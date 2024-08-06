Explore careers in clean energy: Enter the Power Your Future Challenge

Today, the U.S. Department of Education is pleased to launch the Power Your Future Challenge — the second challenge in its annual CTE Momentum series to prepare high school students for rewarding careers and increase access to career and technical education. The Department invites teams to submit action plans that will advance the use of clean energy in their schools and communities.

“Our nation’s investment in infrastructure has advanced opportunities in clean energy development. We want to make sure that our efforts to build the renewable energy talent pipeline translate to new and exciting opportunities for our students,” said Daphnne Bonaparte. “Through the Power Your Future Challenge, high school CTE students can tap into their knowledge, drive, and creativity to develop real-world solutions for their communities — and learn how their skills and passions align with rewarding clean energy careers.”

CTE programs are uniquely positioned to support students in their early exploration of career opportunities. CTE students gain skills in construction, manufacturing, engineering, and other trades that align with clean energy careers. By participating in the Power Your Future Challenge, students will get hands-on experience envisioning and designing clean energy solutions that can make a real-world impact. The challenge will also connect CTE students to the vast career opportunities in clean energy and other vital infrastructure industries.

To get started on the challenge, teachers and community partners can explore the available resources to learn more about clean energy and how teams can develop action plans to impact their communities. Potential entrants can also preview the submission form. Submissions are due by November 19, 2024. Up to 10 winning teams will receive an equal share of the $50,000 prize pool. Winners may also receive additional in-kind prizes donated by sponsors.

To learn more about the Power Your Future Challenge, register to attend the September 10 virtual information session, and sign up to receive the latest challenge information via email.