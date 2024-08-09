ConeyMcConeFace Burning Man 2024 ConeyMcConeFace - Traffic Cones For Less Burning Man 2024

Bringing Creativity and Safety to Burning Man 2024: Traffic Cones For Less Supports Coney McConeface Installation

As a company, we are always looking for ways to support creative initiatives that bring people together and nothing speaks to that more than Burning Man, we are thrilled to be a part of it.” — Melissa Schechter CEO

BLACK ROCK CITY, NEVADA, USA, August 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traffic Cones For Less , the nation’s number one leader in event-branded and artistically creative cone creations, along with its parent company OES Global , are thrilled to announce their contribution to the playful and iconic Coney McConeface installation at this year’s Burning Man festival.Taking place from August 25 to September 2, 2024, in Black Rock City, Nevada, Burning Man is known for its unique blend of art, community, and self-expression. As part of their ongoing commitment to these values, the companies are providing essential traffic cones to support the structure and safety of this whimsical 60-foot effigy.Celebrating Joy and Creativity with Coney McConefaceConey McConeface is more than just an art installation—it’s a symbol of the joy, creativity, and communal effort that define Burning Man. Traffic Cones For Less and OES Global are excited to be part of this project, showcasing their ability to blend practicality with artistry. By supplying the necessary traffic cones, the companies are not only ensuring the safety of this towering effigy but also contributing to the vibrant and creative atmosphere that makes Burning Man unique.Blending Safety with Artistic ExpressionThe donation of traffic cones to Coney McConeface highlights Traffic Cones For Less’ unique creative abilities. Known for their high-quality, customizable event-branded and artistically creative cone creations, the company is able to transform everyday safety products into something extraordinary. Their involvement in this project is a testament to their innovative approach and dedication to supporting artistic expression in unexpected ways.“As a company, we are always looking for ways to support creative initiatives that bring people together,” said Melissa Schechter, CEO of OES Global. “Coney McConeface embodies the playful and inclusive spirit of Burning Man, and we are proud to contribute to its creation. It’s a joyful reminder of the importance of community, safety, and the power of art to connect us all.”Gifting Creativity to the Burning Man CommunityIn the spirit of Burning Man’s principle of Gifting, Traffic Cones For Less and OES Global are delighted to contribute to this project, offering their expertise and products simply for the joy of being part of something extraordinary. Their contribution to Coney McConeface exemplifies how functional items like traffic cones can be reimagined as elements of artistic creativity and communal celebration.About Traffic Cones For LessTraffic Cones For Less, a brand under OES Global, is the number one leader in event-branded and artistically creative cone creations, offering customizable solutions including Pantone color matching to businesses across the United States. Known for their ability to transform functional safety products into works of art, Traffic Cones For Less is committed to blending practicality with creativity.About OES GlobalOES Global is a WBENC-certified portfolio of B2B ecommerce brands dedicated to protecting people and property. With a focus on delivering high-quality products and exceptional value, OES Global serves industries ranging from event management, hospitality, aviation to construction, universities, government and utilities.Contact Information:Jennifer DavenportPublic Relations ManagerOES GlobalPhone: 954-440-1055Email: Jennifer@OESGlobalinc.comContact Information for Coney McConeface:Sarah BrightConey McConeface CoordinatorPhone: 775-555-1234Email: Sarah@coneymcconeface.com

