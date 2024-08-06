Freight Technologies Integrates Fr8App with Tecnomotum’s Platform to Enhance Fleet Connectivity and Efficiency

HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc . (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech''), a technology company whose custom-developed Fr8App, an industry-leading freight-matching platform powered by AI and machine-learning that provides a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, announces its integration with Tecnomotum, one of the largest data transmission companies for haulage in Mexico. Tecnomotum provides customers with technology and information to increase security, reduce accident risks and optimize its comprehensive ecosystem for fleet connectivity and logistics transactions. This integration aims to maximize savings, enhance user experience, provide real-time data and streamline logistics operations.

Fr8App continues to be at the forefront of leveraging technology to simplify logistics and supply chain management. By focusing on user experience and real-time data, Fr8App has eliminated pain points for businesses as they manage their logistics operations and optimize their supply chains.

Understanding the necessity for comprehensive and reliable fleet connectivity, Fr8App integrated with Tecnomotum to provide additional value and enhanced capabilities to its users. Through this integration, users will have access to several functionalities, including current position, position history, messages, operational status and more.

This integration builds on the expansion earlier this year of Fr8Radar, an essential module that integrates the Fr8App platform with GPS providers across Mexico and the United States. In general, the logistics ecosystem remains largely fragmented with each GPS provider offering its own interface. Fr8Radar unifies these disparate systems into a single, streamlined control center, providing users with a comprehensive and centralized view of their fleet operations.

Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech, said: "We are proud to offer our customers an even better and more seamless experience. Fr8App's commitment to collaborating with key players in the logistics industry is unparalleled. With each new integration, Fr8App solidifies its position as the most connected and integrable platform for cross-border shipping in the USMCA region. By continuing to partner with industry leaders, Fr8App is leading the way in simplifying logistics processes and enhancing visibility for customers. Our dedication to integration underscores our commitment to delivering the best possible service to customers and is a testament to our continued success in the logistics industry.”

About Fr8App

Fr8App is a freight forwarding matching platform that uses innovative technology to connect shippers and carriers with available loads and trucks. With a focus on user experience and real-time data, Fr8App is making it easier than ever for businesses to manage their logistics operations and streamline their supply chain. For more information, please visit Fr8App

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international OTR shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

