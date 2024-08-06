23 WV companies honored for their export success
CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Twenty-three West Virginia companies that grew their business by exporting a good or service to a new country last year were recognized by state officials in a ceremony on July 22. Eight of these companies were first time winners.
During the event, each business received the Governor’s Export Award, given to companies that made their first sale to a new country in the previous calendar year.
“Companies engaged in international trade significantly impact West Virginia’s economy. Our small businesses create jobs and generate revenue by pursuing exports, and I am honored to recognize their achievements. In 2023, West Virginia exported more than $5.6 billion to 145 countries,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “This is proof that West Virginia products and services continue to be competitive locally and globally. Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to all those who are making this happen in West Virginia.”
Products and services exported are essential components of West Virginia’s growing economy.
“West Virginia has a very diverse economy with several thriving industries and an array of businesses that have taken the next steps to export outside of the United States,” said West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael. “Every time a West Virginia business expands into a new market, it should be celebrated. It’s an incredible achievement that contributes so much to the state’s economy.”
Since 2002, more than 2,200 export awards have been presented to more than 170 companies for selling products to nearly 200 countries. This year, awards were presented to businesses from 13 West Virginia counties for exporting goods and services to more than 59 countries.
The ceremony included congratulatory remarks from several state and federal officials, including Gov. Justice, Arun Venkataraman, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Sen. Joe Manchin.
Awards were presented to the following businesses:
Berkeley County
Mountaineer Brand LLC
City: Martinsburg
Product/Service: All natural men’s grooming products
Country Product/Service Exported To: Algeria, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, France, Ireland, Jamaica, Kuwait, Latvia, Norway, Oman, Seychelles, Spain, Switzerland, Turkiye, United Arab Emirates
WOW Air Cargo
City: Martinsburg
Product/Service: Air cargo services
Country Product/Service Exported To: Austria, Djibouti, United Kingdom
Cabell County
Serucell
City: Huntington
Product/Service: Anti-aging skincare creams and serums
Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada
West Virginia Electric Supply
City: Huntington
Product/Service: Medium voltage arresters and fuses
Country Product/Service Exported To: Romania
Hardy County
Peacock Manufacturing Company
City: Wardensville
Product/Service: High-end custom cabinetry for the home
Country Product/Service Exported To: Malaysia
Jefferson County
Metropolitan Executive Dogs, Inc.
City: Kearneysville
Product/Service: Dog training services, including detection dogs
Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada, Germany, Greece, Switzerland
Kanawha County
CBS ArcSafe
City: Charleston
Product/Service: Remote operating systems for arc flash safety
Country Product/Service Exported To: Australia, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru
Die Rise Kill, LLC dba DRK Studios
City: Saint Albans
Product/Service: Specialty FX, Props, Masks/Prosthetics, Escape Room Development
Country Product/Service Exported To: Bulgaria, CAyman Islands, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Romania, Sweden
Echo-Lit, LLC
City: Charleston
Product/Service: Educational and Inspirational Art
Country Product/Service Exported To: Australia, China, Finland, Germany, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand
Tabletop Stronghold LLC
City: Saint Albans
Product/Service: Display/transportation cases and terrain sets for miniature tabletop games
Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada
Walhonde Tool, Inc.
City: South Charleston
Product/Service: Walhonde Tools is a 30+ year old company that innovates, designs, and manufactures an array of patented precision tube and pipe alignment tools for government and private industries worldwide. These innovative solutions can be found in the power generation, semiconductor, heavy industrial construction, petro-chemical, aerospace, shipbuilding/submarine build/repair sectors, oil & gas, nuclear, hydrogen, industrial H-VAC.
Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada
Marion County
Lakota Software Solutions, Inc.
City: Fairmont
Product/Service: Biometric software applications for developing civil and criminal identification systems
Country Product/Service Exported To: Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Iraq, Mexico, Slovakia, United Kingdom
Mercer County
ESC Brands LLC
City: Bluefield
Product/Service: Personal and health care products
Country Product/Service Exported To: Azerbaijan, Namibia, South Africa
Monongalia County
FCX Systems, Inc.
City: Morgantown
Product/Service: Power Conversion Equipment/ 270 VDC Converters in support of the F-35 program
Country Product/Service Exported To: Netherlands
RH&M Machine Co.
City: Morgantown
Product/Service: Go-For-Digger Towable Backhoe; Machining and fabrication for other customer parts
Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada
Morgan County
Caperton Furnitureworks
City: Berkeley Springs
Product/Service: Wooden furniture
Country Product/Service Exported To: Argentina, Armenia, Barbados, Cameroon, Croatia, Ecuador, Egypt, Fiji, France, Greece, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Liberia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Namibia, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Suriname, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan
Ohio County
Direct Online Marketing
City: Wheeling
Product/Service: Digital marketing and advertising
Country Product/Service Exported To: China, Mexico
TK Innovation Inc.
City: Wheeling
Product/Service: Laminated shim stock and finished shims; CNC machining and CNC waterjet cutting
Country Product/Service Exported To: Canada, China, Israel, Mexico, United Kingdom
Putnam County
Kanawha Scales and Systems
City: Poca
Product/Service: Lances and Spare Parts Package for Complete Filler
Country Product/Service Exported To: Jordan
MultiCoat Products, Inc.
City: Fraziers Bottom
Product/Service: Specializes in waterproofing, concrete restoration, stucco, and pool restoration
Country Product/Service Exported To: Argentina
Wetzel County
Marble King
City: Paden City
Product/Service: Glass Marbles
Country Product/Service Exported To: Austria
Paul Wissmach Glass Co
City: Paden City
Product/Service: Hand made sheet glass for architectural and art uses.
Country Product/Service Exported To: Kyrgyzstan
Wood County
Matheny Motors
City: Parkersburg
Product/Service: Truck Parts
Country Product/Service Exported To: Netherlands, United Kingdom