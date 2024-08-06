Soaring Popularity of Clean Label Ingredients Drives Global Expansion of the Gelatin Market, Reports TNR, The Niche Research

Global Gelatin Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 20.4 Bn by 2034; Anticipated to Experience CAGR of 9.9% During 2024 – 2034

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gelatin market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals sectors. Key growth drivers include the rising preference for gelatin in confectionery and dietary supplements, coupled with its diverse applications in drug delivery and wound care. Trends such as the growing consumer inclination towards clean-label products and plant-based alternatives are shaping the market dynamics.

Opportunities lie in the development of innovative, sustainable gelatin alternatives and expanding applications in emerging industries. Additionally, the rising awareness of health and wellness is fueling demand for gelatin-based products, offering potential for market expansion and diversification. Companies investing in research and development are well-positioned to capitalize on these evolving market trends.

Global Gelatin Market Opportunities

Expansion in Emerging Markets: The gelatin market presents significant opportunities in emerging economies, where increasing disposable incomes and evolving dietary preferences are driving demand. As urbanization and economic growth advance, these regions show rising consumption of processed foods and dietary supplements, which often incorporate gelatin. Companies that strategically enter these markets can leverage growing consumer bases and unmet needs for quality gelatin products. Tailoring offerings to local preferences and investing in localized production facilities can enhance market penetration and capitalize on regional growth trends, driving revenue and expanding market share in these burgeoning economies.

Development of Plant-Based Gelatin Alternatives: The growing trend toward veganism and health-conscious eating presents a substantial opportunity in the gelatin market. As consumers increasingly seek plant-based and sustainable food options, there is a rising demand for alternatives to traditional animal-derived gelatin. Developing innovative plant-based gelatin solutions, such as those derived from agar-agar or pectin, can meet this demand and capture a niche market segment. Companies investing in research to create high-quality, functional plant-based gelatin can differentiate themselves from competitors and cater to the evolving consumer preferences, thus tapping into a lucrative and expanding segment of the market.

COVID-19 Pandemic Influence on Gelatin Market

The COVID-19 pandemic created a dual impact on the gelatin market. Initially, the industry faced challenges due to supply chain interruptions and production stoppages caused by lockdowns, which affected both the availability and cost of gelatin products. Conversely, the pandemic boosted demand for health and wellness items, leading to increased interest in gelatin-based dietary supplements and functional foods aimed at enhancing immunity and overall health.

Furthermore, the pandemic heightened the focus on pharmaceuticals and vaccines, showcasing gelatin’s essential role as a stabilizer and gelling agent in drug formulations and prompting innovation in this area. Despite ongoing logistical and production issues, the pandemic emphasized gelatin’s adaptability and contributed to a shift towards more health-conscious and sustainable product offerings, supporting long-term market growth and stability.

Key Findings: Gelatin Market

By type, type B captured the second largest revenue share at 21.6% in the gelatin market in 2023 , due to its broad application across various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. Type B gelatin, derived from alkaline-treated collagen, is favored for its functional properties such as gelling and stabilizing, making it essential in products like confectionery, capsules, and film coatings, thereby driving its substantial market share.

, due to its broad application across various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. Type B gelatin, derived from alkaline-treated collagen, is favored for its functional properties such as gelling and stabilizing, making it essential in products like confectionery, capsules, and film coatings, thereby driving its substantial market share. By source, animal source segment held the highest market share at 59.7% in the gelatin market in 2023 . This leading position is due to animal-derived gelatin's widespread use and versatility across multiple applications, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Derived primarily from bovine and porcine sources, animal-based gelatin offers unique functional properties such as gelling and thickening, which are highly valued in various product formulations, ensuring its significant market presence.

. This leading position is due to animal-derived gelatin's widespread use and versatility across multiple applications, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Derived primarily from bovine and porcine sources, animal-based gelatin offers unique functional properties such as gelling and thickening, which are highly valued in various product formulations, ensuring its significant market presence. By function, the gelling agent segment registered the second largest revenue share at 20.2% in the gelatin market in 2023 , due to gelatin's essential role as a gelling agent in numerous applications, including confectionery, desserts, and pharmaceuticals. Its ability to create stable gels and textures makes it indispensable for producing products with desirable consistency and mouthfeel, driving its significant market share in the gelatin sector.

, due to gelatin's essential role as a gelling agent in numerous applications, including confectionery, desserts, and pharmaceuticals. Its ability to create stable gels and textures makes it indispensable for producing products with desirable consistency and mouthfeel, driving its significant market share in the gelatin sector. By application, the cosmetics segment accounted for the second highest market share at 33.2% in the gelatin market in 2023 . This substantial share is attributed to gelatin's multifunctional properties, including its use as a binder, film-forming agent, and moisturizer in various cosmetic products. Its ability to enhance texture, stability, and skin hydration makes it a preferred ingredient in skincare and beauty formulations, thereby driving its significant presence in the cosmetics industry.

. This substantial share is attributed to gelatin's multifunctional properties, including its use as a binder, film-forming agent, and moisturizer in various cosmetic products. Its ability to enhance texture, stability, and skin hydration makes it a preferred ingredient in skincare and beauty formulations, thereby driving its significant presence in the cosmetics industry. By region, Europe dominated the gelatin market in terms of revenue in 2023 due to robust demand across multiple sectors, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The region's strong regulatory framework, advanced technological infrastructure, and significant presence of major gelatin manufacturers contributed to its dominance. Additionally, Europe's growing consumer preference for high-quality and innovative gelatin products, along with an expanding health and wellness sector, further bolstered its leading position in the global market.

Key Developments:

In May 2021, Darling Ingredients Inc. announced the expansion of its Rousselot brand’s portfolio with the introduction of X-Pure® GelDAT – Gelatin Desaminotyrosine. This new product offers a range of purified, pharmaceutical-grade, and modified gelatin.

In January 2021, Nitta Gelatin India launched a high-quality, fine-grade gelatin under its Hotel/Restaurant/Catering (HoReCa) segment. Produced using advanced Japanese technology, this gelatin adheres to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) system, meeting European Regulation hygiene standards (EC). It is sourced from natural materials and includes all essential amino acids except tryptophan.

