUXE TOURAugust 6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum TheaterAugust 8 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts CenterAugust 9 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand TheaterAugust 10 - Jackson, MS - Mississippi ColiseumAugust 12 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert HallAugust 14 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts CenterAugust 16 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events PlazaAugust 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National CentreAugust 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman AuditoriumAugust 20 - Kettering, OH - Fraze PavilionAugust 21 - Hershey, PA - Hershey TheatreAugust 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol TheatreAugust 24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol TheatreAugust 25 - Rochester, NY - West Herr Auditorium TheatreAugust 27 - Albany, NY - Palace TheatreAugust 29 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody TentAugust 30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino BallroomAugust 31 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino BallroomSeptember 15 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brew Festival**Not part of the Blues Deluxe TourU.S. FALL 2024 TOUROctober 26 - Henderson, NV - Lee’s Family ForumOctober 28 - Santa Barbara, CA -The Granada TheatreOctober 30 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho MirageNovember 1 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music HallNovember 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial TheatreNovember 3 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace TheaterNovember 5 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic TheatreNovember 7 - San Jose, CA - San Jose CivicNovember 8 - Sacramento, CA - SAFE Credit Union Convention CenterNovember 9 - Reno, NV - Grand TheatreNovember 12 - Portland, OR - Keller AuditoriumNovember 13 - Boise, ID - Morrison CenterNovember 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles TheaterNovember 17 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic CenterNovember 19 - Park City, KS - Park City ArenaNovember 20 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons HallNovember 22 - Minneapolis, MN - State TheatreNovember 23 - Minneapolis, MN - State TheatreNovember 26 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts CenterNovember 27- Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts CenterNovember 29 - Davenport, IA - Adler TheatreNovember 30 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic CenterU.S. SPRING 2025 TOURFebruary 16 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaFebruary 19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside TheaterFebruary 21 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago TheatreFebruary 22 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse SquareFebruary 25 - Buffalo, NY - Shea’s Buffalo TheatreFebruary 27th - New York City, NY - Beacon TheatreFebruary 28th - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at FenwayMarch 1 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort & CasinoMarch 3 - Easton, PA - State TheatreMarch 5 - Charleston, WV - Clay CenterMarch 7 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event CenterMarch 8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox TheatreMarch 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial AuditoriumMarch 12 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger CenterMarch 14 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens AuditoriumMarch 15 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine AmphitheatreMarch 16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger TheatreMarch 18 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts CenterMarch 19 - Melbourne, FL - The King CenterMarch 21-26 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea XABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.For more information on Joe Bonamassa, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

