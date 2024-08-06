Photos: Governor Hochul Advances Efforts to Keep New York Students Safe Online

Governor Kathy Hochul today met with State Commissioner of Education Betty A. Rosa and leaders from the State Education Department to discuss the ongoing development of a ‘Media Literacy’ toolkit for educators to help teach students how to spot mis/dis/mal-information online. Following a surge in online hate speech in November 2023, Governor Hochul directed the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to work with experts to develop and distribute an ideologically neutral product which gives teachers resources to develop students’ ability to analyze, evaluate, and assess all forms of media, including information delivered through social media.

“The rising tide of hate online is putting all New Yorkers at risk, especially our kids,” Governor Hochul said. “Last year, I directed the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to develop a media literacy toolkit to help our educators teach their students how to spot misinformation, and I look forward to releasing the final product to help keep our kids safe online.”

The Governor and State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray joined Commissioner Rosa and BOCES District Superintendents from across the state today to discuss this priority with education leaders. Commissioner Bray will continue to hold discussions with experts and stakeholders statewide in the coming months with the goal of delivering a finalized toolkit to educators by the end of 2024.

Today’s discussion builds on Governor Hochul’s leadership on youth mental health and wellbeing, which has included holding a statewide listening tour focused on addressing smartphone use in schools; signing a first-in-the-nation law to combat addictive social media feeds; expanding school-based mental health clinics and other resources; and launching the “Get Offline, Get Outside” campaign to encourage kids and families to put down their phone, take a break from social media and enjoy outdoor activities this summer.

