Snyk Announces Integration of Application Security Analytics with Snowflake AI Data Cloud

BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , a leader in developer security, today announced the integration of Snyk Analytics for Snowflake . This new solution enables organizations to equip their developer, application security (AppSec) and security operations (SecOps) teams with the ability to bring custom context from their own security posture together with unique developer security analytics from Snyk. This ultimately results in better informed decision making to improve their overall security posture as well as developer productivity.

“While the power and promise of DevSecOps is real, security and development teams within global enterprises often struggle to break down silos,” said Danny Allan, Chief Technology Officer, Snyk. “Snyk and Snowflake are working together to remove these barriers for our customers with this new integration. This will propel organization-wide visibility into analysis-ready data, resulting in more targeted, faster remediation.”

By leveraging Snowflake’s secure data sharing technology, the new Snyk integration provides organizations a seamless experience for consolidating and visualizing security analytics –– without the need of an extract, transform and load (ETL) tool. This solution enables enterprise security teams to save time and resources, reduce data movement costs and increase productivity and visibility.

Snyk’s industry-leading data is now accessible alongside other security data sources in the customer’s Snowflake security data lake, allowing AppSec leaders to combine holistic application risk visibility with more context around their entire risk landscape.

“Through the Snyk integration, our joint customers can combine the power of the AI Data Cloud with Snyk’s security intelligence to more quickly turn insights into action throughout the entire software development cycle,” said John Bland, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy, Snowflake. “Together, we’re committed to helping AppSec leaders worldwide unleash the power of their data through the platform developers love most.”

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world’s developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk’s Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 3,000+ customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce.

