Gelteq Strengthens Partnership with Monash Innovation Labs

Company benefits from robust ecosystem within the university, including premium facilities, talent, and expertise

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited (“Gelteq” or the “Company”), a global biotechnology company that specializes in the formulation, development, and manufacturing of ingestible gel technology, announces it is further strengthening its existing partnership with Australia’s Monash University, which is ranked #2 in the world in pharmaceutical science. The Company is establishing its new full-time research and development laboratory within the Monash Innovation Labs, a key collaboration hub that provides access to advanced scientific and research facilities, technical expertise and STEM talent to growing Australian businesses.



Nathan Givoni, Gelteq’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Monash University is a premiere international research institution, and this partnership has allowed us to collaborate with top-tier researchers and innovators while also providing us access to talented students that contribute to our talent pipeline. Monash has already been an essential partner to Gelteq, providing access to dedicated state-of-the art wet labs to conduct R&D. We are pleased to strengthen our existing partnership and continue to grow our company on a global scale with the support offered through this collaboration.”

Being located at Monash Innovation Labs, Gelteq will be able to streamline its manufacturing capabilities and will also have access to Monash’s top-of-the-line analytical testing labs, enhancing capabilities to take a product from an idea through to production, with the added ability to ensure that all regulatory requirements are addressed.

Professor Adrian Neild, Director of the Monash Innovation Labs and Deputy Dean (Strategic Initiatives) in the Faculty of Engineering at Monash University, stated, “We are pleased to partner with Gelteq and welcome the company into the Monash Innovation Labs community. Gelteq are at the forefront of medical delivery technology and we look forward to seeing the outcomes of their groundbreaking research and the mutual benefits of partnering with our STEM student talent.”

About Gelteq

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq is a global biotechnology company that specializes in the formulation, development, and manufacturing of an innovative ingestible gel platform designed for nutrient and drug delivery. The Company is focused on advancing and commercializing its delivery solutions within five core verticals: pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications, and sports nutrition. Gelteq’s unique formulation directly addresses the issues associated with traditional drug delivery methods such as difficulty swallowing, taste of unpalatable ingredients, and dosage control. For more information, visit www.gelteq.com.

