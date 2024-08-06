Act-On Software Launches Innovative Affiliate Program for Streamlined Customer Referrals

Transforming Customer Referrals into Revenue Opportunities for All

PORTLAND, OR, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act-On Software, a leading provider of marketing automation solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Affiliate Program. This new initiative allows anyone—whether a partner, current customer, agency, or independent affiliate—to refer potential customers and earn lucrative referral bonuses without the need for a formal partner agreement.

The Act-On Affiliate Program is designed to make the referral process accessible and straightforward. By eliminating the traditional barriers to entry, Act-On empowers a broader audience to participate in its growth, ensuring that every successful referral is rewarded.

Key Features of the Act-On Affiliate Program:

- No Partner Agreement Required: Participants can join without committing to a complex partner agreement or committing to ongoing requirements to work with Act-On. Simply complete a click-through affiliate agreement online.

- Open to Everyone: Whether you are a marketing agency, CRM or tech vendor, consulting firm, solution provider, cloud services provider, current customer, or even independent individual, you are eligible to earn referral bonuses.

- Simple Registration Process: Refer a company online, click to agree to the terms, and let Act-On handle the rest.

- Earn Referral Bonuses: Receive a generous bonus when your referral converts into an Act-On customer.

"Our new Affiliate Program is a game-changer for anyone looking to monetize their network and connections," said Kate Johnson, CEO of Act-On Software. "We’ve simplified the process to ensure that it’s as easy as possible to participate. Whether you’re a first time agency or services provider, or someone who simply knows a business that could benefit from our services, we want to reward you for helping us grow.”

The launch of the Affiliate Program reflects Act-On’s commitment to creating inclusive and rewarding opportunities for all stakeholders. By democratizing the referral process, Act-On not only fosters growth but also strengthens its community of partners and advocates.

How to Participate:

1. Register Online: Visit the Act-On Software website and register the company you wish to refer.

2. Agree to Terms: Complete the click-through affiliate agreement.

3. Earn Rewards: Sit back and let Act-On do the rest. When your referral becomes a customer, you receive a referral bonus.

For more information about the Act-On Affiliate Program or to register a referral, please visit www.act-on.com/partners/become-an-affiliate.

About Act-On Software:

Act-On Software provides marketing automation solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing programs to grow their businesses and generate higher customer lifetime value.

