NATM 2024 Conference Concludes With Remarkable Achievements and Industry Impact

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Alliance of Trade Merchants (NATM) Annual Conference, held from July 23 to July 26 at the Omni Frisco Hotel at the Star, concluded with resounding success. Bringing together the nation’s top independent retailers and vendors, the three-day event was a celebration of collaboration, innovation, and strategic growth within the consumer electronics, appliance, and furniture/bedding industries.



The NATM 2024 Conference offered a range of impactful events, starting with keynote sessions where leading voices from the consumer electronics, appliance and furniture industries shared invaluable insights that set the stage for future developments. Networking opportunities facilitated meaningful connections among attendees and industry leaders, while the exhibitor showcase allowed participants to explore the latest products and technologies from top vendors. Workshops and breakout sessions provided critical insights into business development, market expansion, and maximizing NATM membership benefits. The conference culminated in a prestigious leadership dinner, where industry leaders and NATM members celebrated their achievements and strategized for future goals.

John Riddle, Head of NATM, expressed his vision for the future, stating, "Our mission is to continue unifying the voices of the nation’s top regional retailers, who represent more than $11 billion across the retail sector. NATM's strength lies in its ability to unite vendors and retailers to combat big-box retailers, create partnership and networking opportunities, and provide in-depth analytics and data that prove tremendously valuable to our esteemed members and vendor partners."

The NATM 2024 Conference featured an impressive array of vendors, showcasing the latest products and innovations in the consumer electronics, appliance, and furniture industries. Participating major sponsors include Midea, Bosch, Electrolux, Tempur+Sealy, GE, LG, Purple Innovations, TCL, Samsung, Sharp and many others. The NATM Vendor Conference showcased products from over 50 companies.

Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Sharp Electronics, stated, "NATM continues to be a critical partner in driving our mutual success. Their commitment to innovation and strategic growth aligns perfectly with Sharp’s vision for the future."

The NATM 2024 Conference not only celebrated current achievements but also highlighted the success of the three strategic goals set out last year. Firstly, NATM successfully delivered retail sell-through events, starting with the Trade and Save event last fall, and continuing with Black Friday, year-end clearance, Presidents' Birthday, Memorial Day, and July 4th promotions. Secondly, NATM refined opportunities for partnering with key vendors through dedicated committees, fostering stronger collaborative efforts. Most notably, the organization made significant strides in enhancing its data and analytics program, earning rave reviews from members. This advancement in providing more comprehensive reporting analytics and competitive intelligence has proven to be invaluable, as discussed extensively by members who praised its impact on their businesses.

"Our success this year is a testament to our commitment to achieving our strategic goals," said Riddle. "By delivering impactful retail events, strengthening vendor partnerships, and advancing our data and analytics capabilities, we have created immense value for our members. The positive feedback from our members affirms that we are on the right path, and we will continue to build on these accomplishments."

NATM proudly acknowledges its esteemed members, who represent the pinnacle of regional retail excellence in the appliance and electronics industry. These members include Aarons, ABC Warehouse, ABT, Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom, BrandsMart USA, Cowboy Maloney’s, Electronic Express, Nebraska Furniture Mart, P.C. Richard & Son, RC Willey, Video Only, and Walts.

Each of these members contributes significantly to the collective strength and success of NATM, embodying our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and industry leadership.

As the NATM 2024 Conference concludes, the organization looks ahead with optimism and determination. "We are dedicated to expanding our influence, fostering collaboration, and driving growth within the industry," said Riddle. "The future is bright, and together, we will achieve remarkable success."

Mark your calendars for the next NATM’s 2025 Conference, which will take place July 21st – July 25th at the Omni Frisco Hotel at the Star.

ABOUT NATIONAL ALLIANCE OF TRADE MERCHANTS

Established in 1970, the National Alliance of Trade Merchants (NATM) is a preeminent national buying co-op that encompasses 12 regional retailers within the appliance and electronics sector. The organization orchestrates member buying and merchandising strategies while fostering an arena for the interchange of ideas. By harmonizing these strategies, NATM not only optimizes value and profitability for its members but also delves into uncharted market prospects. For additional details, please visit natmcorp.com .

