NSF promotes the transition to a circular economy in advanced materials

The U.S. National Science Foundation, in partnership with Australia's national science agency, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), are investing in solutions that will accelerate the transition of materials development, manufacturing, and use to a circular economy, positively impacting multiple industries such as semiconductors and plastics.

With a total investment of $30 million, six research teams from the NSF Convergence Accelerator's Track I: Sustainable Materials for Global Challenges have been selected to advance from Phase 1 to Phase 2. CSIRO is funding the Australian researchers on one of the U.S. led teams: ReCreateIt. Each Phase 2 team will receive an award of up to $5 million over three years.

"NSF is excited to continue to partner with CSIRO to catalyze the shift to a circular economy for advanced materials," said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF assistant director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. "This investment directly aligns with the goals of the 'CHIPS and Science Act of 2022', which authorizes NSF to accelerate key technologies like advanced materials while addressing national, societal, and geostrategic challenges like sustainability and resilience. These projects, in which we are investing today, will contribute to the nation's long-term competitiveness and security."

The NSF Convergence Accelerator Track I Phase 2 teams will collectively produce systems, technologies, tools, and approaches that promote the circular economy through the full life cycle, including improving manufacturing efficiencies, reducing waste and emissions and creating environmentally conscious sustainable materials and products. Track I also includes significant efforts on circular design and circular economy education, training and workforce development for both the current and future generations of scientists and engineers.

"Progress toward a circular economy is vital for our planet's health, but it is a complex challenge to tackle," said Douglas Maughan, head of the NSF Convergence Accelerator program. "The NSF Convergence Accelerator program is bringing together a wide range of expertise to develop critical, game-changing solutions to transition toward a regenerative growth model that reduces pressure on natural resources, creates sustainable growth and jobs, drastically reduces waste and ultimately has a positive impact on our environment and society. Phase 2 teams are expected to have strong partnerships to ensure their solutions are sustained beyond NSF support."

The Phase 2 teams will participate in an innovation and entrepreneurial curriculum that includes training on product development, intellectual property, financial resources, sustainability planning and communications and outreach.

Phase 2 awardees include: