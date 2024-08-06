Clearwave Fiber Announces Launch of SmartBiz for Business

Cutting-Edge Service Provides Exceptional Wi-Fi Coverage, Safety Features and Simple Network Management for Small Businesses

Savannah, GA, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Fiber is proud to announce the launch of SmartBiz for Business, a full-suite Internet solution designed specifically for small businesses.

Small business owners need to safely control business transactions, customer interactions and day-to-day operations without disruptions. Any amount of downtime can mean missed opportunities. Cybercrime is a growing concern. Many small businesses don’t have the advantage of a dedicated IT person on staff.

Enter Clearwave Fiber’s SmartBiz. Through a user-friendly and feature-packed application, small businesses can manage their networks easily and monitor data usage from any location. Additionally, a business can tailor the SmartBiz guest portal with its logo and colors and define specific customer access settings to enhance the guest experience.

“Managing connectivity in a small business can mean managing a myriad of challenges,” said Clearwave Fiber’s President of Commercial, Ashley Phillips. “SmartBiz meets the internet needs of the small business with an intuitive, all-in-one managed service,” Phillips said.

SmartBiz uses cutting-edge technology and cloud-based software to offer exceptional Wi-Fi coverage, advanced cybersecurity, and simple network management.



Key features include:

Powerful cybersecurity: enables creation and management of isolated networks separated by firewalls, a dedicated point-of-sale network, always-on security, activity alerts and access control

Network Resilience cellular backup: seamless backup connection that minimizes downtime

Branded customer Wi-Fi portal: equips businesses to promote services through a custom interface

Simple remote management: provides visibility into connected devices, usage monitoring, control of access settings

Fiber broadband and powerful Wi-Fi: amazing bandwidth and all the benefits of Fiber

With Clearwave Fiber SmartBiz, small businesses can enjoy a simple solution to manage and protect their networks, increase productivity, and ensure an always-on connection.

To learn more about SmartBiz by Clearwave Fiber, visit www.clearwavefiber.com/smartbiz



About Clearwave Fiber

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider that operates a more than 10,000 route-mile Fiber network serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing Fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Kansas. Committed to deploying 100% Fiber Internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by 2026, Clearwave Fiber employs more than 300 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.



CONTACT: pr@clearwavefiber.com

Attachment

Rozanne Witherow Clearwave Fiber 8169358577 rozanne.witherow@clearwavefiber.com