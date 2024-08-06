Five Iron Golf Announces Franchise Expansion in Dallas-Fort Worth and St. Louis, with Construction Underway in Oklahoma City Metro

Multi-Unit Agreements Signed to Bring Premier Golf and Entertainment to Key Markets

New York, NY, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, a global leader in golf and entertainment renowned for revolutionizing the indoor golf experience, is excited to announce significant franchise expansions, including a multi-unit agreement in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, an upcoming location in Oklahoma City-Yukon, and a multi-unit agreement in the Greater St. Louis metropolitan area. These expansions mark a pivotal step in Five Iron Golf's mission to provide a premium golf and social experience through state-of-the-art technology and vibrant nightlife and event spaces.

Recently signing a four-site agreement with Jim and Austin Waterman, Five Iron Golf is set to enhance the recreational scene in the growing and golf-loving Dallas-Fort Worth area, introducing its unique golf simulator experience to this thriving market. The first site aims to open in 2025, with all locations completed by the end of 2027. Jim and Austin, known for their successful operation of The Good Feet Store in North Texas, plan to bring Five Iron’s advanced technology and superior customer service to create bustling golf and entertainment hubs. "This expansion will drive economic growth through job creation and local business support while providing unique social activities for the community," said Jim Waterman.

Franchisees James Ward and Bryan Neeley are bringing Five Iron Golf to Yukon, Oklahoma, one of the fastest-growing zip codes in the country. With a shared background in commercial real estate and investments, James and Bryan are utilizing a prime location at 11224 Suite B, just off I-40 and Mustang Road, where James has extensive retail experience. This nearly 10,000-square-foot facility will feature ten Trackman simulators, two bars, and an outdoor covered patio with a putting green. The new venue aims to foster community engagement through league play and youth golf programs, providing a lively social destination for the rapidly expanding suburb of Oklahoma City.

The first of three Five Iron Golf sites in St. Louis, MO, is located in Clayton's central business district at 8027 Forsyth Blvd and will offer 8,300 square feet of versatile space on the ground floor, ideal for the surrounding office buildings. This flagship location is part of a multi-unit deal spearheaded by Carlton Blood, a St. Louis native with extensive experience in hospitality and country club management. Positioned between two new towers, the facility will serve as a convenient destination for golf devotees and corporate professionals, perfect for client entertainment, events, and social gatherings. Seamlessly integrated within the business community, it will offer an elevated sports bar atmosphere with a restaurant.

"The expansions in Dallas-Fort Worth, Oklahoma City, and St. Louis represent Five Iron Golf’s commitment to enriching communities through a variety of engaging activities for all ages and creating unique offerings for avid golfers and entertainment enthusiasts," said Morgan Dunnan, SVP of Strategy. "Our new locations will offer tour-level technology and premier instruction to enhance the golf scene. With an elevated sports bar atmosphere perfect for corporate happy hours and versatile event spaces ideal for everything from kids' birthdays to 200+ person holiday parties, we bring a new way to play for everyone. We look forward to becoming a central part of these markets, driving economic activity, and providing unparalleled golf and social opportunities."

Five Iron Golf, a leader in indoor golf and entertainment, boasts a global presence with 30 locations spanning 13 states and 4 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and a lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience, with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com .

