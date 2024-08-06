The Association of Related Churches (ARC) Recaps Church Launch Training Event in Texas

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) hosted a church planter training event with insights and practical tools for launching and growing thriving churches.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) recently hosted a successful church planter training event on June 4-5 at Milestone Church in Keller, Texas. Milestone Church is led by Pastors Jeff and Brandy Little. The dynamic event gathered over 100 potential church planters, pastors, campus pastors, and leaders from across the nation, all of whom were eager to learn practices for church planting and revitalization. Milestone Church, renowned for its community impact, will also host the 2025 Association of Related Churches Conference on April 29-30, 2025.

The Association of Related Churches’ recent event in Texas provided attendees with an invaluable opportunity to gain insights and practical tools essential for launching and growing thriving churches. The comprehensive training sessions covered an array of topics designed to equip planters of ARC churches with the knowledge and skills necessary for successful ministry.

Brian Bullock, pastor of Union Church Charlotte (ARC church plant No. 1070), inspired attendees with a session on the foundational importance of understanding their calling and mission. He also shared effective strategies for attracting and mobilizing volunteers and team members. Brad Hampton, pastor of SOCO Church in Bentonville, Arkansas (ARC church plant No. 749), discussed the significance of creating a compelling church brand and using actionable marketing strategies to increase church visibility and engagement. Noah Herrin, pastor of Way Church in Nashville, Tennessee (ARC church plant No. 1080), offered practical advice on managing church finances and addressed how to secure financial resources to support the church’s mission.

Amy Roberie, a member of the Association of Related Churches’ Launch Team, provided guidance on establishing effective church governance structures. Jimmy and Irene Rollins, founders of TwoEqualsONE, shared insights on balancing ministry with family life. Jonathan Moore, pastor of Northrock Church in San Antonio, emphasized the importance of spiritual leadership and development. Aaron Grijalva, pastor of Rise Church in Helotes, Texas (ARC church plant No. 803), presented techniques for designing engaging weekend services. Marc Poland, pastor of Discover Church in Ardmore, Pennsylvania (ARC church plant No. 901), discussed how to create high-quality, portable church setups. Josh and Amy Roberie, also members of the Association of Related Churches’ Launch Team, outlined a strategic timeline for launching a new church.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Dino Rizzo, President of the Association of Related Churches, said, “Our goal is to empower church planters and leaders with the tools and support they need to build thriving communities of faith. The energy and passion at this event in Texas were truly inspiring, and we are excited to see the positive impact these leaders will have in their communities.”

Upcoming ARC Launch events in 2024 will be held in Orange County, California, on August 20-21, and in Birmingham, Alabama, on November 12-13. These events continue to attract church leaders dedicated to expanding their impact and effectively serving their communities. To register for upcoming ARC Launch events, visit arcchurches.com/launch.

The Association of Related Churches remains committed to empowering and equipping planters of ARC churches with the resources and support needed to fulfill their mission. The recent Texas event at Milestone Church exemplifies the ARC’s dedication to fostering a community of thriving, impactful churches across the nation.

For more information about the Association of Related Churches (ARC) and its initiatives, visit arcchurches.com.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC):

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a collaborative network that unites independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. The ARC focuses on empowering and equipping church leaders to foster the widespread dissemination of Christ’s life-changing message.

Founded in 2000, the ARC has grown into a global entity, facilitating the establishment of over 1,100 new churches worldwide. The network's success is built on its commitment to relationships and community, reflecting its foundational belief that ministry is most effective when done together.

