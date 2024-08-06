Fizen Technology Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit

Fizen™, leading IT MSP and SAAS organization, receives SOC 2 Type II Audit

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fizen™ , today announced that it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, achieving certification across all five Trust Services Criteria – Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.



“Earning the SOC 2 Type II audit represents a major milestone for Fizen and underscores our unwavering dedication to implementing rigorous security controls and safeguarding our customers’ valuable data,” said Ikwo Ibiam, Chief Executive Officer at Fizen™. “In today’s landscape of increasing cyber threats, our clients can take comfort in the knowledge that Fizen™’s systems and processes have been meticulously examined and found to meet the highest industry standards.”

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

“We are extremely proud of our team for achieving the SOC 2 Type II audit, which serves as a powerful validation of our commitment to security and customer trust,” added Sean Kennedy, VP of Product Development. “As we continue to expand our global customer base, maintaining industry-leading data protection standards is of paramount importance. This audit reinforces our position as a trusted cloud solutions provider.”

The SOC 2 Type II audit further cements Fizen™’s reputation for delivering innovative yet secure cloud software solutions that empower enterprises worldwide.

Fizen™

Fizen™ is a B2B IT Outsourcing and Technology Partner . Specializing in hosting and maintaining financial and accounting platforms. They offer MSSP services such as SIEM Logging and Network Monitoring , and API Integrations . Their resource model facilitates exceptional IT Support. Not only the day-to-day operational needs of a business, but to allow for deeper ongoing partnerships. They are IT practitioners that strive to deliver real solutions for their customers.

Fizen™ has recently released, Verify™ , a SAAS product that empowers you to verify customer identities, conduct risk assessments, and monitor suspicious transactions, thereby minimizing the risk of financial crimes and fortifying your institution’s integrity. ​

Media Contact: Julia Concolino jconcolino@fizentech.com