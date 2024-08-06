Stream Advisory Rescinded for an Unnamed Tributary West of Bear Creek and Bear Creek

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a stream advisory for an Unnamed Tributary West of Bear Creek and Bear Creek located West of Peru, Kansas. The advisory was issued on June 14, 2024.

The stream advisory was a result of stormwater runoff from a sulfur stockpile entering the unnamed tributary and lowering pH levels significantly as well as liberating a variety of metals at high concentrations.

Additional testing determined that stream conditions have returned to normal.

KDHE has deemed the stream safe for secondary (wading) contact and livestock use.

View the original stream advisory.

