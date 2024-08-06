S. 1651, Western Balkans Democracy and Prosperity Act

S. 1651 would make several changes to federal programs that operate in Western Balkan countries, primarily those implemented by the Department of State. (As specified by the bill, the Western Balkans comprise Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia.) Specifically, the bill would:

Authorize the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to establish a regional office in the Western Balkans and to increase financing for energy, infrastructure, and other projects;

Codify certain sanctions that were imposed under executive orders;

Require the Department of State to improve its programs to reduce corruption and to promote democracy, economic development, and trade in the region;

Require the department to establish a center for public engagement in the region, to promote exchange programs for young leaders, and to promote partnerships between educational institutions; and

Require federal agencies to report to the Congress on their activities under the bill and related matters.