Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.51 billion in 2023 to $3.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -13.9%. The decline in the historic period can be attributed to limited color options, warm-up time, mercury content, maintenance costs.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -15.5%. The decline in the forecast period can be attributed to energy efficiency standards, market competition, dimming compatibility, technological obsolescence, environmental regulations.

Growth Driver Of The High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market

The rising investments in infrastructure development are expected to propel the growth of the high-intensity discharge (HID) bulb market. Infrastructure development refers to the process of planning, designing, financing, constructing, and maintaining physical and organizational structures and facilities that are essential for the functioning of a society or economy. HID bulbs contribute to infrastructure development by offering reliable, energy-efficient, and high-quality lighting solutions for various project requirements, ensuring the safety, functionality, and aesthetics of these infrastructure investments.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market include Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Lithonia Lighting, Bulbrite Industries Inc., Contrac Lighting, Crompton Greaves Ltd., EYE Lighting International of North America Inc.

Companies in the high-intensity discharge (HID) bulb market are increasingly focusing on mergers and acquisitions to improve their financial strength and product portfolio. Mergers and acquisitions aim to achieve strategic goals such as market expansion, technology enhancement, cost savings, and competitive advantage.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Metal Halide Light, High-Pressure Sodium Light, Xenon Arc Light, Other Product Types

2) By Application: Industrial, Agriculture, Medical, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

Sub-Segments- By Mode: Online, Offline

Geographical Insights: Asia Pacific Leading The Market

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market in 2023. The regions covered in the high intensity discharge (hid) bulbs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market Definition

High-intensity discharge light bulbs and lamps are a family of gas-discharge arc lamps that create light by sending an electrical discharge between two electrodes and through plasma, or ionized gas.

