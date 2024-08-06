Union Real Estate Brings Chick-fil-A & Michael’s to University Square in Moon Township, PA
Restaurant and retail store join Buddy’s Ace Hardware, which opened earlier this yearPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Real Estate, one of the largest property management companies in Western Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce the addition of Chick-fil-A and Michael’s to University Square in the heart of Moon Township, PA at 2830 Gracy Center Way. The national chains are currently under construction and will be located close to Robert Morris University, giving students, staff, and residents of the area additional options for food and entertainment. The new additions join Aldi, Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree, and the recently opened Buddy’s Ace Hardware, who hosted a grand opening celebration in May.
Chick-fil-A, one of the nation’s largest fast-food chains, with over 2,000 locations across the country, is tentatively scheduled to open in November 2024. The University Square location is approximately 5,000 square feet and will feature two drive-thru lanes.
Michael’s, a privately held chain of arts and crafts stores, is North America’s largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise for makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. With over 21,000-square-feet, the store is scheduled to open in early 2025.
“The addition of Chick-fil-A and Michael’s to University Square reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional restaurant and retail experiences and supporting the growth of the community,” said Michele DeMarco, President of Union Real Estate. “These companies join an excellent line-up of stores in a wonderful location servicing students and the Greater Moon Township area.”
One outparcel in the shopping center remains available, located adjacent to the new Chick-fil-A site. If your organization is interested in leasing this space, contact Edward Kernisky at ekernisky@unionrealestate.com. Union Real Estate is the leasing agent and property manager for more than 20 shopping centers throughout the Western Pennsylvania area and prides itself on long-term partnerships. For more information, visit www.unionrealestate.com.
Founded in 1932 by A.J. Aberman and led for many years by Jan Levinson and Ed Kernisky, with Michele DeMarco taking the helm in 2023. Union Real Estate is located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is one of the largest property management companies in Western Pennsylvania. The company manages office space, retail space and multi-family properties. Services include property management for commercial real estate properties and tenant representation services for tenants looking for office or retail space. Learn more at www.unionrealestate.com.
