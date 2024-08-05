Top-level athletes and second careers

SLOVENIA, August 5 - The discussion was moderated by Andraž Vehovar, a former kayaker and today a successful businessman.

The opening minutes were dedicated to Rose Voisk, a special guest at the event. 94-year-old Olympian Rose Voisk, born Ruža Vojsk in Maribor, participated at the 1948 London Olympics as a member of the Yugoslav national gymnastics team. She shared some highlights from the Games with the visitors. She said that the opening ceremony was wonderful, but that the most important thing for the athletes was still the Olympic oath. She also shared her recipe for vitality – plenty of exercise. "I am happy and honoured to be here with you," she greeted the participants in Slovenian.

"During our careers, we athletes think that sport is the most important thing in life, but it's not. Far from it. Young athletes need to know and be aware that there is life after sport and they need to be prepared for that. During their sporting career, they face injuries, overtraining, even doping," said Andraž Vehovar, among other things. He asked his fellow participants what their fears were before the end of their careers.

"My biggest fear when finishing my sporting career was whether I would be able to do any other job. At that time, I knew I could work as a judo coach, and for four years I did. But later I decided to continue my education. I have also successfully completed this chapter. In the meantime, I started a family and my goal was fulfilled," said former judoka Urška Žolnir Jugovar, adding that at the time she could not imagine what else she could do after her career in sport was over. "Personally, I am a person who needs adrenaline and challenges. Once you have achieved the greatest success in sport, you want to be among the best again after your sporting career, to be similarly successful in your new profession," she added.

Igor Vušurović, a member of the gold medal-winning Yugoslav team at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, said that at the end of the day, all we want is to be able to do what we love to do in life. "To really feel a special passion, a bond, and that day after day we find new challenges in our work that we can successfully overcome."

He pointed out that athletes maintain a positive attitude. When he started working for the Olympic Committee of Montenegro, he faced many challenges. Even after his career, he has remained positive, stressing the importance of networking. "It's important to find your place after your career. When I started working for the Olympic Committee, I didn't know anything about marketing, I didn't fully understand what we were talking about in meetings, but I faced the challenges and found my way," he said. He notes that athletes in Montenegro tend to lack creativity, as their schedules and lifestyles are clearly defined during their careers. There is always someone drawing up their timetables. The important thing is that athletes are empowered after their careers.

Goran Dragić, the captain of the golden national basketball team, said that he planned to end his career at the point where he is now. "Now I want to give back at least some of what I have learned and what I know. Give back especially to those who are just at the beginning of the journey. I love children, I love teaching them and sharing my experiences with them," he said.

"I think the most important thing is to find something in life that you love, a passion that will make you happy. Of course, I know I will miss the excitement on entering the hall and competing before 30,000 spectators. But I am also aware that it doesn't work like that anymore. We athletes have been engaged in what we love from day one of our lives, and we must continue doing so in the future," he added.

Tina Maze, the best Slovenian skier of all time, also shared her experiences after her career. "The sports part is what we as former athletes must keep, otherwise we will never find similar adrenaline activities and that special something in the things we do. Work is part of our life."

Maze also highlighted the importance of mental health: "It is important that we share our feelings so that we can be able to face them. We are all different, we react differently, so everyone is important. Perhaps I have the biggest fears in this room, but I have faced them," she said, speaking frankly about her confrontation of fears on the ski slopes and adding that it was definitely necessary to take into account the specifics of each sport.

"It's important to talk about problems, especially if ideas are shared by athletes who are better than you and pass those ideas on. Young people need to see how we older athletes found our way in sport and what the way forward looks like. We change after finishing our career. Overcoming fear is an important part of sport," said Maze.

Tina Maze also stressed that she was studying and indeed completed her studies during her sports career and that though it took her longer to complete her studies (10 years), she succeeded in this. She said that everything was possible: "My dream in life was to study architecture, but due to a busy sports career I opted for studying at the Faculty of Education," she admitted.

She commended the Slovenian education system, which provided her with the opportunity to study in parallel with her sports career and highlighted her extremely positive experiences.

Goran Dragić highlighted the efficiency of the NBA league model as an example of good practice. "There they teach you about life after your career from day one. We all know that we can quit tomorrow and that there is not only sport. Of course, you want to be the best on the basketball court, but you also have to take time to think about your future. These things are important, and we former athletes must show the way to new generations," said Dragić.