E coli Testing Market to Reach $3.9 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware , Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "E coli Testing Market by Test (Environmental Test, and Clinical Test), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Physicians’ Offices): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the E-Coli testing market" was valued at $2.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Request Sample of the Report on E coli Testing Market Forecast 2033 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11131

Prime Determinants of Growth

The global E. coli testing market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as rising incidences of foodborne illnesses caused by pathogenic strains of E. coli, along with stringent food safety regulations worldwide, which are driving the demand for robust testing protocols to ensure food safety. Technological advancements in diagnostics, such as molecular diagnostics and rapid immunoassays, are enhancing testing capabilities and reducing turnaround times. Increase in food and beverage industries with rise in consumer awareness of food safety, are driving the demand for trustworthy testing solutions to ensure the integrity and safety of food products. Investments in infrastructure for the healthcare industry and water quality monitoring are becoming increasingly important. Tests for E. coli in soil, water, and sediment samples are in high demand due to new uses in environmental monitoring.

Together, these elements are propelling the global market for E. Coli testing and guaranteeing the safety of food items, water supplies, and public health around the globe.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size In 2022 $2.1 Billion Market Size In 2035 $3.9 Billion CAGR 6.5% No. Of Pages In Report 240 Segments Covered Test, End User, And Region. Drivers Increase In Prevalence of Infection Increase In Investments in Healthcare Advancements In E. Coli Testing Opportunities Ethical And Regulatory Issues Related with Government Agencies Restraint Complexity & Cost of Testing Procedures

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A11131

Segment Highlights

Diagnostic Laboratories & Clinical Test to maintain its dominance by 2033

The demand for E. coli testing is expected to surge owing to increase in concerns about food safety becoming popular among consumers, who demand increased responsibility and transparency in the food sector. Consumer awareness has increased, which has led to a desire for strict testing procedures to identify and stop contamination, including E. coli testing. Furthermore, technological developments in diagnostics, including automation, fast immunoassays, and molecular diagnostics, have enhanced the efficiency, precision, and speed of E. coli testing procedures. Technological advancements improve testing capacities and speed up turnaround times, which propel market expansion. Thus, the above mentioned factors are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Regional Outlook

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

By region, North America held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2023 in the E. coli testing market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its advanced technology infrastructure, strong demand & availability of testing products, supportive regulatory environment, and collaborative ecosystem fostering innovation and growth in the E. coli testing market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid industrialization in countries such as China and India, which has led to the establishment and expansion of testing facilities, including advancements and accessibility of such products. Government policies for food-borne illness surge the demand for testing and are thus expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11131

Key Players: -

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Alere Inc.

CPI International

BioMérieux SA

Pro Lab diagnostics

Nano Logix Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global E. coli testing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments in E coli Testing Market Worldwide:

In June 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced that its?RAPID'E.coli 2 Agar for water testing received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for testing drinking water for?Escherichia coli? (E. coli) and total coliforms. The solution includes chromogenic medium and a selective supplement that can detect these bacteria without the need for a confirmation step.

In October 2022, The CE-IVD marked?TaqPath Enteric Bacterial Select Panel, recently introduced by Thermo Fisher Scientific, detects common gastrointestinal (GI) bacteria, enabling clinicians to quickly identify the root cause of an infection and administer the most appropriate treatment to their patients. The panel was validated and registered under IVDD in May. The test uses polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology to analyze stool samples for a range of common GI bacteria, including?E. coli. It can reliably return results in about two hours, with more than 98% sensitivity and specificity, the company reports. This is much faster than culturing samples in a laboratory, which can take up to two weeks to deliver results.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter



