Ever.Ag Launches Innovative Sustainability Platform for Dairy Industry

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ever.Ag, a leader in digital solutions for agriculture, today announced the official launch of their new Sustainability platform, specifically designed to support the dairy industry (processors, manufacturers and dairy farms) in providing sustainable and low carbon dairy ingredients to the brands they supply, confidently achieving sustainable practices across the supply chain.



Matt Gould, Director of Sustainability Solutions at Ever.Ag, noted the strategic impact of the platform: “As the dairy sector seeks to address its carbon footprint, particularly in Scope 3 emissions, Ever.Ag’s Sustainability platform provides an essential tool for brands to implement and track sustainability measures effectively. This platform ensures that sustainability is not just a label but a verifiable practice that enhances the entire supply chain.”

Abbie Cox Beckerink, Farm Sustainability Lead at Ever.Ag, stated, “Ever.Ag’s Sustainability platform harnesses auditable and reliable data to empower the dairy industry, enabling them to meet rigorous environmental standards and consumer expectations for sustainable products. Our platform facilitates the certification of low-carbon ingredients, helping brands align with evolving market demands.”

Shane Reynolds, SVP Commercial Operations, Milk Specialties Global, detailed the practical implementation: “Milk Specialties has been collaborating on the Ever.Ag Sustainability platform for the past year. This platform sets a benchmark in the industry for others to follow. Because the platform provides certainty around the primary data used to measure farm carbon footprints, it provides us and our customers the confidence that the data is accurate. This is essential to monitor and manage our sustainable ingredients rigorously, from the farm all the way to brand, ensuring compliance and leadership in our sustainability efforts.”

The platform’s introduction is a pivotal development for the dairy industry, particularly important for brands like Milk Specialties that require comprehensive, transparent, and auditable environmental data to fulfill their sustainability commitments and maintain market access.

For more information about Ever.Ag’s Sustainability platform and its impact on the dairy industry, visit Sustainability by Ever.Ag on the web, or reach out to the team directly via email.

