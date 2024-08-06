Submit Release
“Today, a federal judge agreed with the State of Nebraska and other state enforcers and found that Google violated the antitrust laws by maintaining an illegal monopoly over the search engine market. This ruling is likely to lead to more options for consumers and is a significant victory against Big Tech’s dominance of the Internet. Our office played an important role in this case, and I’m grateful for our many current and former team members who helped achieve this victory. We remain committed to enforcing our antitrust and consumer protection laws in digital markets and ensuring that Nebraskans benefit from robust competition.”

AG Hilgers' Statement - DC District Court Ruling in the Google Search

