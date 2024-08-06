23 WV companies honored for their export success

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Twenty-three West Virginia companies that grew their business by exporting a good or service to a new country last year were recognized by state officials in a ceremony on July 22. Eight of these companies were first time winners.

During the event, each business received the Governor’s Export Award, given to companies that made their first sale to a new country in the previous calendar year.

“Companies engaged in international trade significantly impact West Virginia’s economy. Our small businesses create jobs and generate revenue by pursuing exports, and I am honored to recognize their achievements. In 2023, West Virginia exported more than $5.6 billion to 145 countries,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “This is proof that West Virginia products and services continue to be competitive locally and globally. Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to all those who are making this happen in West Virginia.”

Products and services exported are essential components of West Virginia’s growing economy.

“West Virginia has a very diverse economy with several thriving industries and an array of businesses that have taken the next steps to export outside of the United States,” said West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael. “Every time a West Virginia business expands into a new market, it should be celebrated. It’s an incredible achievement that contributes so much to the state’s economy.”

Since 2002, more than 2,200 export awards have been presented to more than 170 companies for selling products to nearly 200 countries. This year, awards were presented to businesses from 13 West Virginia counties for exporting goods and services to more than 59 countries.

The ceremony included congratulatory remarks from several state and federal officials, including Gov. Justice, Arun Venkataraman, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Sen. Joe Manchin.

Awards were presented to the following businesses:

Berkeley County

Mountaineer Brand LLC

City: Martinsburg

Product/Service: All natural men’s grooming products

Country Product/Service Exported To: Algeria, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, France, Ireland, Jamaica, Kuwait, Latvia, Norway, Oman, Seychelles, Spain, Switzerland, Turkiye, United Arab Emirates

WOW Air Cargo

City: Martinsburg

Product/Service: Air cargo services

Country Product/Service Exported To: Austria, Djibouti, United Kingdom

Cabell County

Serucell

City: Huntington

Product/Service: Anti-aging skincare creams and serums

Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada

West Virginia Electric Supply

City: Huntington

Product/Service: Medium voltage arresters and fuses

Country Product/Service Exported To: Romania

Hardy County

Peacock Manufacturing Company

City: Wardensville

Product/Service: High-end custom cabinetry for the home

Country Product/Service Exported To: Malaysia

Jefferson County

Metropolitan Executive Dogs, Inc.

City: Kearneysville

Product/Service: Dog training services, including detection dogs

Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada, Germany, Greece, Switzerland

Kanawha County

CBS ArcSafe

City: Charleston

Product/Service: Remote operating systems for arc flash safety

Country Product/Service Exported To: Australia, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru

Die Rise Kill, LLC dba DRK Studios

City: Saint Albans

Product/Service: Specialty FX, Props, Masks/Prosthetics, Escape Room Development

Country Product/Service Exported To: Bulgaria, CAyman Islands, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Romania, Sweden

Echo-Lit, LLC

City: Charleston

Product/Service: Educational and Inspirational Art

Country Product/Service Exported To: Australia, China, Finland, Germany, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand

Tabletop Stronghold LLC

City: Saint Albans

Product/Service: Display/transportation cases and terrain sets for miniature tabletop games

Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada

Walhonde Tool, Inc.

City: South Charleston

Product/Service: Walhonde Tools is a 30+ year old company that innovates, designs, and manufactures an array of patented precision tube and pipe alignment tools for government and private industries worldwide. These innovative solutions can be found in the power generation, semiconductor, heavy industrial construction, petro-chemical, aerospace, shipbuilding/submarine build/repair sectors, oil & gas, nuclear, hydrogen, industrial H-VAC.

Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada

Marion County

Lakota Software Solutions, Inc.

City: Fairmont

Product/Service: Biometric software applications for developing civil and criminal identification systems

Country Product/Service Exported To: Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Iraq, Mexico, Slovakia, United Kingdom

Mercer County

ESC Brands LLC

City: Bluefield

Product/Service: Personal and health care products

Country Product/Service Exported To: Azerbaijan, Namibia, South Africa

Monongalia County

FCX Systems, Inc.

City: Morgantown

Product/Service: Power Conversion Equipment/ 270 VDC Converters in support of the F-35 program

Country Product/Service Exported To: Netherlands

RH&M Machine Co.

City: Morgantown

Product/Service: Go-For-Digger Towable Backhoe; Machining and fabrication for other customer parts

Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada

Morgan County

Caperton Furnitureworks

City: Berkeley Springs

Product/Service: Wooden furniture

Country Product/Service Exported To: Argentina, Armenia, Barbados, Cameroon, Croatia, Ecuador, Egypt, Fiji, France, Greece, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Liberia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Namibia, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Suriname, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan

Ohio County

Direct Online Marketing

City: Wheeling

Product/Service: Digital marketing and advertising

Country Product/Service Exported To: China, Mexico

TK Innovation Inc.

City: Wheeling

Product/Service: Laminated shim stock and finished shims; CNC machining and CNC waterjet cutting

Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada, China, Israel, Mexico, United Kingdom

Putnam County

Kanawha Scales and Systems

City: Poca

Product/Service: Lances and Spare Parts Package for Complete Filler

Country Product/Service Exported To: Jordan

MultiCoat Products, Inc.

City: Fraziers Bottom

Product/Service: Specializes in waterproofing, concrete restoration, stucco, and pool restoration

Country Product/Service Exported To: Argentina

Wetzel County

Marble King

City: Paden City

Product/Service: Glass Marbles

Country Product/Service Exported To: Austria

Paul Wissmach Glass Co

City: Paden City

Product/Service: Hand made sheet glass for architectural and art uses.

Country Product/Service Exported To: Kyrgyzstan

Wood County

Matheny Motors

City: Parkersburg

Product/Service: Truck Parts

Country Product/Service Exported To: Netherlands, United Kingdom