Minnesota DNR seeks input on proposed special fishing regulations (published August 6, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for input on several special fishing regulation proposals.

Each year, the Minnesota DNR reviews existing fishing regulations and proposes new special regulations that apply to individual waters and asks the public for input about the proposals. All new special regulations are reviewed on a regular basis to evaluate effectiveness.

One set of proposed regulations currently under consideration comes in response to growing angler concerns about crappie and the increased pressure on these fish populations from winter fishing. On seven lakes in Otter Tail County and one in Lac qui Parle County, the Minnesota DNR is proposing to reduce the crappie daily limit to five.

“If we implement these limit reductions, we will carefully evaluate them as part of a separate fisheries research project to try to figure out which lakes and kinds of crappie populations benefit from reduced limits, because not all do,” said Jon Hansen, Minnesota DNR fisheries program consultant. “In some lakes where crappies don’t live very long, reducing the limit just means fish are lost to natural causes instead of being available for anglers to catch.”

The Minnesota DNR is also proposing either new regulations or changes to existing experimental and special fishing regulations for the 2025 fishing season that address the following topics:

Saganaga and Sea Gull lakes (Cook County) walleye

Sauk River Chain of Lakes (Stearns County) catfish

Basswood Lake (Lake County) northern pike

Garden Reservoir Chain and Birch Lake (Lake County) northern pike

Basswood Lake (Lake County) sunfish

Little Sauk Lake (Todd County) regulation simplification multiple species

Rochester area lakes (Olmstead County) multiple species

The DNR is taking input on these proposals via an online survey that is available through Friday, Oct. 7. For additional details or to comment directly by email, U.S. mail or phone about individual proposals, contact the area fisheries office for the proposal(s) on which you wish to comment. General input may also be submitted to Jon Hansen at [email protected] or 651-259-5239, or via U.S. mail to Fishing Regulations/Jon Hansen, Box 20, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.

The Minnesota DNR is also hosting in-person open houses in each county where the proposed changes would apply and one in the Twin Cities metro area to cover all proposals.

For those who want to attend one of the in-person meetings, information can be found on the Minnesota DNR website or by calling an area fisheries office. The meetings will take place on various dates between Tuesday, Sept. 10, and Thursday, Sept. 24. The metro area open house will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the DNR’s Central Office, 500 Lafayette Road in St. Paul.

Notification of the proposed changes to special fishing regulations has been posted at the accesses to each lake included in the proposal.