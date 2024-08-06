Momus Analytics Named a Finalist for The 2024 SaaS Awards

International Software-as-a-Service Awards Program Selects its Finalists

Miami, FL, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momus Analytics has been named a finalist in The 2024 SaaS Awards program in the category Best SaaS Product for Law and Legal Services.

A long-established awards program now spanning 56 categories, The SaaS Awards recognizes cutting edge innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a broad range of use cases and sectors. The program received entries from organizations of varying sizes worldwide, including North America, Canada, across Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: “Each year it seems the quality of the entries into The SaaS Awards exceeds all our expectations, and 2024 has proven this to be the case.

“Our judges have been very forward in telling our team how difficult their decisions have been this year, for all the right reasons – such is the caliber of the submissions they’ve been reviewing.”

“As such, I’d like to extend a huge congratulations to this year’s finalists. To have stood apart from an extremely impressive field of shortlistees is a tremendous achievement. We wish them all the best of luck in the final round of judging.”

Alex Alvarez, CEO and Founder said: “We are honored to have been named a finalist in the Best SaaS Product for Law and Legal Services category in The 2024 SaaS Awards. Reaching this stage is a huge endorsement of the dedication and hard work our team has carried out this year. We are proud to be included with the other nominees and are excited to learn of the judging team’s decision very soon.”

The program’s judges will now determine which of the finalists should be crowned the winner in each category, with the announcement of their decision to be made on Tuesday 13th August 2024.

The program will return to welcome new submissions in Spring 2025, to continue recognizing excellence in SaaS solutions.

To learn more about Momus Analytics, please visit: www.momusanalytics.com

To view the full list of finalists, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-saas-awards-finalists

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About Momus Analytics

Momus Analytics is a cutting-edge jury selection software designed to provide legal professionals with unparalleled insights into prospective jurors. By quantifying risk factors and offering a suite of management tools, Momus Analytics facilitates a more informed and efficient jury selection process. Developed by a team of legal, data science, and software developers, Momus Analytics is dedicated to advancing the legal field through responsible technology use. For more information, visit www.momusanalytics.com or contact inquiry@momusanalytics.com for all general inquiries.

