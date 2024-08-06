PHILIPPINES, August 6 - Press Release

August 5, 2024 'Malasakit sa Kooperatiba' : Bong Go provides support to cooperatives in Eastern Visayas in partnership with CDA Senator Christopher "Bong" Go partnered with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) through its "Malasakit sa Kooperatiba" initiative held at Barangay Maulong Covered Court in Catbalogan City, Samar, on Saturday, August 3, in a significant effort to support cooperative development in Eastern Visayas. Through the program that Go supported and advocated for, a total of 23 cooperatives from Region VIII were each awarded financial assistance of PhP50,000 through the CDA. In addition to financial support, the senator distributed grocery packs, shirts, and sports equipment to cooperative members present. Select individuals also received bicycles, watches, shoes, and mobile phones as part of the giveaways. "Buo po ang aking suporta sa ating mga kooperatiba at sentro po ang mga ito sa marami nating mga inisyatiba. Ang pondong kanilang natanggap ay pwedeng gamitin bilang kapital para mapalago ang kanilang kabuhayan. Puwede rin itong gamitin bilang puhunan sa kanilang maliliit na negosyo," he explained. "Ang layunin natin ay mapalakas ang kakayahan ng mga kooperatiba na tumulong sa kanilang mga miyembro at mapalago ang kabuhayan sa kanilang mga komunidad," Go added. According to the senator, cooperatives play a vital role in uplifting local economies and fostering community spirit. This assistance can ensure that cooperatives continue to thrive and contribute to sustainable development. "Ang mga kooperatiba dito ay hindi lamang isang organisasyon. Ang mga ito ay patunay ng inyong kultura ng bayanihan. Pinapalakas nila ang ating mga komunidad, nagbibigay ng mga kabuhayan, at tinitiyak na walang maiiwanan," he underscored. A staunch advocate for cooperative development, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11502, which designates October as National Cooperative Month, celebrating the contributions and achievements of cooperatives across the country. Additionally, he supported the passage of RA 11535 as one of its co-authors and co-sponsors, mandating the appointment of Cooperatives Development Officers at municipal, city, and provincial levels to further strengthen cooperative growth and participation in governance. As a member of the Senate Committee on Cooperatives, Go continues to champion policies that enhance cooperative development. His efforts reflect his commitment to ensuring that cooperatives have the necessary support to thrive. "Tandaan, ang tagumpay ng ating kooperatiba ay hindi lamang tagumpay para sa ating mga miyembro kundi pati na rin sa buong bansa. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, sama-sama nating itaguyod ang isang mas inklusibo at maunlad na Pilipinas," he said. During the event, Go also acknowledged the collective efforts of key officials, including District Representatives Michael Tan and Jimboy Tan, Governor Sharee Ann Tan, Vice Governor Arnold Tan, Board Member Edward Clemens, Catbalogan City Mayor Dexter Uy, and councilors from various municipalities such as Roderick Dequilla of Hernani, Eastern Samar and Pio Barona of La Paz, Leyte, among others present. Special thanks were given to partners from the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) Region VIII. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," Go concluded. On the same day, Go also aided community health frontliners of the province and attended the Samar Educator's Day. His visit coincided with other festivities leading to the Araw ng Samar celebration.