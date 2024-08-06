Enterprise Firewall Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Enterprise Firewall Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The enterprise firewall market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.12 billion in 2023 to $13.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing cyber threats, rising adoption of internet-connected devices, growth in e-commerce activities, expanding enterprise networks, and regulatory compliance requirements.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The enterprise firewall market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to cloud migration trends, rising demand for remote work solutions, increasing use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, stringent data protection regulations, and growing emphasis on network security.

Growth Driver Of The Enterprise Firewall Market

The rise in cyberattacks is expected to propel the growth of the enterprise firewall market going forward. A cyberattack is any attempt to harm a computer, computing system, or network by getting access to it. Implementing enterprise firewalls in various enterprises provides a robust defense mechanism that significantly reduces the risk of cyber-attacks, safeguarding critical assets and sensitive information while ensuring uninterrupted business operations.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the enterprise firewall market include Google LLC, Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., The Hewlett-Packard Co.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the enterprise firewall market. Major companies operating in the enterprise firewall market are introducing cloud-based firewalls to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Solution: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Organizations, Large Organizations

4) By End-User: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Retail, Education, Financial Services, Media, Communications, Other End-User Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the enterprise firewall market in 2023. The regions covered in the enterprise firewall market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Enterprise Firewall Market Definition

An enterprise firewall is a specialized network security device or software solution designed to control and monitor an organization's incoming and outgoing network traffic. It acts as a barrier between a trusted internal network and untrusted external networks, such as the Internet, to prevent unauthorized access, data breaches, and cyberattacks.

Enterprise Firewall Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Enterprise Firewall Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on enterprise firewall market size, enterprise firewall market drivers and trends, enterprise firewall market major players, enterprise firewall competitors' revenues, enterprise firewall market positioning, and enterprise firewall market growth across geographies. The enterprise firewall market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

