Kepler Communications Appoints Dan Budlovsky As New Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kepler Communications, a company building Internet connectivity for space, today announced that it has appointed Dan Budlovsky as its new Chief Financial Officer. Budlovsky will serve a critical role on Kepler’s executive team, spearheading strategic financial initiatives to shape the business for growth, innovation, and financial excellence.



Since 2015, Kepler has grown globally with over 170 employees and has raised over $200 million in equity, with support from IA Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Canaan Partners, Tribe Capital, BDC Capital’s Industrial Innovation Venture Fund, and other leading investors.

This announcement follows news of Kepler’s successful optical inter-satellite link (OISL) demonstration in low Earth orbit in June 2024. Kepler is focused on scaling operations to deploy the first Tranche of its next-generation constellation and expects to offer initial optical services in 2025. The Kepler Network provides customers with always-available coverage in LEO with sub-second end-to-end latency, gigabit throughputs, and onboard processing to enable access to space-generated data in near-real time.

“Kepler is at a pivotal moment in the journey with a commitment to growth and innovation that aligns with my passion for driving financial excellence in dynamic and disruptive environments,” said Dan Budlovsky, Chief Financial Officer at Kepler. “There is immense potential in Kepler’s innovative approach as we build critical infrastructure for the emerging space economy. I am eager to work closely with the team to unlock new opportunities and deliver sustained growth.”

Before joining Kepler, Budlovsky held executive roles at Wattpad and Rakuten Kobo. He specializes in leading finance teams at technology start-up and scale-up organizations, critically evaluating and transitioning business models in hyper-growth environments, managing M&A activities, and leading international expansions.

To learn more about Kepler, please visit www.Kepler.space

ABOUT KEPLER

Kepler Communications, Inc. is a satellite telecommunications provider on a mission to build the Internet for space. Incorporated in 2015, Kepler provides real-time, continuous connectivity for space communications, abolishing barriers to make space-generated data universally available. The company is vertically integrated, with an in-house production facility allowing satellites to be designed and built on-site. The Kepler Network will initially service low Earth orbit (LEO) and plans to provide connectivity services to space missions in LEO, MEO, GEO, and beyond. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Kepler is building a global company to enable communications for the future space economy.

