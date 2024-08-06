More than a thousand indigents in Janiuay, Iloilo get a boost from Bong Go

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team joined a relief effort for struggling sectors in Janiuay, Iloilo, on Friday, August 2. In his video message, Go encouraged the public to always prioritize their health and well-being.

As part of his efforts to ensure Filipinos get convenient access to the government's medical assistance programs, Go offered to assist those in need of medical attention and advised them to seek the services of the nearby Malasakit Center at the Western Visayas Sanitarium and General Hospital (WVSGH).

Other Malasakit Centers in the province of Iloilo are at Don Jose S. Monfort Medical Center in Barotac Nuevo and Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) and West Visayas State University, both in Iloilo City.

To date, there are now 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide that have helped more or less ten million Filipinos. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

Go also highlighted RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. He underscored the importance of this legislation as a significant step forward in improving the availability of specialized medical care in all regions.

In coordination with Vice Mayor Corel Locsin Yap, Go's Malasakit Team supported a distribution activity at the Janiuay Dome. They provided relief items, such as vitamins, masks, snacks, basketballs, volleyballs, and shirts to 1,239 struggling residents. They also gave away cellular phones and shoes to select recipients.

In addition, every beneficiary received financial assistance from the national government.

"Kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas, tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya. Iyan po ang aking ipinangako sa Pilipino. Hindi ko po matiis na nakaupo lang po sa opisina habang 'yung mga kababayan natin dito ay nangangailangan po ng tulong," Go said.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," Mr. Malasakit ended.